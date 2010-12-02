Star Tracks: Thursday, December 2, 2010
STRUT HER STUFF
Nicole Kidman steps out in New York Thursday after making a promotional appearance for her new film, Rabbit Hole. The drama, which costars Aaron Eckhart, hits theaters in select cities Dec. 17.
SEEING RED
Mom-to-be Penélope Cruz turns New York's Empire State Building red Wednesday in honor of World AIDS Day. The effort is part of (RED)'s campaign to generate support for an AIDS-free generation by 2015.
ROAD TO VICTORY
Katy Perry and Miranda Lambert relax backstage Tuesday night during the Grammy nominations concert at Club Nokia in L.A. Both stars, who performed during the live event, received nominations for the awards show, which airs Feb. 13 on CBS.
GREEN DAY
Following a relaxing weekend with beau Alex Rodriguez, it's back to work on Thursday for Cameron Diaz, who attended a photo call for her upcoming superhero film The Green Hornet in Madrid.
PUPPY PATROL
A little privacy, please! Wolverine star Hugh Jackman stands watch over his little pack mate, new French bulldog Peaches, while out in New York City on Thursday.
FLYING HIGH
After saying goodbye to new man Michael Sheen (not pictured), a beaming Rachel McAdams catches a departing flight out of LAX Wednesday.
DO THE TWIST
The highlight of Alicia Keys's night out? Her towering updo! The new mom adds a retro twist to her look at the Wednesday screening of the new Javier Bardem drama, Biutiful, in New York City.
HIGH FIVE
A très jolie Angelina Jolie continues her tour de France on Thursday, heading into Paris's Le Meurice Hotel to promote The Tourist. The thriller, out Dec. 10, costars Johnny Depp.
BRITAIN'S FINEST
David Beckham, Prince William and Prime Minister David Cameron share a laugh Wednesday while attending a reception at Zurich's Steigenberger Bellerive au Lac hotel. The trio was on hand to support England's bid to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
UNDERCOVER RING
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo – who keeps her engagement ring under wraps! – hit the road Tuesday after shopping at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.
CANDY GIRL
Looks like newly single Emmy Rossum is the latest star with a lollipop obsession! The actress puckers up to a tasty treat Tuesday while shopping at Dylan's Candy Bar in New York.
SOLO CUP
Where's her coffee mate? After a caffeine-fueled weekend with Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift takes her joe solo Wednesday morning in Nashville.
IN THE BAG
He knows if you've been naughty or nice! Bongo girl Audrina Patridge joins Santa at Kmart Wednesday for a St. Jude Children's Hospital charity event in Burbank, Calif.
CASH-STRAPPED
Busy entrepreneur Kim Kardashian slows down long enough to treat herself to a pedicure Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
FICTION FACTION
Looks like everything's a-okay between Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman, who joined Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson in New York Wednesday to roast the director for the Friars Club.