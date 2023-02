01 of 80 Giddy Co-Stars Mike Marsland/WireImage Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the Creed III European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15 in London.

02 of 80 Fashionable Fam Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ellen Pompeo and daughter Sienna Pompeo Ivery attend the Michael Kors Collection fall/winter 2023 runway show on Feb.15 in New York City.

03 of 80 Living Legend Don Arnold/WireImage Sting is feeling the music while performing at Aware Super Theatre on Feb. 15 in Sydney, Australia.

04 of 80 Buddy Up Barry Brecheisen/Getty Rudy Pankow and Chase Stokes are playful during a special screening of season 3, episode 1 of Netflix's Outer Banks on Feb. 14 in Chicago, Illinois.

05 of 80 Set Pals Splash News Online Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington are spotted on the set of their upcoming Netflix movie, Six Triple Eight, in Cambridgeshire, England on Feb. 14.

06 of 80 Lover's Lane Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Backgrid Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are loved up after a date at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Natural History on Valentine's Day.

07 of 80 All Hail the Queen Christian Vierig/Getty Queen Latifah looks cool and comfy while outside the Thom Browne show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

08 of 80 Laugh Out Loud Lexie Moreland/Getty Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector and David Harbour share some laughs while front row at the Thom Browne ready-to-wear fashion show at The Shed during NYFW on Feb. 14.

09 of 80 Happy Gal Rebecca Sapp/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar smiles while attending the American Riviera Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre in California on Feb. 14.

10 of 80 Fresh Faced Beaut Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Lucy Hale runs errands on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles.

11 of 80 Power Couple Backgrid Cardi B and Offset hold hands as they go out for a Valentine's Day dinner date in New York City on Feb. 14.

12 of 80 Shoulder On Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore are adorable at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 14.

13 of 80 Pink Parade Michael Loccisano/Getty Bella Thorne and Lil Nas X attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

14 of 80 Party People Courtesy Teresa Giudice is pictured at the season premiere party of Real Housewives of New Jersey with DJ Shortkutz at Gigante Restaurant in Eastchester, N.Y., on Feb. 7.

15 of 80 Drive-By Wedding Craig Barritt/Getty Christian Siriano pulls up to N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine's Day by hosting pop-up wedding ceremonies with Minted Weddings.

16 of 80 Overseas Romance MEGA Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright make for a stylish duo as they stroll hand-in-hand through the London streets on Valentine's Day.

17 of 80 Travels Abroad Dave Benett/Getty Eugene Levy smiles while attending the London premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler on Feb. 14.

18 of 80 Dare to Denim Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Julianne Hough struts into the Feb. 14 Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week.

19 of 80 Singing in the Sun Lesley Garcia/Backgrid Katy Perry lounges on the beach in Honolulu while filming American Idol on Feb. 12.

20 of 80 Victory Lap MEGA Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes waves alongside Minnie Mouse as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade float passes through Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 13.

21 of 80 Sideline Sweethearts Michael Simon/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre cuddle up courtside during the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden the night before Valentine's Day.

22 of 80 Blue Bow Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock In a statement striped suit and matching ascot, Angela Bassett glows at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13 in Beverly Hills.

23 of 80 Pairing Reds Amanda Jones/Getty New York Fashion Week is graced by Lil Nas X and Teyana Taylor, who sit front row at the LaQuan Smith Fall 2023 ready to wear show at Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room on Feb. 13.

24 of 80 Hand in Hand Bruce Glikas/Getty The evening's honoree, Billy Crudup, brings Naomi Watts as his date to The Edison Ballroom for The Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary Gala on Feb. 13.

25 of 80 Working Through Winter James Devaney/GC Images On the set of his new movie Wolves, Brad Pitt braves the snow in the Old Howard Beach neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Feb. 13.

26 of 80 Shades of Blonde GC Images Cate Blanchett looks sunny as ever in a pastel yellow blouse and cool black shades outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

27 of 80 We're Live! Vivien Killilea/Getty Broadcasting from the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson take the mics on SiriusXM's The Jess Cage Show on Feb. 13.

