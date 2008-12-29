Star Tracks - Thursday, December 25, 2008
GONE CLUBBING
He's got options! Will Smith takes not one, not two, but three clubs with him during a game of golf Sunday while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
BEACH BOND
Like a scene right out of his blockbuster, Quantum of Solace, Daniel Craig shows off his fit physique during a sandy stop in St. Barths on Sunday.
SITTING PRETTY
Jessica Alba gives nearly 7-month-old daughter Honor Marie a hand with her bottle Sunday while relaxing in a Beverly Hills park with friends and husband Cash Warren (not pictured).
FAMILY AFFAIR
It looks like things are getting serious between Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Justin Gaston! The model joined the Hannah Montana star – and her family! – for a fashionable trip to a roller-skating rink in Nashville on Sunday.
SUPPORT TEAM
With her hair freshly curled (following a visit to the Andy Lecompte Salon), Lindsay Lohan checks out the itsy bitsy bikinis on display at Beverly Hills shop Tracey Ross during a Sunday shopping trip with girlfriend Samantha Ronson (not pictured).
PUFF MOMMA
Wrapped up in a shiny puffy coat, Madonna exits posh London eatery Locanda Locatelli on Saturday, where she reportedly dined with pal Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Chris Martin.
GAME FACES
PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman gets in a little courtside action with son Oscar, 8, Sunday at Madison Square Garden, where the pair watched the Denver Nuggets beat the New York Knicks 117-110.
DAUGHTER IN ARMS
Katie Holmes signed autographs for waiting fans in New York over the weekend on an outing with daughter Suri to see the animated flick Bolt (starring Miley Cyrus).
SNOW MUCH FUN
Dressed more for shopping and being photographed than skiing, Paris Hilton and her new BFF Brittany Flickinger take the luxury resort of Aspen by storm over the holidays.
WINTER WHITEOUT
Doting husband Nick Cannon carries wife Mariah Carey's pup through the snow-lined streets of Aspen for a little shopping over the weekend. The couple – in matching outfits for the second day (it was red on Christmas!) – spent the holidays in the tony mountain town.
SALE AWAY
Where are the good deals? Nicole Richie and Joel Madden step out together in West Hollywood for a little post-Christmas shopping on Friday, when stores traditionally mark down merchandise.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Gwen Stefani totes her newborn son Zuma Nesta on their way to her parents' home in Los Angeles with husband Gavin Rossdale and 2-year-old son Kingston (not pictured) on Christmas Day.
HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY
It's Santa's cutest reindeer! David Beckham and 3-year-old son Cruz are a dapper duo after having Christmas Eve lunch with the rest of their family (including Victoria Beckham, not pictured) at pal Gordon Ramsay's restaurant inside London's tony Claridge's hotel.
STEPPING OUT
A solo Jennifer Lopez catches up on some last-minute holiday shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
BUSS STOP
No mistletoe, no problem! Bono gives wife Ali a cheeky smooch at U2's Christmas party Tuesday at Bentley's Oyster Bar amp Grill in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday. The rocker and his wife were also joined by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
NIGHT OWL
While hubby Chris Martin parties with Bono, a chic Gwyneth Paltrow has a girls' night out Tuesday at a bash hosted by pal Madonna at her London home.
IT'S A DRAW!
Talk about seeing double! Spamalot star – and new dad – Clay Aiken comes face-to-face with his official Sardi's caricature Tuesday at the Big Apple restaurant famed for its sketches of the stars.
COLD COMFORT
Maggie Gyllenhaal and fiancé Peter Sarsgaard's winter remedy? Snuggling close! The bundled-up pair hit the streets of New York City for a cozy stroll on Tuesday.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Melanie Brown is on the move with her brood – husband Stephen Belafonte and daughter Phoenix, 9, who toted 20-month-old sister Angel – during a trip to The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.