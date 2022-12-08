Jamie Lee Curtis Poses with Jennifer Grey, Plus Issa Rae, John Stamos, Olivia Wilde and More

01 of 84 Dress for a Cause Emma McIntyre/WireImage Jamie Lee Curtis poses in a T-shirt honoring Mahsa Amini alongside Jennifer Grey at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

02 of 84 Lavender Haze MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Issa Rae dazzles in a purple fringe dress at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

03 of 84 Keeping the Beat Steven Ferdman/Getty Full House alumnus John Stamos performs with the Beach Boys on Fox and Friends in New York City on Dec. 7.

04 of 84 Cropped and Ready BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Olivia Wilde steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

05 of 84 Perfect Pair Caroline McCredie/Getty Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group in Sydney on Dec. 7.

06 of 84 For Good Kevin Mazur/Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Dec. 6.

07 of 84 Mini Mes Jeff Lewis/AP/Shutterstock Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson carries his daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, as the three attend a Los Angeles Rams NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 4.

08 of 84 Lending a Hand Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Matthew McConaughey addresses the audience at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Dec. 6.

09 of 84 Belle of the Ball Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online H.E.R., star of the upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Dec. 6.

10 of 84 Hand in Hand MEGA Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi step out for date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Dec. 6. just days after the couple celebrated their 18-year anniversary.

11 of 84 Aussie Outing Brendon Thorne/Getty Rebel Wilson addresses the crowd during the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group in Sydney on Dec. 7.

12 of 84 He's a Real Boy! Roy Rochlin/Getty Finn Wolfhard and Guillermo del Toro attend the New York City premiere for del Toro's new Pinocchio adaption at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 6.

13 of 84 Back in Pandora Dave Benett/Getty Will.i.am and John Boyega attend the Avatar: The Way of Water world premiere afterparty at The Natural History Museum in London on Dec. 6.

14 of 84 Musically Inclined Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jackson Walker, Victoria Justice and Justin David Sullivan pose backstage at the new musical & Juliet on Broadway in New York City on Dec. 6.

15 of 84 Bonne Nuit Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park hug it out at the Dec. 6 premiere of Emily in Paris at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris.

16 of 84 French Twist Pierre Suu/WireImage Kim Cattrall is très chic at the Dec. 6 premiere of Emily in Paris at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris.

17 of 84 Major Moment Kate Winslet greets fans at the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Dec. 6.

18 of 84 Power Pose ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Also at the Avatar premiere in London on Dec. 6: Zoë Saldana.

19 of 84 Period Piece The Image Direct Scarlett Johansson is barely recognizable in a retro ensemble on the Tybee Island, Georgia, set of her new film Project Artemis on Dec. 6.

20 of 84 Carpet Cuteness Karl Ault/Michael Priest Photgraphy Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge kid around ahead of a chat about their new movie Spoiler Alert at N.Y.C.'s 92NY.

21 of 84 Cute Crew Courtesy Cheyenne Jackson brings his family, including husband Jason Landau and kids Willow and Ethan, to the opening of Disney's Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Stage Adaptation at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.

22 of 84 Leading Men Michael Buckner/Getty Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Brian Tyree Henry and David Oyelowo look dapper while arriving at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

23 of 84 Queen Things Frazer Harrison/Getty Angela Bassett accepts the Career Achievement Award during the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

24 of 84 Mom and Me Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Honoree Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and his mother Elsie Mescudi get together at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5.

25 of 84 Cloud Nine Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get lovey-dovey while on the set of The Voice in Los Angeles on Dec. 5.

26 of 84 Happy Lovebirds Gotham/FilmMagic Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attend the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Dec. 5.

27 of 84 On Set James Devaney/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker continues to shoot scenes for And Just Like That... season 2 on the Upper East Side of New York City on Dec. 5.

28 of 84 Gone With the Wind Fabulous Robert Kamau/GC Images Mariah Carey wears an all-black ensemble and drips in diamonds while out and about in Manhattan on Dec. 5

29 of 84 Matchy Matchy Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Catherine Zeta-Jones and her son, Dylan Michael Douglas, rock similar hues while attending the National Treasure: Edge Of History season 1 red carpet event held at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre on Dec. 5.

