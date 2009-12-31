Star Tracks: Thursday, December 31, 2009
JENNIFER LOPEZ
After causing a stir in a catsuit on NYE, J.Lo makes a splash in Miami
with a plunging red and blue floral dress by Mara Hoffman while taking in the Miami Dolphins
football game with husband Marc Anthony.
DAPPER DUDE
With team practice behind him, David Beckham – dressed in his tailored best – steps out Wednesday for an evening in Milan, Italy.
SWEET THING
Kim Kardashian gets her Sugar Factory Lollipop fix Wednesday while hosting a party at Eve nightclub – Eva Longoria Parker's new hotspot – in Las Vegas. The reality starlet was only in Sin City for the night, though – she's off to ring in the New Year with boyfriend Reggie Bush in New Orleans.
PARTY PLANNING
A fresh-faced Hayden Panettiere touches down at Miami International Airport early Thursday morning, in preparation for the sunny city's New Year's Eve festivities.
FUNNY GIRL
What a crack-up! Leighton Meester has a good laugh Wednesday while hanging poolside at Miami's Shore Club. The Gossip Girl star will be entertaining New Year's Eve partygoers at Atlantic City club Dusk Thursday night.
THINK PINK
Paris Hilton indulges in a little post-holiday shopping, toting some new purchases through the snowy streets of Aspen, Colo, on Wednesday. The heiress Tweeted about her day's events, writing that she "had so much fun! Went shopping in town and went to some really incredible art galleries."
CITY SLICKERS
Like father, like son! Brad Pitt and son Pax, 6, don similar knit caps and cool shades while leaving their New York City hotel on Wednesday. The entire Jolie-Pitt brood is in the blustery Big Apple while mom Angelina continues filming the movie Salt.
FLIGHT PATTERN
Two days after seeing his parents off, Bradley Cooper returns to Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday with his pup Charlotte and some luggage of his own.
KEYED UP
A post-workout high, perhaps? New Moon star Dakota Fanning playfully twirls her keys on Tuesday while leaving LA Fitness in Studio City, Calif.
IN TANDEM
They may not be sharing a bicycle built for two, but Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick still manage to stay in sync during a carefree ride in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Tuesday. The couple, and reportedly their children, are spending the holidays in the South American resort town.
SWEET RELIEF
Shopping break! Salma Hayek treats daughter Valentina, 2, and stepdaughter Mathilde, 9, to some ice cream cones at The Grove in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
WATER WORKS
Owen Wilson makes a splash Tuesday while enjoying a dip in the ocean off the coast of Maui, Hawaii.
HAPPY HOMECOMING
They're back! After a trip to Italy, where Mariah Carey was honored for her work in Precious, the singer and husband Nick Cannon return home to the Big Apple on Tuesday.