Star Tracks - Thursday, December 11, 2008
MEAL ON THE GO
Talk about fast food! Britney Spears makes a pit stop at a McDonalds as she prepares for an early morning takeoff from LAX on Thursday. The pop star has been busy promoting her comeback album Circus, which has hit No. 1 on the charts.
TEAM EFFORT
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel make each other – and some young fans – smile, teaming up at the Make a Difference Network holiday auction Wednesday at hotspot Social Hollywood. The actress, who co-founded the charity with her father, has been an active participant in events benefitting L.A.'s Children's Hospital.
GET HAPPY
Talk to the hand! Rihanna keeps it festive backstage with smiley-face fingernails – and a frowning middle finger! – at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2 Arena Docklands on Wednesday, where the "Disturbia" singer performed on a bill with the Pussycat Dolls, Enrique Iglesias and others.
GREY MATTERS
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore are well-matched Tuesday at media Web site paidContent.org's Year-End Digital Review and Mixer at the Writers Guild of America West Theater in Beverly Hills. At the event, Kutcher was interviewed by political columnist Arianna Huffington about his production company, Katalyst Media.
BREAKING THE NEWS
Brooke Shields and Elizabeth Banks make many stars very happy on Thursday, when the actresses teamed up to announce the Golden Globe nominations at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The twosome even got a little giggly when announcing the names of hunks Tom Cruise and James Franco in the comedy category!
DOING THE 'CONGA'
Eva Longoria Parker and Prison Break star Amaury Nolasco enjoy the fiesta Wednesday at the grand opening of the new Latin-themed L.A. club the Conga Room. Also making the scene at the star-studded bash: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, House actress Jennifer Morrison and Jimmy Smits, who's an investor in the venue along with Nolasco.
GOLD STANDARD
Paula Abdul makes a blinged-out appearance Wednesday in an eye-popping blazer and plenty of accessories outside the The Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York. Inside, the American Idol judge – who recently lashed out at the show's producers – showed Dave her baubles, all from her jewelry line.
DREAM DUET
It's a Kylie Minogue singalong! The Aussie pop star helps out nervous 12-year-old fan Alannah Quartly as she sings Kylie's single "White Diamond" at the Sydney launch of her new fragrance, Sexy Darling, on Thursday.
GLAMOUR SHOT
Chic in a sequin-and-lace L'Wren Scott dress, Nicole Kidman steps out for the London premiere of her film Australia on Wednesday. The actress is getting ready to play Santa for 5-month-old daughter Sunday Rose's first Christmas – and has already bought a turtle puppet for the tot. "She loves puppets!" Kidman told PEOPLE.
SHOPPING AROUND
How domestic! Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron stay in step Tuesday after a visit to home-decorating store Design Within Reach in Los Angeles.
SHAKE ON IT
Prince Harry crashes a costume party Wednesday, visiting London brokerage firm ICAP for their annual charity day. While he didn't dress up for the occasion, the Prince did work the phones with several employees dressed as the Village People – and he even took part in some business deals!
SILVER BELLE
Scarlett Johansson brings Hollywood glamour to the Oslo Grand Hotel Wednesday, where she attended a gala dinner in honor of Nobel Peace Prize recipient Martti Ahtisaari, former president of Finland. The actress is sticking around Norway: Johansson will cohost the annual Nobel Peace Concert on Dec. 11.
SPANISH ROSE
Say queso! Paris Hilton continues to live it up in Madrid during an evening out Wednesday in the Spanish city.
FUR SURE
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian offer a little sisterly support to Khloe (left), as she unveils her new, racy anti-fur ad for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, along with mom Kris Jenner, Wednesday on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
CALLING IT IN
Sans constant companion Samantha Ronson by her side – don't worry, they're still together! – a solo Lindsay Lohan steps out and stays connected in Beverly Hills.