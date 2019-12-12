The Star Wars Cast Goofs Off in Tokyo, Plus Reese Witherspoon and Family, Olivia Wilde & More

By People Staff
December 12, 2019 06:00 AM

Stars on the Rise

Jun Sato/WireImage

John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac attend a special fan event for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Family First

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Reese Witherspoon is joined by kids Deacon and Ava Phillippe and husband Jim Toth on Wednesday as she is honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Power 100 Women in Entertainment event at Milk Studios in Hollywood.

Heads Together

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at the Power 100 event on Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and Kaitlyn Dever.

Color Block

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Lupita Nyong’o brings the brightness on Wednesday while out in New York City.

Back in the Saddle

Michael Campanella/Redferns/Getty

A$AP Rocky performs at the Ericsson Globe Arena on Wednesday in Stockholm, Sweden, back in the country for the first time since he was released from custody this summer following assault charges.

Gray Day

Splash News Online

Lily Aldridge flashes the peace sign on Wednesday while making her way through N.Y.C. 

And the Nominees Are ... 

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Danai Gurira and America Ferrera pose for a photo before announcing nominees for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Rainbow Connection

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown and Shaun Neff attend the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards at The Rainbow Room in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Bombshell Beauties

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Costars Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron smile together on the red carpet ahead of the Bombshell premiere at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Winter Wonderland

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus arrive at Chanel’s party to celebrate the debut of Chanel N°5 in the Snow at the Standard High Line on Tuesday in N.Y.C..

Jumpsuit Dreams

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Also at Chanel’s party to celebrate the debut of Chanel N°5 in the Snow: Kacey Musgraves, who ‘sleighs’ her festive look.

Film Fam

Arnold Turner/Getty

Director Deon Taylor, Tyrese Gibson and Spike Lee stop to take a selfie at the 51st NAACP Awards FYC Screening Series Presents a Special Screening of Black and Blue at The WGA Theater on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Nude Mood

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart skips the shirt and stuns in a pale pink skirt and jacket as well as a dangling necklace at the Audi-sponsored screening of Seberg on Tuesday in L.A. 

Untold Stories

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Henry Golding, Hennessy’s Prestige & Rare Cognac Collection ambassador, attends the brand’s Greatness Is an Odyssey content series premiere at the London Hotel on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

Puppy Love

MediaPunch

Rachael Ray cuddles up to a new furry friend from the ASPCA while taping The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Lean on Me

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Paul Walter Hauser and costar Jon Hamm pose together at the Richard Jewell Atlanta screening on Tuesday at Rialto Center of the Arts in Atlanta.

Hallway Hunk

Terence Patrick/CBS

Harry Styles heads down the halls of The Late Late Show with James Corden before taking his post as guest host on Tuesday in L.A.

Nice List for Life

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Victoria Justice strikes an angelic pose at Naughty or Nice: A Swarovski Holiday Celebration on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Cooper Calling

Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper takes part in ICAP’s annual Charity Day on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Girls' Night Out

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in hip-hugging leather pants on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.

Got Your Back

Jason Mendez/WireImage

Adria Arjona embraces costar Mélanie Laurent at the premiere of Netflix’s 6 Underground on Tuesday at The Shed in N.Y.C. 

Calling for Change

BACKGRID

Harrison Ford arrives in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday to attend the COP25 climate change conference.

Costar Couple

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne step out for a rare date night at a photo call for their production of Medea at BAM on Tuesday in Brooklyn. 

Street Stylin'

MEGA

Hailey Baldwin keeps cozy in an oversized camel coat while out and about on Tuesday in L.A.

Life's a Circus

Janice Yam

Tony Shalhoub and wife Brooke Adams brave the New York City rain to go under the tent at the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center for the 2nd Annual Cabaret at the Circus Gala for Broadway for All, an organization committed to shaping a new generation of artists, leaders and advocates who are impassioned to create inclusive work for all.

Power Posse

Larry Busacca

Gloria Steinem, Robin Morgan, Sarah Jones, Jane Fonda, and Jessica Neuwirth take a selfie during the Sisterhood Is Global Institute (SIGI) 35th Anniversary Celebration at Apella in New York City on Tuesday.

What to Watch

Rick Kern/Getty

Jeff Nichols and Richard Linklater host a special screening of Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life at AFS Cinema on Tuesday in Austin, Texas.

Funny Faces

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Tiffany Haddish lets the cameras know how she really feels while filming The Last O.G. in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Such Gentlemen

Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant snap a selfie at The Gentlemen photo call on Tuesday night in London.

Making It Permanent

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

Kevin Hart shows his cement-covered hands at his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Enjoy the View

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa, visits the top of the Empire State Building on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Suit Yourself

Mackenzie Sweetnam/WireImage

Elton John performs on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday.

Shop Girl

Don Arnold/Getty

Dita Von Teese attends the David Jones Luxury Beauty and Designer Accessories Floor Launch at the David Jones Elizabeth Street Store in Sydney on Tuesday.

Art Aficionados

Dave Benett/Getty

Alicia Vikander and her mother, actress Maria Fahl Vikander, attend a private screening of Into the Blue by artist Irene Petrafesa at A&D Gallery in London on Tuesday.

Stroll Along

The Image Direct

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner step out for a hand-in-hand Tuesday morning stroll with their pup in New York City.

Hot Wheels

Kevin Winter/Getty

Kevin Hart and longtime pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson goof around together at the premiere of their film Jumanji: Next Level on Monday at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Jingle All the Way

Adam Bettcher/Getty

Katy Perry performs onstage during 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday. 

Joining the Fight

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green hit the red carpet at PUBG Mobile’s #Fight4TheAmazon Event in L.A. on Monday.

