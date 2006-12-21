Star Tracks - Thursday, December 21, 2006
A WINNING COMBINATION
Jay-Z and Beyoncé whoop it up while watching the New Jersey Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Jersey on Wednesday. It was a good night for Jay-Z, who's a part owner of the Nets: They bested the Cavaliers, 113-111.
FINDING HER WAY
And through the woods she goes! Well, not exactly. Britney Spears, takes the right stylistic path as she leaves the Katana Sushi Bar in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
LET IT SNOW
While a blizzard continues to rage in Colorado, Mariah Carey raises a glass to the holiday season in Aspen on Wednesday. The singer visits the ski resort for Christmas every year, telling the local Aspen Resort Magazine, "I have a sense of feeling at home there."
LUNCH DATE
David Spade and Heather Locklear share a cozy lunch in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The are-they-or-aren't-they-a-couple reunited earlier this month for a jaunt to Hawaii, where they caught U2's last show on their Vertigo tour.
'MISS' THING
A glam Renée Zellweger strikes a pose outside The Late Show with David Letterman studio on Wednesday. The Miss Potter star discussed her recent trip to Jordan, where she committed a "cultural faux pas" by giving her driver a hug when he dropped her off at the airport. "I'm a prostitute ... or we're married," she told Letterman of the driver's "horrified" reaction.
ARMED & ENGAGED
A package-laden Eva Longoria makes the rounds in West Hollywood on Wednesday. There must be a present for fiancé Tony Parker in there! "I cried my eyes out," the Desperate Housewives star recently told PEOPLE about his
romantic proposal last month.
HARK, IT'S THE ANGELS!
All they're missing is Lucy Liu! Charlie's Angels costars Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz bond over a shopping trip to Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
YOUNG LOVE
Aaron Carter and his new girlfriend, singer Kaci Brown, continue their courting Wednesday on Venice Beach. Carter recently told PEOPLE that love was in the air. "I've only known her for, like, seven days, but I have a connection with her that's like nothing else I've ever experienced," he said. "It's really amazing."
SECOND CHANCE
A day after being pardoned by pageant owner Donald Trump (who's having a battle of his own with Rosie O'Donnell over it), a jubilant Miss USA – Tara Conner – steps out in New York City on Wednesday. Conner almost lost her title after reports surfaced that too much hard partying interfered with the responsibilities that came with her crown. She has agreed to go to rehab.
FLOWER POWER
'Tis the season to rock a '70s-inspired style, or so it seems for Nicole Richie, who models a retro look during her shopping trip in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
ON THE RUN
Jennifer Garner makes a list and checks it twice while out shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The actress returns to the big screen next month in the drama Catch and Release, about a woman who must come to terms with her husband's death.
SMOOTH LANDING
Halle Berry rolls ahead at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday. The actress celebrated her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Gabriel Aubry last month.
A NEW TWIST
There's nothing frightening about Tara Reid at the L.A. premiere of the horror film Black Christmas on Tuesday. The made-over actress tells PEOPLE that her new, more sophisticated look is about her "getting older."
KIDS AT HEART
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff take a spin on Disneyland's Astro Orbitor on Tuesday. The two retired tennis champs also spent some time with their feet on the ground with their kids Jaden, 5, and Jaz, 3, at the Anaheim, Calif., theme park.