Star Tracks - Thursday, December 14, 2006

Heidi Klum and hubby Seal take a laid-back approach with their newborn son Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel (born on Nov. 22), who joins brother Henry, 1, and sister Leni, 2, during a recent family outing in Los Angeles. "It's never boring or quiet in our home, but we are truly blessed to have three healthy children," Klum tells PEOPLE. "This is what Seal and I have always wanted: a home filled with children's laughter."