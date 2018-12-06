Viola Davis Can't Stop Smiling, Plus Mandy Moore, Halle Berry & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Kate Hogan
Sophie Dodd
Lydia Price
December 06, 2018
<p>Viola Davis beams as she accepts the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award during <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>&#8216;s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
FOLLOW THE LEADER

Viola Davis beams as she accepts the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award during The Hollywood Reporter‘s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Swizz Bears admires a sculpture by Derrick Adams at Art Basel Miami.</p>
LOOKING OUT

Swizz Bears admires a sculpture by Derrick Adams at Art Basel Miami.

Splash News Online
<p>Penelope Cruz stuns in a black minidress at a SAG-AFTRA Conversations discussion of <em>Everybody Knows</em> on Wednesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
IN THE KNOW

Penelope Cruz stuns in a black minidress at a SAG-AFTRA Conversations discussion of Everybody Knows on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>Wednesday in L.A., Mandy Moore stuns in a sleeveless dress at <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>&#8216;s 27th Annual Women In Entertainment Breakfast.</p>
COLD SHOULDER

Wednesday in L.A., Mandy Moore stuns in a sleeveless dress at The Hollywood Reporter‘s 27th Annual Women In Entertainment Breakfast.

Jerod Harris/Getty
<p>Kenan Thompson poses with costar Cameron Seely at a screening of <em>The Grinch</em> at Hassenfeld Children&#8217;s Hospital in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
SPREADING CHEER

Kenan Thompson poses with costar Cameron Seely at a screening of The Grinch at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Courtesy
<p>Wednesday in Milan, Halle Berry struts her stuff ahead of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar launch gala at HangarBicocca.&nbsp;</p>
LEGS FOR DAYS

Wednesday in Milan, Halle Berry struts her stuff ahead of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar launch gala at HangarBicocca. 

Jacopo Raule/Getty
<p>Hailee Steinfeld is interviewed by Hacker T. Dog at a special screening of <em>Bumblebee</em> in London on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
WHAT'S THE 'BUZZ'

Hailee Steinfeld is interviewed by Hacker T. Dog at a special screening of Bumblebee in London on Wednesday. 

John Phillips/Getty
<p>Wednesday in London, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is joined by men in inflatable dinosaur costumes as she takes calls at ICAP during the broker&#8217;s 26th annual Charity Day.</p>
DINO DELIVERY

Wednesday in London, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is joined by men in inflatable dinosaur costumes as she takes calls at ICAP during the broker’s 26th annual Charity Day.

Eddie Mulholland/Getty
<p><em>Mary Queen of Scots</em> costars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan pose together at the film&#8217;s New York premiere on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
ROYAL RIVALS

Mary Queen of Scots costars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan pose together at the film’s New York premiere on Tuesday. 

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
<p><em>This Is Us</em> star Milo Ventimiglia stops by &#8220;Extra&#8221; at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
LOOKING 'JACKED'

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia stops by “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday. 

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Olivia Wilde stuns in bold pops of color beside husband Jason Sudeikis at a special screening of <em>If Beale Street Could Talk</em> in Los Angeles on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
BOLD ON BEALE

Olivia Wilde stuns in bold pops of color beside husband Jason Sudeikis at a special screening of If Beale Street Could Talk in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p><em>Big Little Lies</em> star Nicole Kidman smiles as she presents the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor on Wednesday in Sydney.&nbsp;</p>
BIG PRESENTATION

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman smiles as she presents the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor on Wednesday in Sydney. 

Mark Metcalfe/Getty
<p>Michael Bubl&eacute; performs at the Telekom Street Gigs on Tuesday in Munich, Germany.&nbsp;</p>
SING IT

Michael Bublé performs at the Telekom Street Gigs on Tuesday in Munich, Germany. 

Joerg Koch/Getty
<p>Maya Rudolph shows off an iPhone-sized purse as she hosts the BY FAR party along with Haim at Chateau Marmont on Tuesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
TINY TRENDS

Maya Rudolph shows off an iPhone-sized purse as she hosts the BY FAR party along with Haim at Chateau Marmont on Tuesday in L.A. 

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Luann de Lesseps flaunts her bikini body while filming <em>RHONY</em> in Miami on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
WELCOME TO MIAMI

Luann de Lesseps flaunts her bikini body while filming RHONY in Miami on Tuesday. 

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Tuesday in London, Kit Harington and Johnny Flynn pose in costume at the press night of <em>True West&nbsp;</em>at the Vaudeville Theatre.&nbsp;</p>
WILD WILD WEST

Tuesday in London, Kit Harington and Johnny Flynn pose in costume at the press night of True West at the Vaudeville Theatre. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Karen Gillan waves as she leaves <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em>&nbsp;in a jean jumpsuit on Tuesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
DENIM DREAM

Karen Gillan waves as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a jean jumpsuit on Tuesday in L.A. 

Shutterstock
<p>Awkwafina and Isla Fisher pose together at Refinery29&#8217;s 29Rooms installation in L.A. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
ROOM FOR TWO

Awkwafina and Isla Fisher pose together at Refinery29’s 29Rooms installation in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Also there: Ashley Iaconetti and fianc&eacute; Jared Haibon, playfully getting into a <em>Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em>-themed exhibit.&nbsp;</p>
A MARVELOUS TIME

Also there: Ashley Iaconetti and fiancé Jared Haibon, playfully getting into a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-themed exhibit. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Ali Larter hosts the launch celebration for Meiomi&#8217;s Sparkling Wine at Ysabel in L.A. on Tuesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
'SPARKLE' & SHINE

Ali Larter hosts the launch celebration for Meiomi’s Sparkling Wine at Ysabel in L.A. on Tuesday.  

Ari Perilstein/Getty
<p>Dennis Quaid performs in L.A. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
MUSIC MAN

Dennis Quaid performs in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Harmony Gerber/Getty
<p>Julianne Moore arrives at the Chanel Metiers d&#8217;Art show in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
CLASSIC COCO

Julianne Moore arrives at the Chanel Metiers d’Art show in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Costars Chelsea Peretti and Terry Crews pose together at a press junket for <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine&nbsp;</em>after it&#8217;s announced that Peretti will be leaving the show.&nbsp;</p>
NOT SURE HOW TO COP(E)

Costars Chelsea Peretti and Terry Crews pose together at a press junket for Brooklyn Nine-Nine after it’s announced that Peretti will be leaving the show. 

Scott Angelheart/NBC
<p>Tuesday in L.A., Christina Milian channels the dancing emoji in a red dress at the Hallmark Channel&#8217;s <em>Once Upon A Christmas Miracle</em> screening and holiday party.</p>
Tuesday in L.A., Christina Milian channels the dancing emoji in a red dress at the Hallmark Channel’s Once Upon A Christmas Miracle screening and holiday party.

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Angela Bassett speak at the Museum of Modern Art Contenders 2018 Screening of <em>Black Panther</em> on Tuesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
IN THE RUNNING

Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett speak at the Museum of Modern Art Contenders 2018 Screening of Black Panther on Tuesday in L.A. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
<p>Christie Brinkley poses with daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook at the 32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
DOTING DAUGHTERS

Christie Brinkley poses with daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook at the 32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News/Shutterstock
<p>Tuesday in New York City, Hugh Jackman delights fans by snapping a selfie on the <em>Today </em>show.</p>
SAY CHEESE

Tuesday in New York City, Hugh Jackman delights fans by snapping a selfie on the Today show.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk show their support for Ryan Murphy as he&#8217;s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.</p>
STAR POWER

Newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk show their support for Ryan Murphy as he’s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Costars Eddie Marsan, Louis Ashbourne, Serkis, Naomie Harris, Rohand Chand and Andy Serkis attend a special screening of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle</em> in London on Tuesday night.&nbsp;</p>
CLOSE CAST

Costars Eddie Marsan, Louis Ashbourne, Serkis, Naomie Harris, Rohand Chand and Andy Serkis attend a special screening of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle in London on Tuesday night. 

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Spice Girls member Emma Bunton wears a festive printed suit for her visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
BABY'S BACK

Spice Girls member Emma Bunton wears a festive printed suit for her visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Elizabeth Chambers stuns in navy blue alongside husband Armie Hammer at the Paris premiere of&nbsp;<em>On the Basis of Sex</em> on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
NAVY NIGHT

Elizabeth Chambers stuns in navy blue alongside husband Armie Hammer at the Paris premiere of On the Basis of Sex on Thursday. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
<p>Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh share a laugh at a BAFTA screening of <em>All is True</em> in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
POWER TRIO

Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh share a laugh at a BAFTA screening of All is True in London on Tuesday. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber have a major twinning moment at the Marc Jacobs Redux Grunge Collection launch in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
DOUBLE TROUBLE

Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber have a major twinning moment at the Marc Jacobs Redux Grunge Collection launch in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Cher waves to the crowd during the opening night of <em>The Cher Show</em> at the Neil Simon Theatre in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
STAR OF THE SHOW

Cher waves to the crowd during the opening night of The Cher Show at the Neil Simon Theatre in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Also there: a happy Amandla Stenberg and Tracee Ellis Ross</p>
MEGA SMILES

Also there: a happy Amandla Stenberg and Tracee Ellis Ross

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Power couple Victoria and David Beckham throw a Christmas Haig Club House Party at Laylow in West London on Monday.</p>
JOIN THE CLUB

