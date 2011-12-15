Star Tracks: Thursday, December 15, 2011

Kardashian steps out for son Mason's second birthday in L.A. Plus: Sofia Vergara, Katy Perry, Justin Beiber and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

B-DAY OUTING

Credit: X17

Mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian stays in step with boyfriend Scott Disick and birthday boy Mason, who celebrated his second birthday on Wednesday with a viewing of Disney on Ice at L.A.'s Staples Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

GIGGLE FIT

Credit: Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

What's so funny? Sofia Vergara and Gerard Butler keep each other in stitches while taking a break from announcing the 2012 Golden Globe nominations Thursday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

3 of 15

THE CAT'S 'MEOW'

Credit: David Wright/Startraks

After being named one of 2011's Most Fascinating People, Katy Perry beams while aboard a trolley Wednesday during the unveiling of her new perfume, Meow!, at The Grove shopping center in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

HOT WHEELS

Credit: Splash News Online

Justin Bieber gets behind the wheel Wednesday, heading out for a night of bowling at Lucky Strike in downtown L.A.

Advertisement

5 of 15

MOTHER LOVE

Credit: Splash News Online

Jessica Alba can't contain her joy during a holiday shopping trip with four-month-old daughter Haven in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.

6 of 15

EXTREME CLOSE UP!

Credit: Landov

Jude Law gets up close – and personal! – with Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows costar Robert Downey Jr. Thursday during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

MAN ABOUT TOWN

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Back in London after his U.S. jaunt, Prince Harry leaves Jak's restaurant, his first stop during a fun Wednesday night out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

THE BELLY CURVE

Credit: Jenny White/Broadimage

Mom-to-be Hilary Duff shows off her growing baby bump in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

TO THE POINT

Credit: Lluis Gene/Getty

Sporting one of her favorite stage ensembles, Rihanna gives fans what they want at a concert in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

HOLLER IF YOU HEAR ME

Credit: Splash News Online

InStyle cover girl Jennifer Garner enjoys a day out with her bundle of joy, 2½-year-old Seraphina, in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SHOP TO IT

Credit: Marcus/Splash News Online

He won't be solo for long! The Bachelor's Ben Flajnik heads out on his own Wednesday while hitting up The Grove in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

LEASH ON LIFE

Credit: Allan Bregg/Splash News Online

Blake Lively plays dog-sitter to beau Ryan Reynolds's mutt Baxter for the second day in a row Wednesday, taking the pooch for a walk during a break in filming Gossip Girl in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

STRIDE RIGHT

Credit: INF

Leaving main man Louis at home, a bundled-up Sandra Bullock exits her New York City hotel en route to a workout Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

MUSIC MATES

Credit: 310pix.com

Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott have each other's backs while stopping by the New York City studios of Good Morning America Wednesday, where the country group – including Dave Haywood – performed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

ROLE CALL

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Actresses Regina King and Judy Greer team up Wednesday to announce the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations in Los Angeles, where Greer earned a best cast ensemble nod for The Descendants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff