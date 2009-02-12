Star Tracks: Thursday, February 12, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

POINT & SHOOT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Ashton Kutcher snaps to attention – and captures the action on the red carpet – with wife Demi Moore at the premiere of her film Happy Tears on Wednesday at the film fest in Berlin.

SURFER GIRL

Credit: John Calabrese/Kevin Perkins/Pacific Coast News

Kate Hudson – who's back together with ex Owen Wilson – is a stand-up gal during a paddle surfing outing Wednesday in Malibu.

FORE PLAY

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Pacific Coast News

Justin Timberlake laughs it up on the links Wednesday, hitting the green for the 3M Celebrity Golf Challenge at the Pebble Beach Golf Course in Carmel, Calif.

PLANE FUN

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

She's got reason to celebrate! Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover girl Bar Refaeli is up in arms Wednesday at the unveiling of Southwest Airlines' SI One jumbo jet emblazoned with her sexy image at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

FAMOUS FOOTWEAR

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Eva Longoria Parker and pal Mario Lopez arrange a shoe swap – think they're the same size? – Wednesday at the grand opening of Eleven, a new spa in Las Vegas. Inside, the two mingled with their friend Ken Paves (not pictured), who will run the spa's hair salon.

TOTAL POSER

Credit: Johannes Eisele/Reuters/Landov

Renée Zellweger gives photographers exactly what they want, a fierce pose, while promoting her '50s-era comedy My One and Only Thursday at the Berlin International Film Festival.

SCENE STEALER

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

On a break from her day job, Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen – in a chic LBD – catches a special screening of Gwyneth Paltrow's new film, Two Lovers, Wednesday night at New York's Landmark Sunshine Theatre.

DOG LOVERS

Credit: Amy Graves/WireImage

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley lavish some affection on a cuddly pooch at the opening of the OrangeBone pet store on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The event raised awareness for Last Chance for Animals, a nonprofit organization working to place shelter and rescue animals in L.A. stores.

HONOR ROLL

Credit: Jackson Lee/Tom Meinelt/ Splash News Online

Kate Winslet continues her world travels Wednesday, stopping off in New York City – in the same blazer she wore a week ago in Berlin – for an event in the Oscar nominee's honor at the Plaza Hotel's Oak Room.

CHILD'S PLAY

Credit: Arnold Turner/WireImage

Beyoncé Knowles gives a squeeze to birthday girl – and former Destiny's Child bandmate – Kelly Rowland at a surprise bash at Hollywood club Opera on Tuesday, the day before Rowland's 28th b-day.

WHAT A LOOKER!

Credit: Mauceri/Sean/INF

Shia LaBeouf scans for oncoming traffic Wednesday before hitting the road in New York City. The actor will return to the big screen with the action-packed sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which hits theaters June 26.

'DOGG' SHOW

Credit: Chris Polk/AP

That's how they roll! Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are down with a sharp-dressed Snoop Dogg during a visit Tuesday to the rapper's new MTV variety talk show Dogg After Dark at Hollywood club The Kress. The program – which will feature celebrity guests and musical performances – premieres Feb. 17.

JET SETTER

Credit: Flynet

A black-clad Victoria Beckham gets ready to fly the friendly skies in style Wednesday, heading to a flight out of London's Heathrow airport.

HAVE A HEART

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Pucker up! Just in time for Valentine's Day, Victoria's Secret models Doutzen Kroes and Adriana Lima get to the heart of the matter, unveiling the lingerie line's new Vintage Victoria collection in New York City on Wednesday.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Credit: St.Clair/Ambler/Splash News Online

Newly engaged Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy take advantage of unseasonably warm New York weather Wednesday, strolling happily through the city's boutique-packed SoHo neighborhood.

