Star Tracks: Thursday, February 16, 2012
BAG IN ACTION
Another day, another gun show! Ryan Gosling shows off his buff body while heading to the set of Only God Forgives Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand.
LIVING SINGLE
After lunching with ex Reggie Bush, Kim Kardashian (in a Gabby Applegate jacket) makes a solo outing in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
FASHION FORWARD
Following a busy week at New York Fashion Week, Kristin Cavallari and her growing baby bump arrive back in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
FLY GUY
Also at LAX: Robert Pattinson, who lugs his own cargo Wednesday after making a safe landing.
JOINED AT THE HIP
Expectant mom Jennifer Garner and her precious daughter Seraphina, 3, run some errands Wednesday in Los Angeles.
PRIORITY SEATING
Jon Hamm flashes his signature grin while promoting Mad Men's upcoming fifth season in London on Wednesday. The show returns to AMC on March 25.
GLOW ON
A beaming Hilary Duff covers up her baby bump Wednesday while in Los Angeles.
WELL SUITED
Isn't he just gorgeous!? Ricky Martin strikes a sexy pose at M.A.C. Cosmetics's Viva Glam party in New York on Wednesday. The LGBT advocate appears in the brand's recent ad campaign in support of HIV/AIDS awareness.
HAVING A ROW
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have the best seats in the house at the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.
FLORAL SALUTE
Michelle Williams strikes a pretty-in-pink pose Wednesday at the Paris premiere of My Week with Marilyn, a performance that's earned the star a Best Actress Oscar nomination.
STEP RIGHT UP
Donning a leather jacket and shades, Joe Jonas keeps it simply chic for a New York City outing Wednesday.
IN THE ZONE
While ex-wife Katy Perry sings about their split, Russell Brand turns to working out Wednesday, with a low-key visit to a Hollywood yoga class.
SEEING DOUBLE
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen sport nearly identical looks from the front row of the J. Mendel show Wednesday while attending New York Fashion Week.
UPWARDLY MOBILE
After stepping out with Nicholas Hoult, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence stays connected Wednesday in West Hollywood.
RED-Y, SET, STYLE!
Kelly Osbourne takes on the streets of Manhattan – literally! – on Wednesday, where the Fashion Police star is in town for New York Fashion Week.