Star Tracks: Thursday, December 29, 2011
DADDY DAY CARE
Gabriel Aubry plays doting dad to daughter Nahla, 3, Wednesday during a day at the park in Beverly Hills.
HOLDING STRONG
A day after returning to work, Giuliana Rancic takes a stroll in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday with her , husband Bill.
SMELLS LIKE TEAM SPIRIT
Ontario native Justin Bieber cheers on the Toronto Raptors Wednesday at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, where his favorite NBA team was ultimately defeated by the Indiana Pacers 90-85.
GIDDY UP
Elle Fanning continues to display her "hi" style Wednesday while heading to a friend's house in L.A.
BOARD MEMBER
Another famous Elle showing off her signature smile is supermodel Elle Macpherson, who hits the waves at Byron Bay in her native Australia on Wednesday.
BAGGIN' IT
The It guy of 2011, Ryan Gosling, even looks good when running errands, lugging some new loot in Hollywood on Wednesday.
CAPPED OFF
Brandy keeps it casually chic while stepping out Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
GOOD SPORT
Kate Bosworth makes a fashionable shopping stop at L.A. snowboard retailer Burton on Wednesday.
FACE TIME
Robert Pattinson debuts some new facial scruff Wednesday while exiting his London pad.
THE LAST SONG
After splitting from her hubby of 18 days, Sinead O'Connor sings a brand new tune outside her home in Wicklow, Ireland, on Wednesday.
TWO OF A KIND
Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner leads the way for her Mini Me, 6-year-old Violet, while running errands Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.
RED-Y TO SKI
A bundled up LeAnn Rimes shows off her ski resort wear Wednesday while enjoying her winter holiday in Aspen, Colo.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Sporting a blazer and slicked-back hair, Colin Farrell makes a dapper outing in Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday.
FREQUENT FLIERS
Kate Beckinsale grabs hold of daughter Lily, 12, Wednesday en route to a departing flight from Los Angeles International Airport.
CHOP TO IT
Ali Larter works her new bob after a salon appointment in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
