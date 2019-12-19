The Star Wars Cast Brings the Film to London, Plus Kaley Cuoco, Kate Upton & More

Star Turn
John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac go bold for the European premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday.
Just Chill
Kaley Cuoco braves the chilly N.Y.C. weather on Wednesday while filming The Flight Attendant.
Gray Lady
Kate Upton keeps it color coordinated on Wednesday while making her way to The Skimm’s celebrate smarter pop-up shop opening in N.Y.C.
On the Dot(s)
Paula Patton waves to photographers during an outing in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Skin Is In
Ashley Tisdale promotes the new Neutrogena Bright Boost collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
In the Bag
Selena Gomez makes a trip to Urban Outfitters in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Queen of Christmas
Mariah Carey (decked out in a $500,000 diamond necklace from Wempe) gets extra festive in N.Y.C. on Tuesday while lighting the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
All We Want for Christmas
Harry Styles looks ready for Christmas while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his new album, Fine Line, on Wednesday in Burbank, California.
Green Machine
Paula Patton dons a dog-adorned shirt for a visit to BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Once Upon a Reunion
Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley, Julia Butters, Brad Pitt and Mike Moh gather for a Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Variety screening series event presented by Vudu on Tuesday in L.A.
Party People
Ken Jeong busts a move as guest host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday in L.A., with guests Jenny Slate and Kristen Schaal.
Belles of the Ball
Eva Longoria and Rosemin Madhavji attend the Global Gift Gala Dubai, presented by Hude Beauty, on Tuesday in United Arab Emirates.
Quick Jog for Jack
Milo Ventimiglia takes a jog while shooting a scene for his television show This Is Us in L.A. on Tuesday.
Still Got It
Rod Stewart dazzles the crowd while performing at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday,,
Inside Scoop
Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C. to get interviewed by Glamour west coast editor Jessica Radloff.
All Rise
Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett stand for the national anthem prior to the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game at the Staples Center on Tuesday in L.A.
A-list Alliance
Director Melina Matsoukas and host Reese Witherspoon pose at Universal Pictures Presents a Special Screening of Queen and Slim at The London on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
Waitin' on a Train
Anna Kendrick waits for a train while filming Love Life, which also stars Scoot McNairy, in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Puppy Love
Andrew Walker and Ashley Greene snap a photo with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday in Universal City, California.
Charity Collab
Mark Wahlberg attends the Wahlburgers menu relaunch event and charity partnership announcement with The Felix Project on Tuesday in London.
On the Mic
Billy Crudup discusses his career during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at the Robin Williams Center on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Coffee Break
Hailey Bieber rocks an oversized blazer and patterned heels to grab a coffee on Tuesday in L.A.
Laughing Out Loud
Singer Soko and Dakota Fanning share a laugh at Floria Sigismondi’s Eat The Sun release party at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.
Sweater Weather
Brie Larson puts her most festive foot forward as she sports a holiday-themed sweater while out in L.A. on Tuesday.
Pink Lady
Jennifer Lopez steps out for another visit to the gym in Miami on Tuesday.
Newlywed Glow
Jennifer Lawrence and new husband Cooke Maroney head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Tuesday.
Feeling Blue?
Jennifer Garner gets into character in a blue track suit as she continues to film her new comedy Yes Day in L.A. on Tuesday.
Ready to Dish
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx attend SiriusXM’s Urban View Just Mercy Town Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Mad for Plaid
Charlize Theron dons the perfect pair of holiday pants on Tuesday while making her way through N.Y.C.
Lift Your Voice
Jane Fonda speaks during the National Press Club Headliners Luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
Make the Call
Jodie Whittaker poses at a Doctor Who photo call at BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday night.
Frozen Four
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pose with stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) after seeing the North American tour of Frozen at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in LA.
Cat's Out of the Bag
Costars Taylor Swift and Idris Elba look pawsitively fierce at the star-studded world premiere of Cats on Monday in New York City.
Star Struck
James Corden fans out next to Betty Buckley at the world premiere of Cats, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday in N.Y.C.
Heartfelt Hugs
Rose Short gets a big squeeze from judge Gwen Stefani during The Voice live finale performances on Monday.
Say Cheese, I Will
Pedro Pascal smiles with fans and a baby Yoda at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday in Hollywood.
On the Rise
Costars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega look sharp at the highly anticipated world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday in Hollywood.
Show Stoppers
Musical guests Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.
Multitasking Man
Liam Hemsworth