Star Tracks: Thursday, December 3, 2009
LONDON CALLS
Talk about a glam slam! Kate Hudson makes a sparkling turn Thursday at the world premiere of her movie musical Nine in London. The film, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz and Daniel Day-Lewis, opens on Christmas Day.
STAR IN STRIPES
Taylor Swift, who received eight Grammy nominations, grabbed lunch with pal Selena Gomez (not pictured) on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles Wednesday.
STAND & DELIVER
Nick Jonas debuts his new band, Nick Jonas amp The Administration, for fans at Wednesday's Grammy Nominations Concert Live from Los Angeles's Club Nokia and broadcast on CBS. The 17-year-old will launch a tour on Jan. 2 – and release his first solo album, Who I Am, Feb. 2.
ARRIVAL'S ZONE
It's business, then pleasure: Before heading to Australia to spend the holidays , Nicole Kidman arrives at London's Heathrow Airport with hubby Keith Urban Thursday. The actress is expected to attend the U.K. premiere of her latest movie, Nine.
TIGHT HOLD
He's a keeper! Mariah Carey wraps her arms around husband Nick Cannon Wednesday while attending the 2009 UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.
HOLIDAY R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Aretha Franklin welcomes the holiday season with open arms – and her mighty voice – at the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in New York on Wednesday.
TROPHY GIRL
Katy Perry may have been enlisted to announce the Grammy nominations at Wednesday's concert in L.A. – but she may soon get her hands on an actual trophy! The singer was nominated for best female pop vocal performance for her song "Hot N Cold."
IN THE PINK
A newly single Reese Witherspoon leaves a posh hotel in London's Mayfair neighborhood on Thursday. The actress, who acts as Avon's global ambassador, is in the U.K. to bring awareness to domestic violence.
SHALL WE DANCE?
A fully-clothed Gilles Marini and Dancing with the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff get in step Wednesday at the Ubisoft and Oxygen "Your Shape" launch event in West Hollywood.
CITY SWEEP
In town for The Hills season finale party, reality star Audrina Patridge raids the shops of New York City on Wednesday. Next up for the 24-year-old? A behind-the-scenes show of her own.
WORKING GIRL
Why so glum, little J? A subdued Taylor Momsen strolls the streets of New York on Wednesday to film scenes for Gossip Girl.
CITY SLICKER
Jessica Simpson continues smiling through her New York City visit, spending Wednesday out and about in the Big Apple. On Tuesday she dined at downtown eatery Dos Caminos Park, and Monday night, Simpson hit Broadway for sister Ashlee's Chicago debut.
GOOD MORNING
After enjoying a romantic late-night meal with former flame Sienna Miller, a bundled-up Jude Law makes a cheerful exit from his New York City apartment on Wednesday.
FURRY FRIENDS
It's Muppet mayhem! Tyra Banks lets Sesame Street characters Rosita, Elmo and Cookie Monster lose control during a taping of her talk show, set to air today. The trio dropped by her set to talk about their 40th anniversary celebration, and ended up getting some lessons in modeling, courtesy of Banks.
SWEET RIDE
Crooner Michael Bublé swaps his serenades for a sweet treat – cookie anyone? – after making an appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly in New York City on Wednesday.
BASKET CASE
Who's got a sweet tooth? 90210's resident vixen AnnaLynne McCord stocks up on some holiday goodies Tuesday during a stop at a Godiva Chocolatier store in Century City, Calif.