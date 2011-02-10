Star Tracks: Thursday, February 10, 2011
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Nicole Richie – who says she's loving married life – channels her inner glamour girl Wednesday at a New York City Fashion Week celebration at Bergdorf Goodman. "WOW, What a night," she later Tweeted. "Thank You Bergdorfs!"
BUNDLE OF JOY
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes keep 4-year-old daughter Suri under wraps on Wednesday during a visit to Science World in Vancouver. The family is in Canada while Cruise films the latest Mission: Impossible movie.
RED LETTER DAY
He's got passion – for fashion! A proud Matthew McConaughey comes out to support longtime love Camila Alves Wendesday night after she walked in the Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection Fashion Show at New York City Fashion Week.
BLACK MAGIC
Hello there! Jennifer Aniston, who tells PEOPLE she's "really happy" in a candid new interview – bundles up on Thursday morning before a visit to the Good Morning America studios in chilly New York City.
'FAR' FROM OVER
Ditching their workout gear, Chelsea Clinton and hubby Marc Mezvinsky put up a glam united front at amfAR's annual New York gala Wednesday night, held at Cipriani Wall Street – where she paid tribute to her father, former President Bill Clinton.
TRUE WHIT!
Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, 17, spend a leisurely afternoon together in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
NO SWEAT
With baby No. 4 on the way, David Beckham leaves another soccer workout session Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspurs training ground in London.
MODEL FANS
What a lucky guy! 30 Rock funnyman Tracy Morgan chills courtside Wednesday with Sports Illustrated swimsuit models Catrinel Menghia and Kate Upton at Madison Square Garden, where the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks, 116-108.
LOVE HOUND
Dog-lover Emma Stone adds one more pup to her brood during a visit to a dog rescue mission Monday in Los Angeles.
LINKED IN
Is she taking style tips from Slash? In a hat and rockin' skirt, Salma Hayek is accessorized to the hilt Wednesday, going incognito after a shopping excursion with visiting gal pal Demi Moore (not pictured) in Paris.
TITLE CHANGE
Also in Paris: Moore's hubby Ashton Kutcher, who works hard wooing his No Strings Attached (French title: Sex Friends!) cardboard costar Natalie Portman at a photo call on Wednesday.
PEDAL PUSHER
Leonardo DiCaprio gets into character – and keeps his wheels spinning! – while filming a scene from upcoming biopic J. Edgar Tuesday in Los Angeles.
'SING'-APORE
We wonder if that dress left tier drops on her guitar? Taylor Swift radiates during a performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, kicking off her Speak Now world tour on Wednesday.
HEART ATTACK
Looking for a Valentine, Mario? The TV host gets Extra attention from top models Erin Heatherton, Lily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel, who join Lopez to introduce Victoria's Secret's new Wednesday in New York's bustling Times Square.
WHAT A 'BETTY'
Life's a picnic for Mad Men's January Jones, who rocks gingham and high-waisted denim while leaving lunch in L.A. on Wednesday.