28 of 80 Off the Runway Cindy Ord/Getty Claire Foy, Suki Waterhouse, Claudia Sulewski, Maddie Ziegler and Lana Condor sit front row at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 show on Feb. 13 during New York Fashion Week.

29 of 80 Valentine's Day-Glo Raymond Hall/GC Images Standing outside of the CBS Studios building, Karlie Kloss lights up New York City in a bright pink pantsuit on Feb. 14, a great day to don the color of love.

30 of 80 Quick Hello GC Images Looking smart in a suit and tie, Dave Franco greets onlookers outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 13.

31 of 80 Man of the Hour Backgrid Michael B. Jordan smiles at the Feb. 13 premiere of his film Creed III, which he directed and stars in, at Cinema Grand Rex in Paris.

32 of 80 Comfort Is Key The Image Direct Brad Pitt heads out in New York City, where he has been filming his upcoming film Wolves, wearing a cozy-looking ensemble on Feb. 13.

33 of 80 Movie Magic Frazer Harrison/Getty Austin Butler and Tom Cruise pose together at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13.

34 of 80 Suited Up Gilbert Flores/Getty Also at Monday's luncheon, Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser arrives at the Beverly Hilton.

35 of 80 Lilac Look Alan West/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Emma Thompson appears to be in good spirits dressed in a lilac pantsuit at the U.K. premiere What's Love Got To Do With It? at Odeon LUXE Leicester Square in London on Feb. 12.

36 of 80 Super Star Phillip Faraone/Getty Roy Choi and Robert Downey Jr. pose with honoree Jon Favreau at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Feb. 13.

37 of 80 Concrete Jungle The Image Direct Dressed in a leopard print coat, Nicky Hilton steps out for a walk in New York City on Feb. 13.

38 of 80 Gather Around Bruce Glikas/WireImage Christian Borle, Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, Mariah Carey, Adrianna Hicks and Scott Wittman hang backstage at Some Like It Hot on Broadway on Feb. 10. Carey is one of the show's producers.

39 of 80 Peek-a-boo Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jessie J shows off her growing baby bump in a head-to-toe red look at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 11 in London.

40 of 80 Style Points Gareth Cattermole/Getty Showing off his tattooed physique, Harry Styles performs "As It Was" at the BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 11 dressed in a sequined red jacket paired with black trousers.

41 of 80 Night at the Garden Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jack Antonoff and fiancée Margaret Qualley share a box of popcorn sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game on Feb 11. at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

42 of 80 Across the Pond Neil Mockford/GC Images Lizzo throws up a peace-sign while leaving KISS Radio Studios in London on Feb. 13.

43 of 80 Rugged in Red Backgrid Ryan Gosling hits the Sydney set of his upcoming film The Fall Guy on Feb. 12.

44 of 80 Sibling Smiles Backgrid Pedro Pascal steps out in New York City with his sister, Lux Pascal, on Feb. 12 to catch a performance of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is currently running at BAM in Brooklyn and starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.

45 of 80 New York Minute Christian Vierig/Getty Dressed in a green trench coat, Katie Holmes poses outside of the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.

46 of 80 Triple Threat River Callaway/Getty Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding pose together at a dinner for Yeoh by Chef Daniel Boulud at Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12.

47 of 80 On the Go Media-Mode/Splash News Online John Mulaney smiles ahead of his flight at Sydney Airport in Australia on Feb. 12.

48 of 80 Hand in Hand The Image Direct Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge take a stroll in New York City on Feb. 11.

49 of 80 Best Buds Mike Coppola/Getty for Fanatics Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish get together at Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 11 in Phoenix.

50 of 80 Independent Woman Amanda Edwards/Getty Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at the Hotel Casa del Mar on Feb. 11 in Santa Monica, California.

