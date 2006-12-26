Star Tracks - Thursday, December 28, 2006
BUSY HOUSEWIFE
Eva Longoria has her hands full between ringing in the annual Winter Sale at London department store Harrods and cuddling up to some furry friends on Thursday. The Desperate Housewives star told PEOPLE at the opening she's trying to master French, so she can speak with her French-speaking fiancé Tony Parker.
THAT'S HOT
And refreshing! Paris Hilton treats the Aussie crowd to a lesson in star gazing at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Wednesday. The heiress and her pal Kim Kardashian (not pictured) are reportedly Down Under to ring in the New Year.
BACK IN TOWN
On a break from filming Blonde Ambition in Shreveport, La., Jessica Simpson returns to the L.A. scene, where she stepped out with sister Ashlee (not pictured) and her hair stylist BFF Ken Paves for dinner at Koi on Wednesday.
DATE NIGHT
David and Victoria Beckham are dressed for an evening out on the town in London, where the couple dined with British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife at Zuma on Wednesday.
LOUNGE ACT
A solo Adam Brody scopes out the scene Tuesday night at L.A.'s Hyde Lounge. The O.C. actor next stars in the film In the Land of Women, about a guy whose life falls apart after his breakup, due out in April.
OFF SHE GOES
Kate Moss and a pal take off from London's Heathrow airport on Wednesday, where the supermodel is reportedly heading for a vacation in Thailand.
ON BOARD
Seal continues his holiday adventures Wednesday with an afternoon of snowboarding while vacationing with wife Heidi Klum and kids in Aspen.
PUPPY CHOW
Kate Bosworth continues to make the rounds in Los Angeles – this time stopping to pick up some food for her dog Essa on Wednesday.
UNDER THE RADAR
With son Kingston under wraps, Gwen Stefani also gets camouflaged for a low-key dinner with husband Gavin Rossdale (not pictured) at Casa Vega eatery in Studio City, Calif., on Tuesday.
SUPPORT SYSTEM
After getting pulled over by a cop while driving her SUV in Los Angeles, Courteney Cox Arquette takes comfort in a friendlier encounter – with husband David – on Tuesday.
WAVE RUNNER
Tara Reid continues making a splash in her two-piece while vacationing on St. Bart's Tuesday.
PARTY PATROL
Jack Osbourne, who recently turned 21, makes a late-night arrival at L.A. hot spot Hyde Lounge on Tuesday. Osbourne returns to work on Jan. 10, when he trains to become a police officer on the new CBS reality-TV show Armed amp Famous.
BACK TO REALITY
A newly single Hilary Duff deals with some heavy baggage recently while heading home after an extended vacation in Vancouver with sister Haylie.