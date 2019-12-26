The Royal Family Celebrates Christmas, Plus Chris Martin, Mariah Carey & More

By People Staff
December 26, 2019 06:00 AM

Royal Debuts 

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Wednesday. 

Need a Lift?

The Image Direct

Chris Martin takes a ski lift in Aspen, Colorado—sans ski gear—on Christmas Eve. 

Last-Minute Shopping

The Image Direct

Mariah Carey steps out in Aspen, Colorado to do some Christmas Eve shopping on Tuesday. 

Strollin' Along

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman take a Christmas Eve stroll in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Red Hot Holidays

SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned figure in a red two-piece set as she leaves a gym in Miami after a Christmas Eve workout session with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Tuesday. 

Making a List...

BACKGRID

…And checking it twice! Emma Roberts runs some last-minute holiday errands while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Salutations From the South Pole

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke looks ready to soak up some sun in a festive Santa hat and matching red bikini on Tuesday in Malibu. 

Team Spirit

James Devaney/Getty

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer show their support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Monday in New York City. 

Santa's Helpers

David Livingston/Getty

Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin are joined by daughters Delilah and Amelia at the Los Angeles Mission to volunteer during the Christmas Celebration on Skid Row on Monday. 

Back in the Saddle

The Image Direct

Kaley Cuoco is seen horsing around at an equestrian ranch in L.A. on Monday. 

'Facing' the Cold

MEGA

Pete Davidson keeps warm in a black puffer jacket and grey beanie from The North Face while doing some holiday shopping in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Monday. 

Book Worm 

INSTARimages.com

Cody Simpson is also seen out and about in N.Y.C.’s Soho on Monday. 

Friendly Fare

Backgrid

Exes Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow hang out on Monday during a family ski vacation to Aspen, Colorado.

Sky High

Backgrid

Nina Dobrev catches a flight out of LAX on Monday.

Flower Power

Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio grabs some flowers during an errand run in Brentwood, California, on Monday.

Loved Up

The Image Direct

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head out for some shopping in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday.

Having a 'Ball'

Jason Koerner/Getty

Niall Horan takes the stage during the Y100 Miami Jingle Ball at BB&T Center on Sunday in Sunrise, Florida.

Laugh It Up

Paras Griffin/Getty

Tyrese Gibson and Shaquille O’Neal crack each other up during the 36th annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball on Saturday.

Kimye Takes New York

James Devaney/GC Images

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Jane Hotel on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

Crazy Coworkers

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Guest host Ellie Kemper reunites with former The Office costars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Blissed Out

The Image Direct

Sarah Hyland steps out after enjoying a trip to the spa on Saturday in L.A.  

Basketball Buds

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Behati Prinsloo and Whitney Hartley Wagner sit courtside at the L.A. Lakers game on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Courtside Smiles

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

André Murillo and Tori Kelly pose for a photo while watching the Lakers game on Sunday in L.A.

A-list Run-in

INSTARimages.com

Hugh Jackman and Brooke Shields bump into each other in the West Village of N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

Hanukkah Celebrations

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, attend a menorah lighting ceremony at Palisades Village in L.A. on Sunday. 

Sport Session

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashely Greene is all smiles as she steps out in athletic apparel on Friday in L.A.

Whaddaya Want from Him?

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Adam Lambert performs onstage during his Velvet tour stop at El Rey Theatre on Saturday in L.A.

Snacks on Set

SplashNews.com

Wilmer Valderrama grabs some take out while filming NCIS in L.A. on Sunday. 

Reunited

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Keith Urban picks up wife Nicole Kidman at the Sydney airport ahead of the Christmas holiday on Sunday.

Giving Back

REFORM Alliance

DJ Khaled and Meek Mill host a shopping spree with support from REFORM Alliance for children at the NBA Store in N.Y.C., helping kids buy sports apparel. Later, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arranged to fly the families to Gillette Stadium on the Patriots’ charter plane to watch the team take on the Buffalo Bills.

Christmas Chronicles

SplashNews.com

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell go shopping together on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado.

St. Nick

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Nick Cannon dresses as Santa Claus at the second annual L.A. Give Back presented by the Zen, Power 106, Nick Cannon Mornings & Variety BGC in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Stocking Up

Mega Agency

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard go grocery shopping in L.A. on Saturday.

Happiness Begins

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas perform their hits on Friday during Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Atlanta.

Giving Back

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and Bryan Stevenson attend a screening of their film Just Mercy in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday.

Beach Getaway

Mega Agency

Rita Ora enjoys her holiday trip in St. Barts on Friday dressed in a blue bikini.

Family Outing

Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM

Priyanka Chopra is spotted leaving her apartment in New York City’s Tribeca with brother-in-law Frankie Jonas on Friday.

Smiley Woman

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Little Women director Greta Gerwig is all smiles during her Tonight Show interview with host Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Friday.

Parents' Day Out

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards have a date together in Los Angeles on Friday, just weeks after welcoming son Slash.

