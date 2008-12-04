Star Tracks - Thursday, December 4, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

ALL DRESSED UP

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

What a fetching duo! Eva Mendes and Scarlett Johansson show off their signatures smiles – and a pair of party dresses – at a celebration for their new film, Frank Miller's comic-inspired The Spirit, at London's Old Sorting Office on Thursday. The film opens on Christmas Day.

DRIVE TIME

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFX Online

Have a seat! Justin Timberlake takes a break between links Wednesday, joining pal Alfonso Ribeiro (not shown) for a game of golf at the Toluca Lake Country Club in Los Angeles.

BAND OF BROTHERS

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS/Landov

The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Nick and Joe – stand up for each other during a live TV special to announce the Grammy nominations at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live Wednesday night. On their best new artist nod, Kevin told PEOPLE, "To be here tonight and to be nominated is absolutely amazing!"

THE COLOR PURPLE

Credit: Sara De Boer / Retna

Last year's best new artist nominee Taylor Swift dazzles as the host of the Grammy nomination concert at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live. The country star also entertained the crowd, performing her hit "Love Story" on the telecast.

IN HER SHOES

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Fergie scouts out her famous footwear options – but not for shopping! The pop star and budding designer visits a showroom Wednesday in New York to discuss her new shoe line for Brown Shoes.

LIGHTEN UP

Credit: Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Beyoncé positively sparkles in a Donna Karan gown at the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York, performing a rousing rendition of "Ave Maria" during the event, which aired Wednesday night on NBC.

SEXY SUPPER

Credit: Flynet

PEOPLE's Sexiest Man alum George Clooney steps out for dinner with another former sexy man, Matt Damon (not shown), Wednesday for a reunion at London's Nobu Berkeley restaurant.

STAR READS

Credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Giving off a gorgeous golden glow, Kate Winslet makes her way down the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new movie, The Reader, on Wednesday night.

BUNDLE OF JOY

Credit: INF

Tom Cruise is every bit the proud daddy as he sweeps 2-year-old daughter Suri (and her princess sippy cup!) off her feet during a stroll through New York City on Wednesday. The actor and his family recently spent Thanksgiving in the Big Apple with pals Victoria and David Beckham and their sons.

FRESH PICKINS

Credit: Splash News Online

How do you like them apples? Expectant mom Jennifer Garner peruses the produce Wednesday at the farmers' market in Santa Monica, Calif.

VELVET CRUSH

Credit: Ralph Notaro / Splash News Online

Adding a fashionable flair with well-worn bell bottoms, Mary-Kate Olsen polishes off her look with a blue velvet jacket and a brown velvet hat as she heads into the Miami Beach Convention Center for the Art Basel exhibition Wednesday in Florida.

COFFEE BREAK

Credit: Tom Meinelt-Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Brad Pitt, who says his recent achievements helping to rebuild New Orleans with his "Make It Right" group have kept him on a , surveys the Lower Ninth Ward Tuesday, where he took a camera crew to observe the progress he's made.

STAIR MASTER

Credit: INF

With more drama unfolding this week, The Hills star Lauren "Lo" Bosworth keeps her cool, stepping down in safety as she leaves her Hollywood home on Wednesday.

TREE PEOPLE

Credit: Dave Alloca/Startraks

Safety first! Actress Keri Russell gets into the holiday spirit Wednesday, joining forces with Underwriters Laboratories Inc., and the New York Fire Department to teach children the importance of holiday safety, during a tree lighting ceremony at the FDNY Fire Zone in Midtown Manhattan.

'BOWL' HIM OVER

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

A grinning Guy Ritchie really enjoys his evening out Wednesday at his London pub, The Punchbowl. The director and his estranged wife, Madonna, were recently granted a preliminary divorce in the High Court of London.