51 of 80 Rock On! Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons perform onstage at the fourth edition of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location at the Footprint Center on Feb. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona.

52 of 80 Violet Hour Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock for W Hotels Cardi B is pretty in purple at W Hotel's Super Bowl Party Show in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 10.

53 of 80 Foxy Lady Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Julia Fox is seen out and about in New York City in one of her avant-garde ensembles on Feb. 10.

54 of 80 Party Girl Marcus Ingram/Getty for Uber Paris Hilton performs at The One Party by Uber: Super Bowl on Feb. 10 in Phoenix, Arizona.

55 of 80 Lending a Hand Beowulf Sheehan Meryl Streep lends at hand to Billy Eichner during a 92nd Street Y event paying homage to playwright John Guare in New York City on Feb. 6.

56 of 80 Soft Wave The image direct Singer Becky G displays a sweet smile while stepping out in New York City on Feb. 10.

58 of 80 Keeping Warm Gotham/GC Images Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski take a stroll in the West Village in N.Y.C. on Feb. 10.

59 of 80 Over the Shoulder Derek White/Getty Meagan Good attends the Harlem screening during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on Feb. 10 in Atlanta.

60 of 80 Cool Kids Jamie McCarthy/Getty Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson and Lindsay Lohan slay the front row at Christian Siriano's fall/winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9.

61 of 80 Cream of the Crop Bruce Glikas/WireImage Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short, Meryl Streep and Steve Martin pose at the opening night afterparty for the new play Pictures From Home on Broadway at The Studio 54 Theater in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.

62 of 80 One Last Time Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden are all smiles at the Star Trek: Picard final season premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.

63 of 80 Worth Waiting For James Devaney/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett share a deep kiss while filming scenes of And Just Like That... season 2 in the West Village of New York City on Feb. 9.

64 of 80 Third Act Carlos Tischler/Zuma Michael B. Jordan, actor and director of Creed III, attends the film's premier at Cinepolis Plaza Universidad in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 9.

65 of 80 Ladies in Paradise BFA Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union attend the Hennessy Paradis(e) Is On Earth event in Joshua Tree, California, on Feb. 7.

66 of 80 Chummy Buddies Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Longtime friends and Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese attend the trailer launch of Fast X at Regal L.A. on Feb. 9,

67 of 80 Another One Tibrina Hobson/Getty Angela Bassett receives the Montecito Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 9 in California.

68 of 80 Cause for Celebration Gladys Vega/Getty Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rita Moreno arrive to the opening night of West Side Story at Centro de Bellas Artes on Feb. 9 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

69 of 80 Rock Out Christopher Polk/Getty Hayley Williams of Paramore hits the stage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.

70 of 80 Feelin' the Music Christopher Polk/Getty Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs onstage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.

71 of 80 She Ready! Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Tiffany Haddish has some fun at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

72 of 80 Head Over Heels Christopher Polk/Getty Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo look happy in love while at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

73 of 80 Silver Star Christopher Polk/Getty Flavor Flav attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

74 of 80 Family First LeBron James, Bryce James, Savannah James, Zhuri James, Gloria Marie James and Bronny James attend a ceremony honoring the NBA star's historic achievement of becoming the league's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 9 in L.A.

75 of 80 Belt It Out Mathew Tsang/Getty Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs at HISTORY on Feb. 9 in Toronto, Canada.

76 of 80 Career Change Jamie Lee Curtis co-hosts The Jess Cagle Show at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on Feb. 9.

77 of 80 Performance for a Cause Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Frank Turner performs during a concert for War Child as a part of BRITs Week at the O2 Shepherds' Bush Empire on Feb. 9 in London.

78 of 80 View from the Top John Lamparski/Getty Ashley Graham takes in the view of the Manhattan skyline as she ceremoniously lights the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9.

79 of 80 Main Event Energy Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic On Feb. 9, Super Bowl LVII Halftime star Rihanna wows onstage in Phoenix during an Apple Music press conference for her upcoming mid-game performance.