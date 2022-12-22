Kate Hudson Is Picture-Perfect While Riding a Horse in Aspen, Plus Sylvester Stallone, Lea Michele and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on December 22, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 81

Picture Perfect

Kate Hudson
The Image Direct

Kate Hudson strikes a pose on top of a horse during a photo shoot in Aspen on Dec. 21.

02 of 81

Going Strong

Sylvester Stallone
Backgrid

Sylvester Stallone gets in some retail therapy with his wife Jennifer Flavin in Calabasas, California, on Dec. 20.

03 of 81

All Stars

Ian McKellan James Corden
Dave Benett/Getty

Sir Ian McKellen, James Corden and John Bishop pose after the matinee performance of Mother Goose at Duke Of York's Theatre on Dec. 21 in London.

04 of 81

On Trend

Lea Michele
Janet Mayer/Startraks

Lea Michele rocks a light blue puffer jacket while out and about in New York City on Dec. 21.

05 of 81

Simple Elegance

Nicky hilton
Courtesy Max Mara

Nicky Hilton Rothschild looks chic as ever while striking a pose at a Max Mara event on Dec. 21 in Aspen.

06 of 81

Keeping It Casual

Amelia Hamlin
Backgrid

Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin goes on a coffee run in Bel Air on Dec. 21.

07 of 81

Cozy in Colorado

Rebel WIlson
Backgrid

New mom Rebel Wilson bundles up while at the Aspen World Snow Polo Championship in downtown Aspen on Dec. 20.

08 of 81

Night Out

Joe Jonas
Splash News Online

Joe Jonas leaves Ronnie Scotts while in London with family and friends on Dec. 20.

09 of 81

On the Carpet

Anna Kendrick
Araya Doheny/Getty

Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Dec. 20 in Los Angeles.

10 of 81

Star-Studded Selfie

Kerry Washington
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, Corey Hawkins and LaChanze pose for a selfie backstage at the Topdog/Underdog play on Broadway on Dec. 20.

11 of 81

On the Slopes

Bella Hadid
Backgrid

Bella Hadid enjoys a day of skiing in Aspen on Dec. 19.

12 of 81

'Tis the Season

Nicky Hilton People: Nicky Hilton Gallery Title: L'AGENCE x Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular Location: Madison Square Garden, NYC Date: Tue, Dec 13 2022 Photo Credits: Madison McGaw/BFA.com Copyright Owner: © BFA 2022
Madison McGaw/BFA

Nicky Hilton danced the night away at luxury fashion brand L'AGENCE's Christmas party held at Mariah Carey's Christmas Special Show on Dec. 13.

13 of 81

Camera Shy

Rocco Richie
Blitz Pictures/INSTARimages.com

Rocco Ritchie goes for a stroll in London on Dec. 19.

14 of 81

Feeling Merry

Brooke Burke
Michael Simon/startraks

Brooke Burke tapes a holiday segment for the Brooke Burke Body App in Malibu, California, on Dec. 20.

15 of 81

Festive Fashion

Christiy Brinkley
MEGA

In a red minidress, Christie Brinkley stuns on a night out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.

16 of 81

Sun & Surf

Amy Schumer
MEGA

While vacationing in St. Barts with her husband, Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer dips into the Caribbean Sea.

17 of 81

Chilly in the City

Matthew Broderick
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Matthew Broderick bundles up for an afternoon bite in New York City on Dec. 20.

18 of 81

Mom & Pup

Heather Rae El Moussa
The Image Direct

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa keeps her baby bump cozy in a gray sweatsuit as she walks her pug, Bugz, on Dec. 20 in Newport Beach.

19 of 81

Feline Friends

Antonio Banderas
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Antonio Banderas shares a moment with the adventurous cat he voices in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, linking up on the red carpet in Madrid on Dec. 20.

20 of 81

Romantic Outing

Minka Kelly
The Image Direct

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds enjoy lunch and window shopping around sunny L.A. on Dec. 18.

21 of 81

Cuddly Costars

Stephanie Hsu
Araya Doheny/Getty

Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of their film Everything Everywhere All at Once on Dec. 19 in L.A.

22 of 81

Supporting Their Own

Kate Upton and daughter
Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Kate Upton and her daughter Genevieve look on proudly as husband and dad, MLB star Justin Verlander, speaks at a New York Mets press conference on Dec. 20 at Citi Field.

23 of 81

Hitting High Notes

Phoebe Bridgers
Taylor Hill/Getty

On Dec. 19, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers performs at the 8th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show held at the NYU Skirball Center in New York, bringing both her vocal range and her guitar skill onto stage.

24 of 81

Snow Angel

Gigi Hadid
Backgrid

Gigi Hadid stands out in a bright yellow puffer jacket as she hits the slopes of Aspen for a day of skiing on Dec. 19.

25 of 81

Park Pair

Mandy Moore Edgar Ramirez
SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Dr. Death costars Mandy Moore and Edgar Ramírez link arms on the set of their Peacock show in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, where they film season 2 on Dec. 18.

