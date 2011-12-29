Star Tracks: Thursday, December 29, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

DADDY DAY CARE

Credit: Ramey

Gabriel Aubry plays doting dad to daughter Nahla, 3, Wednesday during a day at the park in Beverly Hills.

HOLDING STRONG

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

A day after returning to work, Giuliana Rancic takes a stroll in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday with her , husband Bill.

SMELLS LIKE TEAM SPIRIT

Credit: Jorge Rios/iPhoto

Ontario native Justin Bieber cheers on the Toronto Raptors Wednesday at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, where his favorite NBA team was ultimately defeated by the Indiana Pacers 90-85.

GIDDY UP

Credit: Flynet

Elle Fanning continues to display her "hi" style Wednesday while heading to a friend's house in L.A.

BOARD MEMBER

Credit: Nathan Richter/Newspix/Getty

Another famous Elle showing off her signature smile is supermodel Elle Macpherson, who hits the waves at Byron Bay in her native Australia on Wednesday.

BAGGIN' IT

Credit: Flynet

The It guy of 2011, Ryan Gosling, even looks good when running errands, lugging some new loot in Hollywood on Wednesday.

CAPPED OFF

Credit: X17online

Brandy keeps it casually chic while stepping out Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

GOOD SPORT

Credit: Fame

Kate Bosworth makes a fashionable shopping stop at L.A. snowboard retailer Burton on Wednesday.

FACE TIME

Credit: Xposure

Robert Pattinson debuts some new facial scruff Wednesday while exiting his London pad.

THE LAST SONG

Credit: Mark Doyle/Splash News Online

After splitting from her hubby of 18 days, Sinead O'Connor sings a brand new tune outside her home in Wicklow, Ireland, on Wednesday.

TWO OF A KIND

Credit: WENN

Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner leads the way for her Mini Me, 6-year-old Violet, while running errands Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

RED-Y TO SKI

Credit: GSI Media

A bundled up LeAnn Rimes shows off her ski resort wear Wednesday while enjoying her winter holiday in Aspen, Colo.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Credit: WENN

Sporting a blazer and slicked-back hair, Colin Farrell makes a dapper outing in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday.

FREQUENT FLIERS

Credit: National Photo Group

Kate Beckinsale grabs hold of daughter Lily, 12, Wednesday en route to a departing flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

CHOP TO IT

Credit: Flynet

Ali Larter works her new bob after a salon appointment in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

By People Staff