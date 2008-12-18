Star Tracks - Thursday, Decemeber 17, 2008
SEEING RED
Watching the world through a stylish pair of shades, Nicole Richie adds a pop of color to her wardrobe Wednesday as she arrives for class at a Los Angeles traffic school.
HOT WHEELS
Paris Hilton jumps into the driver's seat of her own hot pink Bentley designed by West Coast Customs (of Pimp My Ride fame) Wednesday in Corona, Calif.
HAIL & HEARTY
A warmly wrapped Cameron Diaz, who is set to reprise her role as Princess Fiona in the fourth installment of the Shrek series, hits the streets to hail a cab Wednesday in New York City.
TEE TIME
Matt Damon sees green – literally – as he plays a round of golf on Wednesday in Miami.
FREE 'SPIRIT'
Scarlett Johansson turns it out, looking glam in her white gown at the premiere of The Spirit on Wednesday at Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre. After the screening, the actress hung out with costar Eva Mendes (not pictured) at an afterparty at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
JUST SAY 'YES'
Funnyman Jim Carrey holds tight to his gorgeous gal, girlfriend Jenny McCarthy, while walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Yes Man at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., on Wednesday.
STAR SALUTE
Twilight costars Nikki Reed and Taylor Lautner reunite at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Salute to Young Hollywood party, sponsored by InStyle, at Japanese eatery Nobu Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Should Taylor Lautner return as werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight sequel New Moon? Take our poll!
GIFT PATROL
Jessica Szohr doesn't let the stress of approaching holidays weigh her down. The Gossip Girl star loads up on perfectly wrapped presents Wednesday in New York.
WELCOME WAGON
Jennifer Aniston offers a friendly wave before visiting the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Wednesday. The actress – who recently told PEOPLE that she's "very excited" about turning 40 (on Feb. 11) – chatted with Dave about her new comedy Marley amp Me, out Christmas Day.
CHECKED OUT
Britney Spears makes a safe return home to Los Angeles Wednesday after mixing a little business with pleasure in Tokyo last week.
HANDS-ON MOM
After sharing a ski adventure with son Kingston in Utah, Gwen Stefani is back in Beverly Hills – but still focused on her boys. The singer took 4-month-old Zuma and Kingston, 2 (not pictured), out for some shopping Wednesday.
IN-STORE APPEARANCE
Jennie Garth likes a bargain, too! The bundled-up 90210 star juggles her bags after a visit Wednesday to an L.A. Target store.
GIRL ON FILM
Lily Allen, who recently said she's sworn off booze temporarily, goes about her day Wednesday in London while a camera man trails behind.
DÈJé VU DUET
Look familiar? Rihanna and her beau Chris Brown come face to face (again!), reprising their "Umbrella" duet at the B96 Jingle Bash at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., on Tuesday. The pair have gotten cozy onstage for similar performances at various radio-sponsored holiday shows in New York and other cities.
QUICK PICK
It's in the bag for Welsh soul artist Duffy during an outing to London retailer Lipsy for a quick fashion fix Wednesday. The singer recently scored a Grammy nod for best new artist, and will go up against triple threat, the Jonas Brothers, on Feb. 8.