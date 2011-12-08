Star Tracks: Thursday, December 8, 2011

Blair color coordinates with 4-month-old son Arthur in L.A. Plus: Jessica Biel, Kendra & Hank, Beyoncé, Lindsay Lohan and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

COZY CARGO

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Selma Blair snuggles up to her little man, 4-month-old son Arthur, Wednesday during a day trip to The Grove shopping center in L.A.

VISION IN WHITE

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Jessica Biel shows off her best assets at the Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday in New York, where the actress discussed her new movie New Year's Eve (out Friday).

'X' MARKS THE SPOT

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

A giddy Kendra Wilkinson gets playful with hubby Hank Baskett Wednesday at a viewing party for The X Factor at the Pepsi House in Los Angeles.

TUMMY TIME

Credit: Tom Meinelt-Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

Is it a girl or a boy? A beaming Beyoncé embraces her growing belly while staying dry in rainy New York City on Wednesday.

NIGHT OWLS

Credit: SPW/Splash News Online

With his marriage to Ashlee Simpson officially over, Pete Wentz moves forward with girlfriend Meagan Camper outsideGreystone Manor Supperclub Wednesday in West Hollywood.

HOW SWEET

Credit: Epa/Guedes/AKM Images

Courteney Cox enjoys an ice-cream social with daughter Coco, 7, in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.

TOPPED OFF

Credit: Flynet

Playboy's latest cover girl Lindsay Lohan makes a modest appearance outside a courthouse in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.

STAR BRIGHT

Credit: Flynet

Work it! Jennifer Hudson says yellow during a glam photo shoot Wednesday in Los Angeles.

BACK ON THE SCENE

Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

Emma Watson plays coy with the cameras Wednesday, posing in a backless dress at a promotional event for Lancôme, for which she serves as spokesmodel, in Hong Kong.

SIGN LANGUAGE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Zac Efron keeps the peace before making an appearance on the Today show Wednesday in New York to promote his new movie, New Year's Eve, in theaters Friday.

FAN MALE

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

After a stop in India, Tom Cruise continues his global promo tour for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Wednesday, premiering the action flick at the 8th Dubai International Film Festival.

VESTED INTEREST

Credit: AKM

A bundled-up Reese Witherspoon flashes her signature smile Tuesday while stepping out in Brentwood, Calif.

MATCH MAKERS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

It's a love match (in black!) for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, who arrive in Mexico for a romantic getaway on Wednesday.

DRINK IT IN

Credit: Storms Media Group

Pippa Middleton keeps her style fit to a tea Wednesday while making her way to work in London.

STOCKING UP

Credit: WH Photography/Splash News Online

After battling destructive winds at home, Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane and expectant wife Rebecca Gayheart pick up some essentials Wednesday in L.A.

