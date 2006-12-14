Star Tracks - Thursday, December 14, 2006
DRY IDEA
With water bottle in hand, Lindsay Lohan continues to make a go at sobriety as she drops by Teddy's in Hollywood on Wednesday.
PRIMP HER STRIDE
Earlier that night, Lohan gets ready for her close-up as she makes her way out of a Beverly Hills beauty salon before stopping by the Dolce amp Gabbana charity event at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.
LIVING HER 'DREAM'
Jennifer Hudson reacts to the news of her Dreamgirls Golden Globe nod during her appearance on the Today Show Thursday morning. The singer-actress, who performed "I Am Changing" (from the movie's soundtrack), said: "I'm overwhelmed right now. I just started screaming when they said the names."
MEET JOHAN
Heidi Klum and hubby Seal take a laid-back approach with their newborn son Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel (born on Nov. 22), who joins brother Henry, 1, and sister Leni, 2, during a recent family outing in Los Angeles. "It's never boring or quiet in our home, but we are truly blessed to have three healthy children," Klum tells PEOPLE. "This is what Seal and I have always wanted: a home filled with children's laughter."
TWO SCOOPS
Golden Globe double-nominee Leonardo DiCaprio and gal pal Bar Rafaeli stop by West Hollywood's Pink Berry for some frozen yogurt on Wednesday.
FASHIONABLE CAUSE
Penélope Cruz makes a smoldering arrival at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, where she announced her charitable collaboration with designers Dolce amp Gabbana. The Golden Globe nominee (for her turn in Volver) announced she will auction off four DampG gowns (bidding available at Charity Folks she's worn on the red carpet to benefit the non-profit The Art of Elysium.
DOUBLE VISION
Mary-Kate (left) and Ashley Olsen are a studied contrast in gray at the Dolce amp Gabbana charity event on Wednesday.
RESTRAINING ORDER
MTV VJ Vanessa Minnillo gets a temporary hold of a hyped-up Taylor Hicks during his visit to TRL on Wednesday. "Honestly, the energy I have in the studio and on stage, if I could capture that on my album, then that was a good thing," the American Idol winner said of his self-titled debut CD, which came out Tuesday.
DADDY DEAREST
Kevin Federline treats daughter Kori, 4 (with ex Shar Jackson) to a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday. The pair were also joined by Federline's son Kaleb, 2 (not pictured).
KNUCKLE SANDWICH
Chin up, Bruce! Sylvester Stallone gives longtime pal Bruce Willis a mock left hook at the premiere of Rocky Balboa on Wednesday. After sixteen years the champ is returning to the ring for the sixth installment of his popular boxing franchise.
PURPLE REIGN
Usher leaves his mark at the opening of his new Atlanta wine bar The Grape on Wednesday. The RampB singer and new business owner is planning on expanding the wine bar franchise to different cities, including New York and Los Angeles, in the next year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
UNDER THE RADAR
With passport in hand, a newly solo Hilary Duff touches down at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. The actress has been keeping a low profile since her split from Good Charlotte's Joel Madden in November.
OUT OF AFRICA
With Ocean's Thirteen costar Don Cheadle by his side, George Clooney continues his diplomatic work with a trip to Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday. The actor spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit about the ongoing genocide in Darfur, saying, "We are hoping to just constantly keep the conversation going on humanitarian issues."
SHE'S 'ALL THAT'
Gwyneth Paltrow shows off a great pair of legs in this season's glittery minidress at the "All That Glam" fashion party in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday.
BALANCING ACT
After putting in time at a Hollywood recording studio the day before, Britney Spears gets back to another night out in Hollywood on Tuesday. The pop star recently defended her partying, writing on her Web site, "It's been so long since I've been out on the town with friends."
NO FUNNY BUSINESS
Maybe she's saving it for the show? Courtney Love gives her best serious impression at the British Comedy Awards in London on Wednesday.