26 of 81

It's a Date

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Backgrid

As they head out for dinner in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, the fashion-forward duo that is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly don pastels, fur and feathers for their elaborate ensembles.

27 of 81

Date Night

Imogen Poots
Dave Benett/Getty

English actor couple James Norton and Imogen Poots smile for flashbulbs at the Dec. 19 press night for the award-winning British comedy One Woman Show at London's Ambassadors Theatre.

28 of 81

Team of Two

Kandi Burress
Paras Griffin/Getty

Singer Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker get cozy courtside as they watch the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks at the latter's home court arena in Georgia on Dec. 19.

29 of 81

Packs a Punch

Jonathan Majors
Backgrid

Creed III star Jonathan Majors gives N.Y.C. onlookers quite the show on Dec. 18, when he drops his shopping bags and starts shadowboxing for one photographer.

30 of 81

Nice Ride

Aubrey Plaza
Backgrid

Aubrey Plaza and Adam Driver get in character on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, where they are filming Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming sci-fi drama Megalopolis.

31 of 81

Mutual Fans

Whoopi Goldberg Billy Porter
Courtesy

On Dec. 16, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Porter pay a visit to the cast of the Broadway production Ain't No Mo' in N.Y.C.

32 of 81

Show Time

Kacey Musgraves
Courtesy

Kacey Musgraves goes glam at The Lot at Formosa in L.A., performing in a special, one-night-only concert event hosted by Saks and American Express Platinum on Dec. 15.

33 of 81

Brothers & Booze

Justin Combs
Courtesy

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons Justin Combs and Quincy Brown pose for a sibling photo at the #ThisIsHoliday Game Night event presented by their dad's Tequila company, DeLeón, in Los Angeles.

34 of 81

Twice as Nice

Lizzo
Will Heath/NBC/Getty

Saturday Night Live's Dec. 17 musical guest, Lizzo, performs her song "Break Up Twice" during the episode in N.Y.C.

35 of 81

Family Victory

Lionel Messi
Jean Catuffe/Getty

Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, celebrate his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup win with their family in Qatar on Dec. 18.

36 of 81

Courtside with Dad

Will Ferrell
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Will Ferrell and his son Mattias, 15, watch the L.A. Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18 at Crypto.com Arena.

37 of 81

Tight-Knit Cast

Cast of Euphoria
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Euphoria costars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya pose for a group photo at their show's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

38 of 81

Bright & Bold

Chloe Kim
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Between her rosy hair and hot pink gown, Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim brings bold color to Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

39 of 81

Date Night

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attend Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

40 of 81

Man of Honor

Jamie Foxx
Kristy Sparow/Getty

Jamie Foxx arrives at his birthday bash — hosted by eyewear brand Privé Revaux and held at L'Arc nightclub in Paris — looking ready to celebrate in aviator frames and a fuzz-lined coat on Dec. 17.

41 of 81

Staying Warm

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
Gotham/GC Images

Looking cozy and chic in their wintertime apparel, husband and wife duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend time out and about in Montclair, New Jersey, on Dec. 17.

42 of 81

Hands in the Air

Julianne Hough
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Julianne Hough celebrates the Dec. 17 debut of her nightclub concert series at N.Y.C.'s Paradise Club.

43 of 81

Star Power

Ava Max
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Ava Max strikes a pose during her 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball set on Dec. 18 in Sunrise, Florida.

44 of 81

Game Faces

Winnie Harlow
Meg Oliphant/Getty

Rapper Coi Leray, YouTube star Jackie Aina and model Winnie Harlow snap a selfie courtside during the Lakers basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

45 of 81

All Hands

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Juliette Lewis attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Juliette Lewis at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Araya Doheny/Getty

Juliette Lewis strikes a pose as she attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Juliette Lewis event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Dec. 17 in Los Angeles.

46 of 81

Music Man

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Stormzy attends "A Very #MERKY Christmas" hosted by Stormzy at Fairfield Halls on December 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Stormzy attends and hosts "A Very #MERKY Christmas" at Fairfield Halls on Dec. 16 in London.

47 of 81

Stepping Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Issa Rae attends the Amazing Grace Conservatory 25th Anniversary Celebration "Home For The Holidays" Event at The Beehive on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Steven Simione/Getty

Issa Rae attends the Amazing Grace Conservatory 25th Anniversary Celebration "Home for the Holidays" event at The Beehive on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

48 of 81

Diva Darling

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Mariah Carey is seen out on December 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Mariah Carey goes out and about in a fluffy white coat on Dec. 16 in New York City.

49 of 81

Rock On!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+) at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV)
Jeff Kravitz/Getty for P+ and MTV

James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

50 of 81

Rock Star Status

Daniel Wagner, Jimmy Kimmel and Sam Kiszka at "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert" held at the Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Jimmy Kimmel hangs with Daniel Wagner and Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Vleet at Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

51 of 81

What's Crackin'?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe pull a Christmas Cracker of Daniel Craig's face at a photocall for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at King's Cross St. Pancras Station on December 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe pull a Christmas Cracker of Daniel Craig's face at a photo call for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at King's Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17 in London.

