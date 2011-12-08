Star Tracks: Thursday, December 8, 2011
COZY CARGO
Selma Blair snuggles up to her little man, 4-month-old son Arthur, Wednesday during a day trip to The Grove shopping center in L.A.
VISION IN WHITE
Jessica Biel shows off her best assets at the Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday in New York, where the actress discussed her new movie New Year's Eve (out Friday).
'X' MARKS THE SPOT
A giddy Kendra Wilkinson gets playful with hubby Hank Baskett Wednesday at a viewing party for The X Factor at the Pepsi House in Los Angeles.
TUMMY TIME
Is it a girl or a boy? A beaming Beyoncé embraces her growing belly while staying dry in rainy New York City on Wednesday.
NIGHT OWLS
With his marriage to Ashlee Simpson officially over, Pete Wentz moves forward with girlfriend Meagan Camper outsideGreystone Manor Supperclub Wednesday in West Hollywood.
HOW SWEET
Courteney Cox enjoys an ice-cream social with daughter Coco, 7, in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.
TOPPED OFF
Playboy's latest cover girl Lindsay Lohan makes a modest appearance outside a courthouse in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.
STAR BRIGHT
Work it! Jennifer Hudson says yellow during a glam photo shoot Wednesday in Los Angeles.
BACK ON THE SCENE
Emma Watson plays coy with the cameras Wednesday, posing in a backless dress at a promotional event for Lancôme, for which she serves as spokesmodel, in Hong Kong.
SIGN LANGUAGE
Zac Efron keeps the peace before making an appearance on the Today show Wednesday in New York to promote his new movie, New Year's Eve, in theaters Friday.
FAN MALE
After a stop in India, Tom Cruise continues his global promo tour for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Wednesday, premiering the action flick at the 8th Dubai International Film Festival.
VESTED INTEREST
A bundled-up Reese Witherspoon flashes her signature smile Tuesday while stepping out in Brentwood, Calif.
MATCH MAKERS
It's a love match (in black!) for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, who arrive in Mexico for a romantic getaway on Wednesday.
DRINK IT IN
Pippa Middleton keeps her style fit to a tea Wednesday while making her way to work in London.
STOCKING UP
After battling destructive winds at home, Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane and expectant wife Rebecca Gayheart pick up some essentials Wednesday in L.A.