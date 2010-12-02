Star Tracks: Thursday, December 2, 2010

By People Staff
Updated December 02, 2010 05:00 PM

1 of 15

STRUT HER STUFF

Credit: Ron Asadorian-Eddie Mejia/Splash News Online

Nicole Kidman steps out in New York Thursday after making a promotional appearance for her new film, Rabbit Hole. The drama, which costars Aaron Eckhart, hits theaters in select cities Dec. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

SEEING RED

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mom-to-be Penélope Cruz turns New York's Empire State Building red Wednesday in honor of World AIDS Day. The effort is part of (RED)'s campaign to generate support for an AIDS-free generation by 2015.

3 of 15

ROAD TO VICTORY

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Katy Perry and Miranda Lambert relax backstage Tuesday night during the Grammy nominations concert at Club Nokia in L.A. Both stars, who performed during the live event, received nominations for the awards show, which airs Feb. 13 on CBS.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

GREEN DAY

Credit: Face To Face/Zuma

Following a relaxing weekend with beau Alex Rodriguez, it's back to work on Thursday for Cameron Diaz, who attended a photo call for her upcoming superhero film The Green Hornet in Madrid.

Advertisement

5 of 15

PUPPY PATROL

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

A little privacy, please! Wolverine star Hugh Jackman stands watch over his little pack mate, new French bulldog Peaches, while out in New York City on Thursday.

6 of 15

FLYING HIGH

Credit: GVK/Bauer-Griffin

After saying goodbye to new man Michael Sheen (not pictured), a beaming Rachel McAdams catches a departing flight out of LAX Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

DO THE TWIST

Credit: Will Ragozzino/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa

The highlight of Alicia Keys's night out? Her towering updo! The new mom adds a retro twist to her look at the Wednesday screening of the new Javier Bardem drama, Biutiful, in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

HIGH FIVE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

A très jolie Angelina Jolie continues her tour de France on Thursday, heading into Paris's Le Meurice Hotel to promote The Tourist. The thriller, out Dec. 10, costars Johnny Depp.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BRITAIN'S FINEST

Credit: Anthony Devlin/Reuters/Landov

David Beckham, Prince William and Prime Minister David Cameron share a laugh Wednesday while attending a reception at Zurich's Steigenberger Bellerive au Lac hotel. The trio was on hand to support England's bid to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

UNDERCOVER RING

Credit: Michael Wright/WENN

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo – who keeps her engagement ring under wraps! – hit the road Tuesday after shopping at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

CANDY GIRL

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Looks like newly single Emmy Rossum is the latest star with a lollipop obsession! The actress puckers up to a tasty treat Tuesday while shopping at Dylan's Candy Bar in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SOLO CUP

Credit: National Photo Group

Where's her coffee mate? After a caffeine-fueled weekend with Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift takes her joe solo Wednesday morning in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

IN THE BAG

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

He knows if you've been naughty or nice! Bongo girl Audrina Patridge joins Santa at Kmart Wednesday for a St. Jude Children's Hospital charity event in Burbank, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

CASH-STRAPPED

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

Busy entrepreneur Kim Kardashian slows down long enough to treat herself to a pedicure Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

FICTION FACTION

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks

Looks like everything's a-okay between Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman, who joined Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson in New York Wednesday to roast the director for the Friars Club.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff