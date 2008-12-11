Star Tracks - Thursday, December 11, 2008

Talk to the hand! Rihanna keeps it festive backstage with smiley-face fingernails – and a frowning middle finger! – at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2 Arena Docklands on Wednesday, where the "Disturbia" singer performed on a bill with the Pussycat Dolls, Enrique Iglesias and others.

