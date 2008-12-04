Star Tracks - Thursday, December 4, 2008
ALL DRESSED UP
What a fetching duo! Eva Mendes and Scarlett Johansson show off their signatures smiles – and a pair of party dresses – at a celebration for their new film, Frank Miller's comic-inspired The Spirit, at London's Old Sorting Office on Thursday. The film opens on Christmas Day.
DRIVE TIME
Have a seat! Justin Timberlake takes a break between links Wednesday, joining pal Alfonso Ribeiro (not shown) for a game of golf at the Toluca Lake Country Club in Los Angeles.
BAND OF BROTHERS
The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Kevin, Nick and Joe – stand up for each other during a live TV special to announce the Grammy nominations at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live Wednesday night. On their best new artist nod, Kevin told PEOPLE, "To be here tonight and to be nominated is absolutely amazing!"
THE COLOR PURPLE
Last year's best new artist nominee Taylor Swift dazzles as the host of the Grammy nomination concert at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live. The country star also entertained the crowd, performing her hit "Love Story" on the telecast.
IN HER SHOES
Fergie scouts out her famous footwear options – but not for shopping! The pop star and budding designer visits a showroom Wednesday in New York to discuss her new shoe line for Brown Shoes.
LIGHTEN UP
Beyoncé positively sparkles in a Donna Karan gown at the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York, performing a rousing rendition of "Ave Maria" during the event, which aired Wednesday night on NBC.
SEXY SUPPER
STAR READS
Giving off a gorgeous golden glow, Kate Winslet makes her way down the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new movie, The Reader, on Wednesday night.
BUNDLE OF JOY
Tom Cruise is every bit the proud daddy as he sweeps 2-year-old daughter Suri (and her princess sippy cup!) off her feet during a stroll through New York City on Wednesday. The actor and his family recently spent Thanksgiving in the Big Apple with pals Victoria and David Beckham and their sons.
FRESH PICKINS
How do you like them apples? Expectant mom Jennifer Garner peruses the produce Wednesday at the farmers' market in Santa Monica, Calif.
VELVET CRUSH
Adding a fashionable flair with well-worn bell bottoms, Mary-Kate Olsen polishes off her look with a blue velvet jacket and a brown velvet hat as she heads into the Miami Beach Convention Center for the Art Basel exhibition Wednesday in Florida.
COFFEE BREAK
Brad Pitt, who says his recent achievements helping to rebuild New Orleans with his "Make It Right" group have kept him on a , surveys the Lower Ninth Ward Tuesday, where he took a camera crew to observe the progress he's made.
STAIR MASTER
With more drama unfolding this week, The Hills star Lauren "Lo" Bosworth keeps her cool, stepping down in safety as she leaves her Hollywood home on Wednesday.
TREE PEOPLE
Safety first! Actress Keri Russell gets into the holiday spirit Wednesday, joining forces with Underwriters Laboratories Inc., and the New York Fire Department to teach children the importance of holiday safety, during a tree lighting ceremony at the FDNY Fire Zone in Midtown Manhattan.
'BOWL' HIM OVER
A grinning Guy Ritchie really enjoys his evening out Wednesday at his London pub, The Punchbowl. The director and his estranged wife, Madonna, were recently granted a preliminary divorce in the High Court of London.