Power couple Victoria and David Beckham throw a Christmas Haig Club House Party at Laylow in West London on Monday.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
<p>Ryan Reynolds stops by <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em>&nbsp;in L.A. on Monday to joke about how he misses &#8220;being horrible&#8221; now that he&rsquo;s a father.</p>
BAD BOY

Ryan Reynolds stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Monday to joke about how he misses “being horrible” now that he’s a father.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Melanie Griffith and pal Goldie Hawn smile together at the Make Equality Reality Gala in L.A. on Monday.</p>
CHANGING 'REALITY'

Melanie Griffith and pal Goldie Hawn smile together at the Make Equality Reality Gala in L.A. on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>Pete Davidson watches the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. after speaking out against bullying on Monday.</p>
BACK IN THE GAME

Pete Davidson watches the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. after speaking out against bullying on Monday.

James Devaney/Getty
<p>On Monday, Dax Shepard partners with Amazon to give back to his community with random acts of kindness, including donating to an L.A. food bank.</p>
DELIVERING SMILES

On Monday, Dax Shepard partners with Amazon to give back to his community with random acts of kindness, including donating to an L.A. food bank.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Julia Roberts reunites with her <em>Ben Is Back</em> family, Mia Fowler and Jakari Fraser, at the film&rsquo;s premiere in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
BACK TOGETHER

Julia Roberts reunites with her Ben Is Back family, Mia Fowler and Jakari Fraser, at the film’s premiere in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Paul Zimmerman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Monday in N.Y.C., Jaden Smith does some serious shopping at Louis Vuitton in SoHo.</p>
IT’S IN THE BAG

Monday in N.Y.C., Jaden Smith does some serious shopping at Louis Vuitton in SoHo.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Christie Brinkley stuns in a black minidress at the New York City premiere of <em>Paris to Pittsburgh</em> hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies, National Geographic and RadicalMedia on Monday.</p>
MINI MAGIC

Christie Brinkley stuns in a black minidress at the New York City premiere of Paris to Pittsburgh hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies, National Geographic and RadicalMedia on Monday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Daniel Day-Lewis bundles up for a walk in New York City on Monday.</p>
A 'DAY' IN THE LIFE

Daniel Day-Lewis bundles up for a walk in New York City on Monday.

MEGA
<p>Monday in San Francisco, Amy Adams poses at the SFFILM 2018 Awards Night at the Palace of Fine Arts Exhibition Center.</p>
CALI COOL

Monday in San Francisco, Amy Adams poses at the SFFILM 2018 Awards Night at the Palace of Fine Arts Exhibition Center.

Drew Altizer/Sipa
<p>Lucas Hedges strays from the couch on Monday&rsquo;s episode of <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert&nbsp;</em>in N.Y.C.</p>
ON YOUR FEET

Lucas Hedges strays from the couch on Monday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Kate Mara poses at J. Crew&rsquo;s My Crew Hits the Rink ice skating party in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
SITTING ONE OUT

Kate Mara poses at J. Crew’s My Crew Hits the Rink ice skating party in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Christian Slater and honoree Glenn Close pose at the 32nd Annual Museum of the Moving Image Salute Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
KEEP MOVING

Christian Slater and honoree Glenn Close pose at the 32nd Annual Museum of the Moving Image Salute Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Jeff Goldblum plays piano with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on <em>The Late Late Show with James Corden</em>&nbsp;in L.A. on Monday.</p>
PIANO MAN

Jeff Goldblum plays piano with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A. on Monday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Neil Rosen and Maggie Gyllenhaal chat at a special screening and reception for&nbsp;<em>The Kindergarten Teacher</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
IN CONVERSATION

Neil Rosen and Maggie Gyllenhaal chat at a special screening and reception for The Kindergarten Teacher in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock
<p>J.K. Simmons looks sharp at the season 2 premiere of <em>Counterpart</em> at The Arclight Hollywood on Monday.</p>
PLAYING A PART

J.K. Simmons looks sharp at the season 2 premiere of Counterpart at The Arclight Hollywood on Monday.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Amber Heard smiles for the cameras during a New York City outing on Monday.</p>
RIGHT TURN

Amber Heard smiles for the cameras during a New York City outing on Monday.

Star Max/GC Images
<p>Meanwhile, her&nbsp;<em>Aquaman</em> costar Jason Momoa has fun with photographers in N.Y.C.</p>
FUNNY FACES

Meanwhile, her Aquaman costar Jason Momoa has fun with photographers in N.Y.C.

