Star Tracks: Thursday, December 22, 2011

The singer shines during a shopping trip in Tokyo. Plus: Beyoncé Kendra & Hank, Jessica Alba and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

GOLDEN GIRL

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

Lady Gaga stands out from the crowd as she continues her shopping tour of Tokyo with a visit to the Louis Vuitton Matsuzakaya Ginza store on Thursday.

2 of 16

STEP TO IT

Credit: Jacson/Splash News Online

Kendra Wilkinson and hubby Hank Baskett team up to run a few last-minute errands in L.A. on Wednesday.

3 of 16

SHOPPER'S DELIGHT

Credit: Flynet

Is she looking for last minute holiday gifts? Mom-to-be Beyoncé lets her bump lead the way during an shopping trip in New York City on Wednesday.

4 of 16

SHOE-IN

Credit: Flynet

Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel lightens up her look with a pair of nude, brown-tipped flats during an afternoon out Wednesday in Los Angeles.

5 of 16

VROOM SERVICE

Credit: SWAP/Splash News Online

Jessica Alba picks up a pair of hot wheels – check out her hot pink Barbie mustang! – during a pre-Christmas shopping spree with 4-month-old daughter Haven Wednesday at a Toys"R"Us store in Culver City, Calif.

6 of 16

TOY STORY

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Someone's ready to spread some holiday cheer! Dallas's newest resident, Khloé Kardashian, channels her playful side while hosting a toy drive for the Children's Medical Center of Dallas at City Hall Plaza in Texas on Wednesday.

7 of 16

TENDER KISSES

Credit: Dobner/Spot/AKM Images

Hands-on dad Mark Wahlberg savors a sweet smooch from daughter Grace – who turns 2 next month – during a play date at an L.A.-area park with eldest daughter Ella, 8, on Wednesday.

8 of 16

FIRST CLASS FAMILY

Credit: Grey Wasp/Blue Wasp/Splash News Online

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr touch down at Sydney Airport with 11-month-old son Flynn on Wednesday, ready for a family Christmas in the supermodel's native Australia.

9 of 16

ROAD RUNNER

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Beep-beep! Almost incognito in a baseball cap and shades, Nicole Kidman can't hide her statuesque figure during a Wednesday jog through N.Y.C.

10 of 16

EXCESS BAGGAGE

Credit: Coqueran/Fame

Fresh off his split from girlfriend Jennifer Elia, a solo Chaz Bono does a little heavy lifting outside his L.A.-area home on Wednesday.

11 of 16

PANEL OF ONE

Credit: Charlie Luciano/Startraks

Taking a break from the drama of her judging duties on The X Factor, Nicole Scherzinger makes a stylish dash through The Grove in L.A. on Monday.

12 of 16

TAKE A HIKE

Credit: Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Twilight star Nikki Reed enjoys an outdoor adventure Wednesday, hitting the trails for a hike with husband Paul McDonald in L.A.

13 of 16

MATINEE IDOL

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

A dressed-down Hugh Jackman heads off to the Broadhurst Theater in N.Y.C. on Wednesday for a matinee performance of his new one-man show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway.

14 of 16

FACE TIME

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

After bonding with BFF Ashley Tisdale, a smiley Vanessa Hudgens steps out solo for a spa day in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

15 of 16

EAT & RUN

Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures

She's unstoppable! A casual Bethenny Frankel grabs her bagel to-go while out and about Wednesday in New York City.

16 of 16

By People Staff