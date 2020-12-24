Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Hold Hands in St. Barts, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Colin Farrell & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Pretty in Pink
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hold hands on a walk while celebrating the holidays in St-Barth on Wednesday.
All That Glitters
Jennifer Lopez totes her signature sparkly tumbler to a workout in Miami on Wednesday.
Heavy Lifting
Colin Farrell makes a grocery run in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
On the Run
New couple Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley take a jog through Los Angeles together on Wednesday.
Victory Lap
Bella Hadid sports a colorful look for a New York City outing on Wednesday.
Little Helper
Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make some last-minute pre-holiday stops in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
True Prints-esses
Chloe x Halle strike a post on Tuesday after performing live for Verizon Up members virtually from The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Good for You
Another day, another green juice for Bella Hadid, who matches her drink to her jacket in New York City on Tuesday.
Going Gray
Jordana Brewster and new love Mason Morfit walk hand-in-hand while out Tuesday in L.A.
Gifts Galore
Katie Holmes has her hands full while shopping in Soho on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Coupled Up
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello go for a stroll through Mendes' hometown of Pickering, Canada on Tuesday.
Fun in the Sun
Kate Walsh hits the beach in an orange and pink bikini in Perth, Australia on Tuesday.
Family Time
David Foster and pregnant wife Katharine McPhee take their puppy for a stroll on Monday in Beverly Hills.
Jump On It
Irina Shayk shows off her street style in an olive green jumpsuit on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Holiday Spirit
T.I. spreads holiday cheer by gifting a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DLTR on Monday in Atlanta.
Toy Time
Prince Jackson poses with a group of kids at the Heal L.A. event he hosted with Mattel to support underprivileged youths this Christmas in L.A. on Monday in El Segundo, California.
Blinged Out
Kate Walsh steps out in rhinestone-edged sunglasses for an afternoon walk in Perth, Australia on Sunday.
Guitar Hero
Tori Kelly performs with Babyface at City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California.
Snow Day
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stroll into town after hitting the slopes and enjoying the snow on Sunday in Mammoth Lakes, California.
Grocery Run
Liam Hemsworth stocks up on food at a local grocery store in Byron Bay, Australia on Monday.
Cozy in the City
Bella Hadid bundles up in a cozy brown coat as she steps out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.
Giving Back
T.I. gets into the giving spirit and gifts a student from Next Level Boys Academy clothes and shoes during the rapper's Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan at DTLR on Monday in Atlanta.
And ... Action!
Liev Schreiber and Matilda De Angelis are seen in full character on the set of Across the River and into the Trees in Venice, Italy on Monday.
Power Duo
Babyface and Tori Kelly perform onstage at the City National Grove of Anaheim on Monday in Anaheim, California.
Power to the Polls
Common takes the stage to perform during the Souls to the Polls drive-in rally for Rev. Raphael Warnock on Sunday at Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, Georgia.
Black & Gold
Tessa Thompson strikes a pose at the Amazon Studios Sylvie's Love drive-in premiere at Calamigos Ranch in L.A. on Sunday.
Onset Shenanigans
Lily James is seen on the set of What's Love Got to Do with It, as she tries to set a Tinder date on her phone, on Friday in London.
Couple Getaway
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young soak up some sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Sunday.
Holiday Festivities
Hasan Minhaj arrives at The Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Friday in N.Y.C.
Tee Time
Bachelor Matt James enjoys a round of golf near his home in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday.
Weekend Errands
Parents-to-be Henry Golding and Liv Lo do some holiday shopping at the Westfield Mall in L.A. on Friday.
Winter Wonderland
Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch had some fun during a polo match in Aspen, Colorado.
Screen Time
Regina King attended Amazon Studios' drive-in event for her directorial debut One Night In Miami at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.