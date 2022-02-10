Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Santa Monica, Plus Will Smith, Dua Lipa and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Mother of All Style
Rihanna puts her baby bump on full display in a bold outfit while out to dinner in Santa Monica on Feb. 10.
Reunited and It Feels So Good
Jabari Banks, Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, and Tatyana Ali attend the premiere of Peacock's BEL-AIR on Feb. 9 in Santa Monica.
Green with Envy
Dua Lipa performs on The Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami, donning a neon green ensemble on Feb. 9.
Taking Action
Chris Hemsworth films Extraction 2 in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 9.
What a Pair
Lil Jon and Guy Fieri attend the Big Game Kick-Off Event on Feb. 9 in L.A.
Strumming Along
John Mayer performs during SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on Feb. 9 in L.A.
Side by Side
Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker attend a John Mayer concert in L.A. on Feb. 9 as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.
Date Night
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy date night at a John Mayer concert on Feb. 9 in L.A.
Questions and Answers
Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and Mark Ruffalo participate in the Q&A during a special screening of The Adam Project in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.
Need a Ride?
Tom Holland hops on a Vespa and takes a tour through Rome, Italy on Feb. 9.
Rock On
Spanish Love Songs performs at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Feb. 9.
Check Her Out
Gwen Stefani performs a secret concert at the Javits Center in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.
Gray Lady
Chrissy Teigen gives a wave while running errands in L.A. on Feb. 8.
Keeping Close
Zoë Saldana and her husband Marco Perego stay connected in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.
Drink Up
Jessica Alba totes quite the tumbler while en route to the Honest Company headquarters in L.A. on Feb. 9.
Be 'Marry'
Ben Affleck is the perfect plus-one for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new film Marry Me on Feb. 8 in L.A.
In the Dark
Eva Longoria dons head-to-toe black for a night out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 8.
Dinner Dates
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk hand-in-hand after dining at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Feb. 8.
Star in Stripes
David Oyelowo greets fans and photographers while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 8.
Fashion's Finest
Evan Ross, Usher, and Aaron Paul get together on Feb. 8 at the AMIRI autumn/winter runway show in Los Angeles.
Group Shot
Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Charlie Day, Sam Richardson and Nicole Boyd get together on Feb. 8 at the afterparty for the premiere of Prime Video's I Want You Back in L.A.
Mug Shot
Camila Cabello keeps her drink in hand while strolling in L.A. on Feb. 8.
Killing It
Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh arrive at the season 4 photocall in Beverly Hills on Feb. 8.
Hello, It's Me
Adele stops to pose for a photo at the 2022 Brit Awards in London on Feb. 8.
Show Stopper
Ed Sheeran puts on a show at The Brit Awards in London on Feb. 8.
Delightful Duo
Also at The Brit Awards: Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein team up as presenters during the award show.
Shall We Dance?
In London, Dame Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent share a fun moment on the red carpet ahead of the U.K. premiere of The Duke on Feb. 8.
Cameras Rolling
Matthew Rhys and Juliet Rylance get into character to film scenes for Perry Mason in downtown L.A. on Feb. 7.
Sweater Weather
John Legend greets photographers while leaving Craig's restaurant with wife Chrissy Teigen (not pictured) in L.A. on Feb. 7.
Street Style Star
Zoë Saldana has a model moment on Feb. 7 in N.Y.C.
Winter Wonderland
Jennifer Garner gets bundled up to leave her New York City hotel on Feb. 7.
Up in Flames
Hailey Bieber is on fire on Feb. 7 while leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
Child's Play
Kate Middleton has some fun on Feb. 8 during an official visit to
PACT (Parents and Children Together) in South London.
Guitar Hero
James Blunt hits the stage on Feb. 7 at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.
Paw Patrol
Cara Delevingne cradles her pup while stepping out in N.Y.C. on Feb. 7.
Walk the Walk
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney walks her pup in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 while sporting SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace sneakers.
Meeting of the Minds
Simple Plan and Deryck Whibley get together on Feb. 2 on the set of an upcoming project in Los Angeles.
Reporting for Duty
Jason Biggs hits the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Andy Parlato-Goldstein on Feb. 7 in N.Y.C.
Top Model
Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose during a beach photoshoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 7.
Set Sighting
Sofía Vergara transforms into her character Griselda Blanco while filming her upcoming Netflix miniseries Griselda on Feb. 7.
'Nite' of Your Life
Hawthorne Heights attends Emo Nite LA at The Avalon on Feb. 4.
Hearts on Fire
Kacey Musgraves captures hearts onstage during her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour stop at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Feb. 5.
Beach Shoot
Heidi Klum films Germany's Next Topmodel in Huntington Beach, California on Feb. 4.
Live Show
At the Chase Center in San Francisco, Björk hits the stage during her Cornucopia tour on Feb. 5.
Surf's Up
Luke Hemsworth catches a big wave at the Mammoth Film Festival premiere of Bosch & Rockit on Feb. 4 in Mammoth, California.
High Honors
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard celebrate their new Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit with a performance on Feb. 6 in Nashville.
Off the 'Charts'
Tom Holland attends the Uncharted photocall in Barcelona on Feb. 7.
Here Comes Johnny!
Johnny Knoxville is in great spirits arriving at Global Radio Studios on Feb. 7 in London.
On the Mic
Ice Cube takes the stage at NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6.
Favorite Flavor
Sydney Sweeney cools off with a frozen treat from Diddy Riese bakery after a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.
Not Too Hasty
Jennifer Garner busts out the saxophone as she's honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding 2022 Woman of the Year in Cambridge on Feb. 5.
Marvelous Monochrome
Rachel Brosnahan laces up for a special Marvelous Mrs. Maisel skate night at The Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York on Feb. 5.
Periwinkle Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth readies for her Accession Day as part of her historic Platinum Jubilee at Sandringham House in Norfolk on Feb. 5.
Forever and Ever
Johnny Knoxville stands in front of costar Chris Pontius' giant 'Pontiusaurus' to promote Jackass Forever in London on Feb. 5.
Hollywood Nine-Nine
Melissa Fumero and Raiza Licea strike a pose for Spanish Aqui Presents "En Directo!" at The Paramount in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
Greene Mountain State
Ashley Greene Khoury bundles up for a scenic portrait at the Mammoth Film Festival in California on Feb. 4.
Hug It Out
John Mayer and Andy Cohen share a moment on Feb. 4 as the Bravo exec is honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Going Green
Jennifer Lopez keeps it monochromatic while leaving ABC Studios in New York City on Feb. 4.
Keep It Moving
Zoey Deutch films her latest project in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.
Cold Weather Cool
Noomi Rapace attends the Gothenburg Film Festival to present her film Lamb at Draken Cinema on Feb. 4 in Sweden.
Dinner Date
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spotted getting cozy after a romantic dinner at the Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on Feb. 3.
Bra-vo
Jason Bateman wears a mask and sequin bra as he accepts the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award on Feb. 3 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Jumping For Joy
Billie Eilish pumps up the crowd on opening night of her Happier Than Ever tour on Feb. 3 in New Orleans.
Friends 'Forever'
Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville pose together at the screening of Jackass Forever on Feb. 3 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.