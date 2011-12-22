Star Tracks: Thursday, December 22, 2011
GOLDEN GIRL
Lady Gaga stands out from the crowd as she continues her shopping tour of Tokyo with a visit to the Louis Vuitton Matsuzakaya Ginza store on Thursday.
STEP TO IT
Kendra Wilkinson and hubby Hank Baskett team up to run a few last-minute errands in L.A. on Wednesday.
SHOPPER'S DELIGHT
SHOE-IN
Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel lightens up her look with a pair of nude, brown-tipped flats during an afternoon out Wednesday in Los Angeles.
VROOM SERVICE
Jessica Alba picks up a pair of hot wheels – check out her hot pink Barbie mustang! – during a pre-Christmas shopping spree with 4-month-old daughter Haven Wednesday at a Toys"R"Us store in Culver City, Calif.
TOY STORY
Someone's ready to spread some holiday cheer! Dallas's newest resident, Khloé Kardashian, channels her playful side while hosting a toy drive for the Children's Medical Center of Dallas at City Hall Plaza in Texas on Wednesday.
TENDER KISSES
Hands-on dad Mark Wahlberg savors a sweet smooch from daughter Grace – who turns 2 next month – during a play date at an L.A.-area park with eldest daughter Ella, 8, on Wednesday.
FIRST CLASS FAMILY
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr touch down at Sydney Airport with 11-month-old son Flynn on Wednesday, ready for a family Christmas in the supermodel's native Australia.
ROAD RUNNER
Beep-beep! Almost incognito in a baseball cap and shades, Nicole Kidman can't hide her statuesque figure during a Wednesday jog through N.Y.C.
EXCESS BAGGAGE
Fresh off his split from girlfriend Jennifer Elia, a solo Chaz Bono does a little heavy lifting outside his L.A.-area home on Wednesday.
PANEL OF ONE
Taking a break from the drama of her judging duties on The X Factor, Nicole Scherzinger makes a stylish dash through The Grove in L.A. on Monday.
TAKE A HIKE
Twilight star Nikki Reed enjoys an outdoor adventure Wednesday, hitting the trails for a hike with husband Paul McDonald in L.A.
MATINEE IDOL
A dressed-down Hugh Jackman heads off to the Broadhurst Theater in N.Y.C. on Wednesday for a matinee performance of his new one-man show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway.
FACE TIME
After bonding with BFF Ashley Tisdale, a smiley Vanessa Hudgens steps out solo for a spa day in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
EAT & RUN
She's unstoppable! A casual Bethenny Frankel grabs her bagel to-go while out and about Wednesday in New York City.
