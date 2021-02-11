Colin Farrell Steps Out with a New Look in L.A., Plus Issa Rae & Kendrick Sampson, Hailey Bieber and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated February 11, 2021 11:53 AM

New Look

Credit: BACKGRID

Colin Farrell, who is currently filming The Batman, steps out with a shaved head as he takes his dog for a walk on Wednesday in L.A.

Cozy on Set

Credit: BACKGRID

Issa Rae and Kendrick Sampson cozy up on a bench to film a scene for Insecure on Wednesday in L.A. 

Power Suit

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Hailey Bieber heads to a business brunch dressed in a chic suit and neon green heels on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Hip Hop Heavyweight

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Snoop Dogg arrives at the Hip Hop Uncovered L.A. premiere on Wednesday.

Running Errands

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes waits for boyfriend Emilio Vitolo, Jr. as they leave Jay Kos clothing on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

V-Day Eats

Credit: Michael Simon

Zoey Deutch celebrates Valentine's Day early with a Rose Gold Meal from Amex Gold and Uber Eats in L.A.

Romantic Getaway

Credit: Courtesy Hertz

Arie Luyendyk Jr. surprises wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk with a Valentine's-themed ride from Hertz in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

Champs are Here!

Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Tom Brady (in a shirt from his brand TB12) celebrates his Super Bowl LV win with daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.

Game, Set, Match

Credit: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates her win against Caroline Garcia of France at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Taking Care of Business

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at her SPJ Collection shoe store in Seaport District N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Winning Streak

Credit: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Serena Williams waves to fans after winning the women’s singles second round against Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic on Wednesday at the Australian Open in Melbourne. 

Joy Ride

Credit: BACKGRID

Keanu Reeves rides through Malibu on his Arch motorcycle on Tuesday. 

Puppy Love

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale totes around her new puppy, Ethel, while running errands in L.A. on Tuesday.

Call Time

Credit: BACKGRID

Taron Egerton is spotted in costume filming a scene for the upcoming film Tetris at Prestwick Airport in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. 

Beachy Keen

Credit: The Image Direct

Gretchen Mol is seen filming the American Gigolo series reboot in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Denim Darling

Credit: Shutterstock

Zoey Deutch steps out for a beverage run in a head-to-toe denim look on Tuesday in L.A. 

Suited Up

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Aniston is seen dressed in a grey suit on the set of The Morning Show on Tuesday in L.A.

Full Sprint

Credit: MEGA

Chris Pine runs through London while shooting a scene for Amazon's All the Old Knives on Tuesday.

Sweater Weather

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Justin Bieber dresses casually in a sweater and a beanie while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

Work It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber hits the gym on Tuesday in L.A. wearing leggings and a black mask.

Major Milestone

Credit: Courtesy

The cast and team behind Bunk'd celebrates its 100th episode with a large plaque and balloons.

Get Together

Credit: AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange go for a leisurely walk through N.Y.C. on Monday.

Eyes on the Prize

Credit: BACKGRID

David Beckham attends the training of his Inter Miami team on Saturday in Florida.

Athleisure Attire

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Lucy Hale wears biker shoes, a cropped windbreaker and sneakers while walking through L.A. on Monday.

Three's Company

Credit: BACKGRID

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington are seen in full character while on the set of David O. Russell's latest project on Monday in L.A.

Team Comfort

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashley Greene steps out in comfy sweats and a sweatshirt to run errands in L.A. on Monday.

Big Win

Credit: Jason Heidrich/Getty

Serena Williams hits her stride during round one of the 2021 Australian Open on Monday at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Set Sighting

Credit: Marc Vasconellos/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet hang out on the set of their upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up on Saturday.

Live Show

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Luke Bryan performs during the Verizon Big Concert for Small Business event on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Smoke Show

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Weeknd dazzles in a red blazer during rehearsals for his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Thursday in Tampa, Florida. 

Go Team

Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus wears a cheerleader-inspired costume for her performance at the TikTok Tailgate Party on Sunday in Tampa. 

Giving Back

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu, Cherie Chan, Kim Lee and Kelly Mi Li donate food to frontline medical workers on Saturday in Baldwin Park, California. 

Filming Fun