30 of 84 Getting Shady Sean Zanni/Getty Pete Davidson wears a statement pair of shades while attending the grand opening of Chopard's New York City flagship boutique on Fifth Avenue on Dec. 5.

31 of 84 Having a Chat BFA Bill Nighy and Hugh Jackman share a laugh while attending a special screening of Living hosted by Anna Wintour on Dec. 5 at N.Y.C.'s Crosby Street Hotel.

32 of 84 Festive Fare Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock Stephanie Hsu looks cheery while attending the SFFILM Awards in San Francisco on Dec. 5.

33 of 84 Cheers! BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Actress Haley Lu Richardson has a big smile on her face while arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Studios on Dec. 5.

34 of 84 Runway Ruffles Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Fashion Awards host Jodie Turner-Smith looks fabulously frilly in a white statement dress, one of several ensembles she wore during the London-based ceremony on Dec. 5.

35 of 84 Art Made to Wear Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Tilda Swinton wears a colorful, surrealist coat at the 2022 Fashion Awards held on Dec. 5 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

36 of 84 Well-Suited BFA Sandra Lee gets glam at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, where she attended the launch of Elton John's Capsule Collection benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation's New Rocket Fund, to which Saks donated $1 million.

37 of 84 Training Time The Image Direct In a cropped hoodie, gray leggings and sporty black sneakers, Olivia Wilde looks ready to get sweaty as she heads for the gym on Dec. 5 in L.A.

38 of 84 Going Grunge Jasmine Denisse Demi Lovato shares the stage with singer Royal and the Serpent at the 8 Years of Emo Nite Celebration held at The Avalon in L.A. on Dec. 2.

39 of 84 Front Row Romance Stephane Cardinale/Getty Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson link hands at the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear show on Dec. 3 in Giza, Egypt.

40 of 84 Floor Seats Mindy Small/Getty Helen Mirren makes herself comfortable at the Dec. 3 premiere of Paramount+'s series 1923, where she and other guests sported retro attire for the Las Vegas event.

41 of 84 Dramatic Entrance Dave Benett/Getty Florence Pugh arrives at the 25th British Independent Film Awards in London on Dec. 4 looking angelic as ever in a dreamy Rodarte ensemble.

42 of 84 Nailed It Seth Browarnik/startraks In bold bangles and a multicolored abstract dress, Cardi B pouts for the camera while on stage at Story nightclub in Miami on Dec. 3.

43 of 84 Guest of Honor Derek White/Getty Michelle Obama takes the mic on Dec. 2 in Atlanta during her Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry book tour.

44 of 84 Fun in the Sun MEGA Maya Hawke and her boyfriend Spencer Barnett cool off with a swim in Miami on Dec. 2.

45 of 84 Girls' Night Out Alexander Tamargo/Getty Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and jewelry designer Amber Ridinger McLaughlin pose for a picture while attending Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 2.

46 of 84 Pump Up the Pink Jason Koerner/Getty Megan Fox waves to fans in a bubblegum-colored outfit — from pointy heels to fluffy hat! — while enjoying the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 4.

47 of 84 Smiles On Stage Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage Marvel star Simu Liu wears a purple-and-orange sweater emblazoned with the Black Panther logo while speaking on Dec. 3 at ComicCon in L.A.

48 of 84 Silver Star Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on Dec. 3 in Giza, Egypt.

49 of 84 Icons Only Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa buddy up at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch, presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts, at Studio 13 at City Market Social House on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles.

50 of 84 Gal Pals Gareth Cattermole/Getty for Disney Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Zoë Saldana attend the photocall for Avatar: The Way of Water at the Corinthia Hotel on Dec. 4 in London, England.

51 of 84 Best of Friends Leon Bennett/Getty Sarah Paulson and Billy Porter attend A New Way of Life 2022 Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles.

52 of 84 Repping New York Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty for The Red Sea International Film Festival Spike Lee poses for photographs ahead of the "In Conversation with Spike Lee" event at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 4 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

53 of 84 Too Cool Paras Griffin/Getty for Urban One Honors LL Cool J attends the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on Dec. 2 in Atlanta, Georgia.

54 of 84 Silver Goddess Jesse Grant/Getty for iHeartRadio Paris Hilton sparkles at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2022 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 2 in Inglewood, California.

