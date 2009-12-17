Star Tracks: Thursday, December 17, 2009

UP IN THE AIR

Hugh Jackman's adorable little daughter Ava, 4, assumes a comfortable – and familiar! – position atop her daddy's shoulders during a stroll through New York's West Village on Wednesday.

A DASH OF DOWNEY

Robert Downey Jr. suits up for his chat on the Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday in New York. The actor is in town promoting his latest flick, Sherlock Holmes, which opens Christmas Day.

SILVER STAR

She sure can steal the show! A fashionably fierce Jennifer Lopez enjoys her shining moment during a performance Wednesday on the live season finale for FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, in Los Angeles.

SCI-FINE!

Zoe Saldana and action hunk Sam Worthington stay close Wednesday at the premiere of their new science-fiction movie Avatar at Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre. The film, helmed by Titanic director James Cameron, hits theaters Friday.

SHOP TO IT

Is she buying holiday gifts? A black-clad Reese Witherspoon makes a successful shopping trip at Kitson in Los Angeles Wednesday.

BRIGHT OUTLOOK

Jessica Alba has a fresh outlook, getting her sunglasses in place as she prepares for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday with hubby Cash Warren (not pictured).

SANTA BABY

Top Chef host and expectant mommy Padma Lakshmi gets in the holiday spirit, picking out a Christmas tree (with the help of Santa!) in New York City on Wednesday.

SPIN CYCLE

Who's on the ones and twos? Nick Cannon and AnnaLynne McCord share DJ duties Wednesday at Oakley's "Learn to Ride" Audi event, sponsored my Muscle Milk, at Bardessono, a hot spot in California's Napa Valley.

HOLDING PATTERN

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz takes a break from center stage Wednesday to enjoy an afternoon of shopping with her boys, hubby Pete Wentz and 1-year-old son Bronx, in New York City.

GIFT BAG

'Tis the season! Nicole Richie – who was voted Best Beach Bump winner by PEOPLE.com readers – tackles her holiday shopping Wednesday with a trip to The Grove in Los Angeles.

WALKING TALL

Just one week after welcoming a baby boy with wife Gisele Bündchen, new dad Tom Brady takes a time out from the football field to run errands around Boston on Tuesday. The Patriots quarterback recently admitted he and wife Bündchen still have yet to name their newborn son.

HEATING UP

Is their love reaching volcanic proportions? Shia LaBeouf and gal pal Carey Mulligan spend their Tuesday out in Sherman Oaks, Calif., reportedly grabbing burritos, sharing a kiss and picking up a "Build Your Own Volcano" kit from a local bookstore.

LADY IN RED

Kristin Chenoweth mugs for cameras – and earns a new set of ears! – before hitting the stage at New York City's Beacon Theatre Tuesday night, where she performed with men's singing group Il Divo.

DECORATED DUDE

Filming the aliens-meet-soldiers movie Battle: Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aaron Eckhart dons his finest Marine dress uniform while heading to set in L.A.

CLEANING LADY

Looks like laundry day for The Hills star Kristin Cavallari, who picks up a few things from a West Hollywood dry cleaners on Wednesday.

