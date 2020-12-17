Kate Hudson Starts Filming in L.A., Plus Pete Wentz, Jennifer Lopez and More

By People Staff December 17, 2020 06:00 AM

Hair Apparent

Credit: BACKGRID

An extra-blonde Kate Hudson gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Truth Be Told on Wednesday.

Sporty Spice

Credit: MEGA

Pete Wentz hits the tennis court for a friendly Wednesday match in Los Angeles.

Purple Reign

Credit: BACKGRID

A monochromatic Jennifer Lopez leaves a Beverly Hills office building on Wednesday.

Cold Snap

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Ahead of the overnight snowstorms on the East Coast, Katie Holmes bundles up for a wintry walk in New York City on Wednesday.

Move Along

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A masked Matt Damon makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Walk This Way

Credit: BACKGRID

Harrison Ford leads his pup through Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Merry and Bright

Credit: Splash News Online

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco bring cheer to children on Wednesday during their annual holiday gifting event at the palace. 

Shop Girl

Credit: The Image Direct

A masked Sofia Vergara makes her way to Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Take a Hike

Credit: The Image Direct

Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch take a scenic hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Pattern Maker

Credit: GC Images

Dua Lipa looks effortlessly cool on Wednesday while leaving her New York City hotel.

Let It Snow

Credit: Click News And Media/SplashNews.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas smiles through the snowflakes on the set of Text for You in London on Tuesday.

Party of Four

Credit: Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Shutterstock

Eric Bana brings his wife Rebecca Gleeson, daughter Sophie and niece Jasmine Taylor to the Sydney, Australia, premiere of The Dry on Wednesday.

Set Dressing

Credit: BACKGRID

Costars Josh Hutcherson and Liev Schreiber take five on Tuesday on the Venice, Italy, set of Across the River and Into the Trees.

Blazer of Glory

Credit: BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber is runway-ready on Tuesday while heading to a set in Los ANgeles. 

L.A. Look

Credit: SplashNews.com

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn Windham-Burke sports a smile on Tuesday while out in L.A. with costar Tamra Judge.

Proud Papa

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

New dad Zayn Malik steps out solo on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Playing Through

Credit: Scott A. Miller

The Bachelor's Ben Higgins shows off his sporty side during a press conference for next month's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions golf event in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Layers on Layers

Credit: MEGA

Gwen Stefani showcases her signature style as she makes her way to a recording studio in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

Here to Help

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Nick Cannon helps HollyGold and restaurant Yamashiro Hollywood donate 2,000 meals to people in need on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Doggie Duty

Credit: The Image Direct

Dua Lipa totes her dog Dexter around New York City on Tuesday.

Malibu Mama

Credit: Backgrid

Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody (not pictured) spend their Tuesday surfing in Malibu.

Who's That Girl?

Credit: MEGA

Katie Holmes is almost unrecognizable while toting her guitar through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

Under My Umbrella

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Sutton Foster has sunny smiles on Monday on the New York City set of Younger.

Thinly Veiled

Credit: MCPIX/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith gets into character on Monday on the Emley, England, set of her latest project, in which she plays Anne Boleyn.

Happy Days

Credit: BACKGRID

Katherine Schwarzenegger has a laugh on Monday during her daily walk around her Los Angeles neighborhood.

The Man in Blue

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Snoop Dogg gets all cozy on Monday night for a screening of Fatale in Inglewood, California.

Fast Food

Credit: BACKGRID

Jon Hamm makes a quick grocery run in Los Angeles on Monday.

Glamour Girls

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani get all dressed up on Monday night for the live finale performances of The Voice in Los Angeles. 

Cracking Wise

Credit: Splash News Online

Elisabeth Moss and costar O.T. Fagbenle film scenes for season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Monday.

Dog Days

Credit: Splash News Online

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff enjoy an early morning trip to the dog park in Los Angeles on Monday.

Endless Summer

Credit: The Image Direct

Eiza Gonzalez and rumored new beau Dusty Lachowicz keep it cute and casual for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.

Sweet Success

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jerry O'Connell (and his pup!) kicks back with a mimosa made with Tropicana while hanging at home in Los Angeles. 

Santa's Little Helpers

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba are put to work on Sunday during Baby2Baby's Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution presented by FRAME in Los Angeles. 

Kicking Back

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

A smiley Yara Shahidi prepares for her appearance on CNN Heroes at The West Hollywood EDITION on Sunday.

Look of Love

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have a sweet exchange during their weekend walk through N.Y.C. 

Looking Up

Credit: Click News & Photos/SplashNews.com

Michelle Dockery has her eyes on the sky on Saturday while filming Anatomy of a Scandal in London.

Holly Jolly

Credit: MEGA

Lily Collins totes her festive finds from a Target in West Hollywood on Saturday.

So In Step

Credit: The Image Direct

Lili Reinhart makes her dog walk the catwalk on Saturday while taking her pup for a stroll in Vancouver, Canada.

Shop and Stroll

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted wearing masks as they visited the stores on Bond Street in London.

Holiday Spirit

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz visited Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

Host with the Most

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, starring sketches along with cast members Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson.

To Go

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster were spotted grabbing coffees in Los Angeles.

Stream Queens

Credit: YouTube/Shutterstock

RuPaul's Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Katya hosted YouTube's Streamy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles.

Focused

Hailee Steinfeld was hard at work filming a scene for Marvel's Hawkeye in New York City.

Model Behavior

Taylor Hill was spotted during a photoshoot in New York City.

Talented Trio

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rhona Bennett, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of En Vogue performed a livestream concert in Los Angeles.

Parents-to-Be

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Henry Golding and his pregnant wife Liv Lo grab were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Helping Others

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe took part in the #Wondalunch Food Giveaway in Los Angeles.

Fashion Forward

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale puts one foot in front of the other on Friday while shopping in Newburgh, New York.

Holiday Cheer

Credit: MEGA

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a walk around the festive sights of London on Friday.

Paw Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Emilia Clarke keeps her pooch close on Friday during a stroll through London.

Peace & Love

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner spreads good vibes in L.A. on Thursday while wearing a shirt that says, "peace, love, VIRTUE." 

Premiere Time

Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty

Eric Bana and his wife Rebecca pose on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of The  Dry on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. 

Smiles on Set

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff smile as they film scenes for the final season of Younger in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Queen Behavior

Credit: SplashNews.com

Gabourey Sidibe arrives at an L.A. recording studio looking like a "QUEEN" on Wednesday. 

You're So Golden

Credit: Maryam Pahlavan

Harry Styles performs a set for the virtual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday. 

But First, Let Her Take a Selfie

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Asya Branch, 2020's Miss U.S.A. smiles for the camera while visiting The Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Strolling Along

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Amanda Bynes looks super chic as she steps out for groceries with her fiancé Paul Michael in L.A. on Thursday. 

Green Queen

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.

Heading 'Holmes'

Credit: GC Images

Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Backgrid

Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.

Hands Full

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for Hawkeye in New York City.

Street Style Slay

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.

Holiday Tradition

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Keep It Movin'

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.

Lunch Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.

On the Go

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.

Birthday Bash

Credit: Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch

Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.

Monochrome Moment

Credit: MEGA

Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Let It Snow

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.

Workout Ready

Credit: Backgrid

A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