55 of 84 Feeling Good Amy Sussman/Getty Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2022 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 2 in Inglewood, California.

56 of 84 Here Comes the Sun Tim P. Whitby/Getty Priyanka Chopra brightens the night on Dec. 2 at the Women in Cinema red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

57 of 84 Kiss Off Tim P. Whitby/Getty Michelle Rodriguez gives lip on Dec. 2 at the Women in Cinema red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

58 of 84 Back at It Paul Morigi/Getty After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Jane Fonda returns to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2 to lead a crowd in her Fire Drill Fridays, to call attention to the growing climate crisis.

59 of 84 Two of a Kind MOVI Inc. Wyclef Jean and Terrence J attend the SunChips "Art Seen" pop-up show at House of Pod in Miami on Dec. 2, where the brand highlighted underrepresented artists.

60 of 84 Selfie Style Kevin Winter/Getty Paris Hilton snaps a shot as Spotify hosts the 2022 Wrapped Playground Event featuring Charli XCX at Goya Studios in L.A. on Dec. 1.

61 of 84 Ice, Ice, Baby Neil Rasmus/BFA Brooke Shields and Busy Philipps get together as Nordstrom kicks off the holiday season at N.Y.C.'s Wollman Rink in Central Park on Dec. 1.

62 of 84 Mic Check Paul Morigi/Getty Patti LaBelle is among the performers on Nov. 30 at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's World AIDS Day concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

63 of 84 Beachy Keen Madison McGaw/BFA Anthony Ramos gets the sand between his toes while visiting the Ruinart Beach Art Lounge in collaboration with Jeppe Hein during Art Basel Miami.

64 of 84 Royal Encounter Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted by an 8-year-old named Henry, dressed as a mini royal guard, while visiting Boston on Dec. 1.

65 of 84 Showtime Bruce Glikas/WireImage Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend opening night of Ain't No Mo on Broadway — a show they helped produce — on Dec. 1.

66 of 84 Sisters' Night Out MEGA Kim Kardashian steps out for dinner with sister Khloé (not pictured) at Gekkō in Miami on Dec. 1 wearing a shiny black bandeau top, statement pants and thigh-high boots.

67 of 84 Night at the Museum Nina Westervelt/Getty Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin perform together at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala in New York City on Dec. 1.

68 of 84 Suit and Tie Slaven Vlasic/Getty Jimmy Fallon addresses the crowd during the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala in New York City on Dec. 1.

69 of 84 Big Night Out Nathan Howard/Getty Jennifer Garner brings all-grown-up daughter Violet Affleck as her date to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

70 of 84 Think Pink Nathan Howard/Getty Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make their arrival to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

71 of 84 Mom and Me Nathan Howard/Getty Julia Louis-Dreyfus is accompanied by son Charlie Hall at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

72 of 84 Bright Spot ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Jon Batiste brings his squad — including wife Suleika Jaouad — to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

73 of 84 Connect the Dots BauerGriffin/MediaPunch Zoey Deutch heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles wearing a floor-length polka-dot dress on Dec. 1.

74 of 84 Lights, Camera ... Daniele Venturelli/Getty Sharon Stone attends the opening night gala screening of What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival with the CEO of the festival, Mohammed Al Turki, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 1.

75 of 84 Glam Squad Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, H.E.R. and Camila Cabello pose together at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

76 of 84 Super Woman Alexandre Schneider/Getty Zoë Saldana, who plays Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, speaks during a panel on Marvel Studios on the Thunder Stage during the ComicCon Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 1.

77 of 84 Strike a Pose Kate Green/Getty Victoria Beckham poses during BoF VOICES 2022 at Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton, England, on Dec. 1.

78 of 84 Backstreet's Back Christopher Polk/Getty Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys celebrate their first Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

79 of 84 Such a Star John Salangsang/Shutterstock Billy Porter is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1

81 of 84 A World Away Tim P. Whitby/Getty Julianne Hough gets all dressed up for the Dec. 1 opening night gala screening of What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

82 of 84 Take a Seat David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Robert Downey Jr. hits the stage for a special screening of his film Sr. at Vue Leicester Square in London on Dec. 1.

83 of 84 Out of This Swirl TheImageDirect.com Justin Bieber heads to a church service in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.