Kristen Stewart & Lily-Rose Depp Party in Paris, Plus Kate Beckinsale, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast & More

Paris Match

Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp attend the Chanel Metiers d’art 2019-2020 show at Le Grand Palais in Paris on Wednesday.

Isn't It Marvelous?

Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel attend SiriusXM’s town hall hosted by Michelle Collins on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Gotta Jet

Bella Hadid rides the waves on Wednesday while vacationing in Miami with pal Kendall Jenner (not pictured).

Sparkle On

Kate Beckinsale strikes a pose during the Mon Cheri Barbara Tag at Isarpost on Wednesday in Munich, Germany. 

Arms Up

Ian Somerhalder visits Radio Andy with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Who's the Boss?

Rita Ora hits the London set of the new Oliver Twist reboot Twist on Wednesday.

Having a Ball

Birthday girl Tiffany Haddish gets hoisted up during the hora at her ‘Black Mitzvah’ party in celebration of her 40th birthday at SLS Hotel on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Sizzling Showstopper

Camila Cabello lights up the stage during 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 on Tuesday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Think Pink

Meanwhile, Sam Smith performs in a pale pink ensemble during 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena on Tuesday in Dallas, Texas.

Pantsuit Partners

David Beckham and Kate Moss sit front row at the Dior Men Fall 2020 runway show in Miami on Tuesday, ahead of Art Basel. 

Dior Date

David Harbour wraps his arm around girlfriend Lily Allen at the Dior Men Fall 2020 runway show in Miami on Tuesday.

Monochrome Moment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps out in a one-sleeved orange gown on Tuesday in New York City, en route to the UNICEF Snowflake Ball.

Unstoppable Six

Jane Lynch, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, Rachel Brosnahan, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Alex Borstein pose on the carpet at the world premiere of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Story Time

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown reads from his new book I Am Perfectly Designed to students at an L.A. elementary school on Giving Tuesday, as part of a new partnership with Pizza Hut and non-profit First Book.

Dig Deep

University of Texas Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the university’s new event center on Tuesday in Austin.

Out of This World

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cast members Anthony Daniels, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, director J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell get together in front of the new Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland on Monday in Anaheim, California. 

Back in Action

Bad Boys for Life co-stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith visit The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in Burbank, California, to discuss the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise and how Smith was cast in the film.

City Casual

Timothée Chalamet steps out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday wearing a nylon jacket, green sweatpants and high tops.

Meet the Crew

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and costars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra arrive at the photo call for Netflix’s The Witcher season 1 on Tuesday at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Game Time

Jared Leto sits courtside at a basketball game between the L.A. Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday in L.A.

Matching Merch

Chris O’Dowd wraps an arm around James Corden’s shoulder at the Choose Love Launch in Los Angeles on Giving Tuesday.

Office Vibes

Bella Hadid kicks her feet up at Design Miami on Tuesday in Florida.

Looking Back

Lifetime achievement award winner Sam Neill smiles at the 2019 AACTA Awards, presented by Foxtel, at The Star on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.

Santa's Helper

Kate Middleton stops by the Elf Workshop during a visit to Peterley Manor Farm on Wednesday in Great Missenden, England.

Ruth Rules

Honoree Dr. Ruth Westheimer speaks with David Marwell during the YM&YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood Gala in her honor on Tuesday at Guastavino’s in N.Y.C.

Festive Friends

Lizzo and Normani celebrate Fizz the Season with Pepsi backstage at 93.3 FLZ’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday.

He's Got Moves

Jack Black reaches new heights on Tuesday at a photo call for Jumanji: Next Level in Paris.

Buddy Up

Also at the Jumanji photo call, costars and good friends Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

It's Lit

Lea Michele celebrates her new Christmas in New York holiday light show with iHeartMedia and Kay Jewelers at the Empire State Building in New York City on Tuesday.

Bomb Dot Com

Charlize Theron dons a studded leather dress to a Bombshell screening in London on Tuesday night.

Hough Life

Derek and Julianne Hough talk up their new special Holidays with the Houghs at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Days of Our Lives

Whoopi Goldberg, Claire Foy, Mia Goth, Yara Shahidi, photographer Paolo Roversi and artist Stella Roversi attend the presentation of the Pirelli 2020 Calendar “Looking for Juliet” at Teatro Filarmonico in Veronta, Itally, on Tuesday night.

Run Away

Claire Danes goes for a jog in chilly N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Ladies First

Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant attend a special screening of The Gentleman on Tuesday night in London.

Helping Hands

Celebrity ambassador Melissa Joan Hart makes a new friend while visiting World-Vision’s Give-back Gift Shop in N.Y.C.’s Bryant Park as part of Giving Tuesday. The shop features goats, cows, donkeys, alpacas, sheep and dozens of other gifts that people can donate to lift impoverished families out of poverty.

Magic News

On Tuesday, Channing Tatum joins the shirtless cast of Magic Mike dancers at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre to announce that his Magic Mike Live show will be touring Australia in May 2020. 

Snowy Chic

Keke Palmer beams in blue as she makes her way to a Q&A for Hustlers on Monday in N.Y.C.

Birds of a Feather

Jennifer Lopez poses in a feathered gown at the IFP’s 29th annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Show Stopper

Sheryl Crow performs during iHeartRadio Live at the iHeartRadio Theater on Monday in Burbank, California.

New to Netflix

Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tisdale joyfully reunite at Build Series to discuss their Netflix sitcom Merry Happy Whatever on Monday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

On Point

The Personal History of David Copperfield star Dev Patel playfully points at a poster for the movie ahead of a screening at Soho Hotel in London on Monday. 

Hollywood Hangout

John Travolta smiles alongside Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood writer, producer and director Quentin Tarantino at an event for the film in L.A. on Monday.

Red Hot

Hailey Baldwin dresses up a white hoodie with a red blazer and matching pants while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday. 