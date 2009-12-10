Star Tracks: Thursday, December 10, 2009
THE STROLLER SET
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz takes a break from Broadway – where she's currently starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago – for an afternoon playdate Wednesday with son Bronx, 1, and hubby Pete Wentz at a Manhattan playground.
THE STRAIGHT STORY
Taylor Swift trades her famous wavy tresses for a chic new look, showing off her straight do while stepping out to dinner at Otto in New York Wednesday. One possible reason for the do-over? "Photo shoot all day," the singer Tweeted, "followed by dinner with Emma Stone."
LOVE MATCH
In spite of reports of marital infidelity, Fergie and hubby Josh Duhamel arrive together – in coordinating black – Wednesday to the premiere of her new movie musical Nine at the Mann Village Theater in Westwood, Calif.
WHAT A CHARACTER!
After a recent vacation in Whistler, British Columbia, Paris Hilton has one animated night at Kiston in West Hollywood, where the heiress and her sister Nicky (not pictured) debuted the new jewelry line for Fraggle Rock designed by Anita Ko and Pascal Mouawad at Kitson Wednesday night.
LAUGH FEST
Emily Blunt stands by her man, fiancé John Krasinski, Wednesday at the premiere of his new romantic comedy It's Complicated in Manhattan. The film, which stars Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin, opens Christmas Day.
DARK NIGHT
Talk about a dress-off! Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss looked their poshest Wednesday at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London.
SALUTING SISTERS
Kim and Khloe Kardashian pose with a real-life toy soldier outside Manhattan toy store FAO Schwarz on Wednesday. The sisters will be bringing the drama Sunday in the fourth season of their reality hit on E!
SIGNING OFF
A beaming Tara Reid leaves her mark after appearing on New York's PIX11 morning news show on Thursday.
BLACK OUT
Reese Witherspoon channels her dark side Wednesday, stepping out in an all-black ensemble while running errands in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
GAME FACE
The excitement is in the air! Tom Cruise takes a break from his action-packed filming schedule Wednesday and gets his leading ladies – wife Katie Holmes and costar Cameron Diaz – pumped up for the Sevilla vs. Rangers UEFA Champions League soccer match in Seville, Spain.
BLUE'S CLUES
After spending her weekend in the Dominican Republic to join the party at Jay-Z's 40th birthday bash, Alicia Keys pops up at Aqua restaurant in London on Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming release of her new album, The Element of Freedom. The record drops next Tuesday, Dec. 15.
THEATER BUFFS
Tony Award winner Liev Schreiber and Broadway newbie Scarlett Johansson step out at New York City's Etcetera Etcetera restaurant on Wednesday to promote their upcoming revival, A View From the Bridge. The Arthur Miller-penned play begins previews on the Great White Way on Dec. 28.
PLUSH POSE
After celebrating the launch of music video site VEVO with pal Adam Lambert, a warmly-wrapped Rihanna crosses the pond Wednesday, announcing her upcoming U.K. tour during a stop at London shopping center Westfield. The pop star will play eight shows, starting May 7 in Birmingham, England.
HOME BODY
A dapper Gilles Marini looks right at home on Tuesday during Showtime's annual holiday bash at the swank Quincy Estate in Hancock Park, Calif.
ON HER HONOR
America Ferrera arrives in style Wednesday at the Women in Film amp Television Muse Awards in New York City. The Ugly Betty star – along with fellow actress Julianna Margulies – was honored for her contributions to the industry.