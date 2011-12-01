Star Tracks: Thursday, December 1, 2011

Portman keeps a tight hold on son Aleph, 5 months, while out in Venice, Calif. Plus: Ryan Gosling, Lady Gaga, Pippa Middleton and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

HAT'S ADORABLE!

Natalie Portman holds tight to son Aleph, 5 months, while grabbing lunch with fiancé Benjamin Millepied (not pictured) in Venice, Calif., Wednesday.

SMOKIN' HOT

After touring Paris with gal pal Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling is back to work on the Hollywood set of The Gangster Squad on Wednesday.

EDGE OF (GRAMMY) GLORY

Is that monster speak for three? A Carolina Herrera-clad Lady Gaga proudly demonstrates her pop prowess at the Grammy nomination concert Wednesday in L.A. "#PawsUp" she Tweeted to her fans.

THE THIGH'S THE LIMIT

Megan Fox gets a leg up on her holiday shopping, perusing the goods at Hollywood's Madison boutique on Wednesday.

JAVA JOLT

Pippa Middleton makes another stylish outing Thursday morning while grabbing coffee on her way to work in London.

PAIRED OFF

Ashley Greene and boyfriend Reeve Carney, who stars in Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, make time for romance Wednesday while attending the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting in New York.

DRESSING WITH FLAIR

Style stars Naomi Campbell and Pharrell Williams meet up among the crowd Wednesday during an Art Basel event at Miami's Raleigh Hotel.

HAUTE HOLIDAY

If those walls could talk! An expecting Hilary Duff pals around with sis Haylie Wednesday at the Jessica Paster for JustFabulous holiday collection soiree in L.A.

FACE FOR RADIO

A leather-clad Zac Efron makes a super-cool arrival at London's BBC Radio 1 studios Wednesday to promote next month's New Year's Eve.

WARM & FUZZY

After enjoying a glam night out, eager mom-to-be Jessica Simpson keeps her growing baby bump swathed in layers of coziness during a casual outing in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

JAPANIMATION

Tom Cruise greets his fans with a wave Thursday while arriving at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, where the actor is promoting Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

HAIR'S HER DEAL

A pompadour-wearing Tina Fey taps into a major hair don't while shooting scenes for 30 Rock Thursday in New York.

STREET CHIC

After catching a movie with French actress Melanie Laurent earlier in the week, Sexiest Man Alive Bradley Cooper takes in the sights during a solo stroll through Paris Thursday.

CAPE TOWN

Olivia Wilde keeps her look cloaked while continuing to film The Longest Week in New York City on Wednesday.

SEAL OF APPROVAL

Heidi Klum continues to spread the word about her new fragrance, Shine, during an appearance in New York's Times Square on Wednesday.

