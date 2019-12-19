The Star Wars Cast Brings the Film to London, Plus Kaley Cuoco, Kate Upton & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 19, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 86

Star Turn

Dave Benett/WireImage

John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac go bold for the European premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 86

Just Chill

Splash News Online

Kaley Cuoco braves the chilly N.Y.C. weather on Wednesday while filming The Flight Attendant.

3 of 86

Gray Lady

Shutterstock

Kate Upton keeps it color coordinated on Wednesday while making her way to The Skimm’s celebrate smarter pop-up shop opening in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 86

On the Dot(s)

Splash News Online

Paula Patton waves to photographers during an outing in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 86

Skin Is In

MOVI Inc.

Ashley Tisdale promotes the new Neutrogena Bright Boost collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

6 of 86

In the Bag

The Image Direct

Selena Gomez makes a trip to Urban Outfitters in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 86

Queen of Christmas

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Mariah Carey (decked out in a $500,000 diamond necklace from Wempe) gets extra festive in N.Y.C. on Tuesday while lighting the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 86

All We Want for Christmas

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Harry Styles looks ready for Christmas while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his new album, Fine Line, on Wednesday in Burbank, California. 

Advertisement

9 of 86

Green Machine

Theo Wargo/Getty

Paula Patton dons a dog-adorned shirt for a visit to BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 86

Once Upon a Reunion

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley, Julia Butters, Brad Pitt and Mike Moh gather for a Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Variety screening series event presented by Vudu on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 86

Party People

Terence Patrick/CBS

Ken Jeong busts a move as guest host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday in L.A., with guests Jenny Slate and Kristen Schaal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 86

Belles of the Ball

Cedric Ribeiro/Getty

Eva Longoria and Rosemin Madhavji attend the Global Gift Gala Dubai, presented by Hude Beauty, on Tuesday in United Arab Emirates. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 86

Quick Jog for Jack

The Image Direct

Milo Ventimiglia takes a jog while shooting a scene for his television show This Is Us in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 86

Still Got It

Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon

Rod Stewart dazzles the crowd while performing at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday,, 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 86

Inside Scoop

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C. to get interviewed by Glamour west coast editor Jessica Radloff.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 86

All Rise

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett stand for the national anthem prior to the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game at the Staples Center on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 86

A-list Alliance

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Director Melina Matsoukas and host Reese Witherspoon pose at Universal Pictures Presents a Special Screening of Queen and Slim at The London on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 86

Waitin' on a Train

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Anna Kendrick waits for a train while filming Love Life, which also stars Scoot McNairy, in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 86

Puppy Love

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Andrew Walker and Ashley Greene snap a photo with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday in Universal City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 86

Charity Collab

David M. Benett/Getty

Mark Wahlberg attends the Wahlburgers menu relaunch event and charity partnership announcement with The Felix Project on Tuesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 86

On the Mic

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Billy Crudup discusses his career during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at the Robin Williams Center on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 86

Coffee Break

MEGA

Hailey Bieber rocks an oversized blazer and patterned heels to grab a coffee on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 86

Laughing Out Loud

Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Singer Soko and Dakota Fanning share a laugh at Floria Sigismondi’s Eat The Sun release party at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 86

Sweater Weather

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Brie Larson puts her most festive foot forward as she sports a holiday-themed sweater while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 86

Pink Lady

Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez steps out for another visit to the gym in Miami on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 86

Newlywed Glow

The Image Direct

Jennifer Lawrence and new husband Cooke Maroney head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 86

Feeling Blue?

The Image Direct

Jennifer Garner gets into character in a blue track suit as she continues to film her new comedy Yes Day in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 86

Ready to Dish

Cindy Ord/Getty

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx attend SiriusXM’s Urban View Just Mercy Town Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 86

Mad for Plaid

GC Images

Charlize Theron dons the perfect pair of holiday pants on Tuesday while making her way through N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 86

Lift Your Voice

Shannon Finney/Getty

Jane Fonda speaks during the National Press Club Headliners Luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 86

Make the Call

Ian West/PA Images/Getty

Jodie Whittaker poses at a Doctor Who photo call at BFI Southbank in London on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 86

Frozen Four

Courtesy Disney Theatrical Productions

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pose with stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) after seeing the North American tour of Frozen at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in LA.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 86

Cat's Out of the Bag

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Costars Taylor Swift and Idris Elba look pawsitively fierce at the star-studded world premiere of Cats on Monday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 86

Star Struck

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

James Corden fans out next to Betty Buckley at the world premiere of Cats, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 86

Heartfelt Hugs

Tyler Golden/NBC

Rose Short gets a big squeeze from judge Gwen Stefani during The Voice live finale performances on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 86

Say Cheese, I Will

Rich Fury/Getty

Pedro Pascal smiles with fans and a baby Yoda at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 86

On the Rise

Charley Gallay/Getty

Costars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega look sharp at the highly anticipated world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 86

Show Stoppers

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Musical guests Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 86

Multitasking Man

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Liam Hemsworth