52 of 81

Call Me Maybe

Tom Hanks
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Tom Hanks and son Truman Hanks get together at a photo call for A Man Called Otto in London on Dec. 16.

53 of 81

Set Dressing

Margaret Qualley
Backgrid

Margaret Qualley hits the set of And in New Orleans on Dec. 16.

54 of 81

Sheer Drama

Olivia Wilde
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde has some fun with fashion at the Babylon premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

55 of 81

Family Ties

Margot Robbie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Margot Robbie and mom Sarie Kessler attend the Babylon premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

56 of 81

Star Arrival

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt arrives to the premiere of Babylon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

57 of 81

Laugh Out Loud

Lily Collins Ashley Park
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Lily Collins and Ashley Park share a laugh at a special screening of season 3 of Emily in Paris at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15 in New York City.

58 of 81

Cuffing Season

Kate hudson
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Another day, another red carpet for Kate Hudson, who attends the BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event in her honor in London on Dec. 16.

59 of 81

Action!

Emma Stone
Backgrid

Emma Stone gets into character for the upcoming film And in New Orleans on Dec. 14.

60 of 81

Around the Block

Jennifer lopez
Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez wears a black and red flannel while out and about in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

61 of 81

Royal Outing

Prince William Kate Middleton
Samir Hussein/WireImage

William, Prince of Wales and wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, take their kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George to the Together at Christmas carol service at London's Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15.

62 of 81

Living Legend

Tom Hanks
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Tom Hanks is all smiles while leaving a photo call for his new film, A Man Called Otto, at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Dec. 16.

63 of 81

Peace Out

2 Chainz
Jerritt Clark/Getty

2Chainz attends the Amazon Music Live Concert Series in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

64 of 81

Raise the Roof

Macklemore
Derek White/Getty

Macklemore performs onstage at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on Dec. 15 in Atlanta.

65 of 81

Daddy-Daughter Date

Tobey Maguire
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Tobey Maguire attends the Babylon premiere with his daughter with ex Jennifer Meyer, 16-year-old Ruby, on Dec. 15.

66 of 81

Sign of the Times

Harry Styles
The Image direct

Harry Styles walking around in Los Angeles after returning from his world tour on Dec. 15.

67 of 81

Dancing Through the Holidays

Mickey Guyton
Jason Kempin/Getty

Mickey Guyton performs at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Dec. 15.

68 of 81

Fun in France

Kate Hudson Janelle Monae
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

On Dec. 15, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe share a laugh while walking the carpet at the Paris premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

69 of 81

Blush-Toned Beauty

Lily Collins
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Buttoned up in a pink mini dress, Lily Collins steps out into the N.Y.C. evening on Dec. 15.

70 of 81

Big City, Bright Clothes

Kate Walsh
Gotham/GC Images

Kate Walsh stands out in a colorblock pantsuit at the New York City Emily in Paris pop-up event to promote the show's third season on Dec. 15.

71 of 81

Puffed Up

Janet Jackson
The image Direct

Janet Jackson looks ready to take on colder climates as she arrives at N.Y.C.'s John F. Kennedy Airport in an oversized parka on Dec. 14.

72 of 81

Classy Costars

Lucy Boynton
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Lucy Boynton and Christian Bale attend the L.A. premiere of their Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye on Dec. 14.

73 of 81

Glamorous Greetings

Margot Robbie
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In a shiny trench coat, Margot Robbie smiles, waves and shades her eyes with rectangular sunglasses in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

74 of 81

Fluffy Flair

Jennifer Lopez
Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez stays warm in a cozy fur coat and casual denim while shopping on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles.

75 of 81

White House Holiday

Gladys Knight
Samuel Corum/Getty

Gladys Knight sings at the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit Dinner on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C., while President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris look on from seats in the audience.

76 of 81

Metro Metallics

Leni Klum
Splash news online

Mini-mom model Leni Klum shines in a full silver ensemble as she poses by subway turnstiles for an underground photo shoot in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 14.

77 of 81

Love on Stage

Kat McPhee David Foster
Andrew Chin/Getty

Husband and wife duo Katharine McPhee and David Foster continue their live concert series, The Kat & Dave Show, in Vancouver on Dec. 14.

78 of 81

Color in the Cold

Allison Brie
The IMage Direct

Winter has hit L.A., and Alison Brie is dressing accordingly! In a colorful fleece jacket and a beanie, the actress steps out for a stroll on Dec. 13.

79 of 81

Understated Elegance

Stephanie Hsu
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Stephanie Hsu poses in a black flared jacket and matching skirt while attending the WrapWomen's Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 in L.A.

80 of 81

Hot Pants

Sharon Stone
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Sharon Stone brings some sparkle to the premiere of Netflix's new horror flick, The Pale Blue Eye, on Dec. 14 in L.A.

81 of 81

My Movie, My Mind

Selena Gomez
Cindy Ord/Getty

Selena Gomez goes glam in New York City while attending a private screening of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, hosted by the Rare Impact Fund, on Dec. 14.

