Kate Hudson Starts Filming in L.A., Plus Pete Wentz, Jennifer Lopez and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Hair Apparent
An extra-blonde Kate Hudson gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Truth Be Told on Wednesday.
Sporty Spice
Pete Wentz hits the tennis court for a friendly Wednesday match in Los Angeles.
Purple Reign
A monochromatic Jennifer Lopez leaves a Beverly Hills office building on Wednesday.
Cold Snap
Ahead of the overnight snowstorms on the East Coast, Katie Holmes bundles up for a wintry walk in New York City on Wednesday.
Move Along
A masked Matt Damon makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Walk This Way
Harrison Ford leads his pup through Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Merry and Bright
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco bring cheer to children on Wednesday during their annual holiday gifting event at the palace.
Shop Girl
A masked Sofia Vergara makes her way to Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Take a Hike
Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch take a scenic hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Pattern Maker
Dua Lipa looks effortlessly cool on Wednesday while leaving her New York City hotel.
Let It Snow
Priyanka Chopra Jonas smiles through the snowflakes on the set of Text for You in London on Tuesday.
Party of Four
Eric Bana brings his wife Rebecca Gleeson, daughter Sophie and niece Jasmine Taylor to the Sydney, Australia, premiere of The Dry on Wednesday.
Set Dressing
Costars Josh Hutcherson and Liev Schreiber take five on Tuesday on the Venice, Italy, set of Across the River and Into the Trees.
Blazer of Glory
Hailey Bieber is runway-ready on Tuesday while heading to a set in Los ANgeles.
L.A. Look
The Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn Windham-Burke sports a smile on Tuesday while out in L.A. with costar Tamra Judge.
Proud Papa
New dad Zayn Malik steps out solo on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Playing Through
The Bachelor's Ben Higgins shows off his sporty side during a press conference for next month's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions golf event in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Layers on Layers
Gwen Stefani showcases her signature style as she makes her way to a recording studio in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.
Here to Help
Nick Cannon helps HollyGold and restaurant Yamashiro Hollywood donate 2,000 meals to people in need on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Doggie Duty
Dua Lipa totes her dog Dexter around New York City on Tuesday.
Malibu Mama
Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody (not pictured) spend their Tuesday surfing in Malibu.
Who's That Girl?
Katie Holmes is almost unrecognizable while toting her guitar through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.
Under My Umbrella
Sutton Foster has sunny smiles on Monday on the New York City set of Younger.
Thinly Veiled
Jodie Turner-Smith gets into character on Monday on the Emley, England, set of her latest project, in which she plays Anne Boleyn.
Happy Days
Katherine Schwarzenegger has a laugh on Monday during her daily walk around her Los Angeles neighborhood.
The Man in Blue
Snoop Dogg gets all cozy on Monday night for a screening of Fatale in Inglewood, California.
Fast Food
Jon Hamm makes a quick grocery run in Los Angeles on Monday.
Glamour Girls
Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani get all dressed up on Monday night for the live finale performances of The Voice in Los Angeles.
Cracking Wise
Elisabeth Moss and costar O.T. Fagbenle film scenes for season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Monday.
Dog Days
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff enjoy an early morning trip to the dog park in Los Angeles on Monday.
Endless Summer
Eiza Gonzalez and rumored new beau Dusty Lachowicz keep it cute and casual for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.
Sweet Success
Jerry O'Connell (and his pup!) kicks back with a mimosa made with Tropicana while hanging at home in Los Angeles.
Santa's Little Helpers
Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba are put to work on Sunday during Baby2Baby's Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution presented by FRAME in Los Angeles.
Kicking Back
A smiley Yara Shahidi prepares for her appearance on CNN Heroes at The West Hollywood EDITION on Sunday.
Look of Love
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have a sweet exchange during their weekend walk through N.Y.C.
Looking Up
Michelle Dockery has her eyes on the sky on Saturday while filming Anatomy of a Scandal in London.
Holly Jolly
Lily Collins totes her festive finds from a Target in West Hollywood on Saturday.
So In Step
Lili Reinhart makes her dog walk the catwalk on Saturday while taking her pup for a stroll in Vancouver, Canada.
Shop and Stroll
Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted wearing masks as they visited the stores on Bond Street in London.
Holiday Spirit
Chrissy Metz visited Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.
Host with the Most
Timothée Chalamet made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, starring sketches along with cast members Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson.
To Go
Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster were spotted grabbing coffees in Los Angeles.
Stream Queens
RuPaul's Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Katya hosted YouTube's Streamy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles.
Focused
Hailee Steinfeld was hard at work filming a scene for Marvel's Hawkeye in New York City.
Model Behavior
Taylor Hill was spotted during a photoshoot in New York City.
Talented Trio
Rhona Bennett, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of En Vogue performed a livestream concert in Los Angeles.
Parents-to-Be
Henry Golding and his pregnant wife Liv Lo grab were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.
Helping Others
Janelle Monáe took part in the #Wondalunch Food Giveaway in Los Angeles.
Fashion Forward
Lucy Hale puts one foot in front of the other on Friday while shopping in Newburgh, New York.
Holiday Cheer
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a walk around the festive sights of London on Friday.
Paw Patrol
Emilia Clarke keeps her pooch close on Friday during a stroll through London.
Peace & Love
Jennifer Garner spreads good vibes in L.A. on Thursday while wearing a shirt that says, "peace, love, VIRTUE."
Premiere Time
Eric Bana and his wife Rebecca pose on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of The Dry on Friday in Melbourne, Australia.
Smiles on Set
Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff smile as they film scenes for the final season of Younger in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Queen Behavior
Gabourey Sidibe arrives at an L.A. recording studio looking like a "QUEEN" on Wednesday.
You're So Golden
Harry Styles performs a set for the virtual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday.
But First, Let Her Take a Selfie
Asya Branch, 2020's Miss U.S.A. smiles for the camera while visiting The Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Strolling Along
Amanda Bynes looks super chic as she steps out for groceries with her fiancé Paul Michael in L.A. on Thursday.
Green Queen
Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.
Heading 'Holmes'
Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.
Mellow Yellow
Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.
Hands Full
Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for Hawkeye in New York City.
Street Style Slay
Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.
Holiday Tradition
Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Keep It Movin'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.
Lunch Date
Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.
On the Go
Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.
Birthday Bash
Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.
Monochrome Moment
Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Let It Snow
Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.
Workout Ready
A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.