Star Max/GC Images
<p><em>Mary Poppins Returns</em> costars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt pop by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Monday to talk up their film.</p>
RETURN TO ME

Mary Poppins Returns costars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt pop by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Monday to talk up their film.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Also at SiriusXM on Monday: Michael Douglas, who chats with Hoda Kotb (not pictured).</p>
SIT BACK & RELAX

Also at SiriusXM on Monday: Michael Douglas, who chats with Hoda Kotb (not pictured).

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>A chic Margot Robbie leaves her New York City hotel on Monday.</p>
JEAN THERAPY

A chic Margot Robbie leaves her New York City hotel on Monday.

GC Images
<p>Costars John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld get together for a photo call for their new film <em>Bumblebee</em> in Berlin on Monday.</p>
BEE NICE

Costars John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld get together for a photo call for their new film Bumblebee in Berlin on Monday.

Andreas Rentz/Getty
<p>Anne Hathaway has a Mary Tyler Moore moment while filming Amazon&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Modern Love</em> in New York City on Monday.</p>
COSTUME COOL

Anne Hathaway has a Mary Tyler Moore moment while filming Amazon’s Modern Love in New York City on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Eva Longoria speaks onstage during The Change Agents keynote at the&nbsp;<em>Teen Vogue</em> Summit 2018 in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
MIC CHECK

Eva Longoria speaks onstage during The Change Agents keynote at the Teen Vogue Summit 2018 in L.A. on Saturday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Dua Lipa and Offset buddy up at the second annual&nbsp;<em>Variety</em> Hitmakers Brunch at The Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
FESTIVE FRIENDS

Dua Lipa and Offset buddy up at the second annual Variety Hitmakers Brunch at The Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday in West Hollywood. 

Courtesy of Variety
<p>LL Cool J attends his Champions for Charity event in his hometown of Long Island, New York, to raise money for his annual charity summer camp Jump &amp; Ball.</p>
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS

LL Cool J attends his Champions for Charity event in his hometown of Long Island, New York, to raise money for his annual charity summer camp Jump & Ball.

Courtesy
<p>Eighth generation family member Maurice Hennessy and Daymond John visit the Hennessy X.O personalization studio, sponsored by Clos 19, in New York City&#8217;s Grand Central Station.&nbsp;</p>
DRINK UP!

Eighth generation family member Maurice Hennessy and Daymond John visit the Hennessy X.O personalization studio, sponsored by Clos 19, in New York City’s Grand Central Station. 

Lauren Cowart
<p>Blake Lively shows off her voluminous locks at the Versace fashion show in N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
THE BIGGER, THE BETTER

Blake Lively shows off her voluminous locks at the Versace fashion show in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Hailey Baldwin has some fun backstage at the Versace fashion show in N.Y.C. on Sunday.</p>
FUNNY GIRL 

Hailey Baldwin has some fun backstage at the Versace fashion show in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Trevor Noah speaks during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday.</p>
GOOD 'CITIZEN'

Trevor Noah speaks during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Beyonc&eacute; takes the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg on Sunday.</p>
RUN THE WORLD

Beyoncé takes the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Katherine Schwarzenegger and Iskra Lawrence get holiday-ready with Aerie at an #AerieREAL talk on Saturday in Los Angeles.</p>
'DEER' FRIENDS

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Iskra Lawrence get holiday-ready with Aerie at an #AerieREAL talk on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Gwen Stefani brings out an extra-cute stagehand after performing at the One Love Malibu festival &mdash; to benefit victims of the area&#8217;s Woolsey fire &mdash; in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.</p>
FUTURE ROCK STAR

Gwen Stefani brings out an extra-cute stagehand after performing at the One Love Malibu festival — to benefit victims of the area’s Woolsey fire — in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Robin Thicke and expectant girlfriend April Love Geary also attend the One Love Malibu Festival on Sunday.</p>
SPREAD THE LOVE

Robin Thicke and expectant girlfriend April Love Geary also attend the One Love Malibu Festival on Sunday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Sunday in Washington, D.C., Kelly Clarkson rocks a menswear-inspired look to The Kennedy Center honors.</p>
BUTTONED UP

Sunday in Washington, D.C., Kelly Clarkson rocks a menswear-inspired look to The Kennedy Center honors.

Paul Morigi/Getty
<p>Friday in New York City, Michelle Williams makes her debut performance in&nbsp;<em>Once on This Island</em>&nbsp;on Broadway.</p>
TAKE A BOW

Friday in New York City, Michelle Williams makes her debut performance in Once on This Island on Broadway.

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Bill Murray shows his support for the Chicago Bears as they take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.</p>
GO BEARS

Bill Murray shows his support for the Chicago Bears as they take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Al Pereira/Getty
<p>Julia Roberts stays dry while shopping in N.Y.C.&rsquo;s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.</p>
RAIN GEAR

Julia Roberts stays dry while shopping in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Splash News
<p>Olivia Colman accepts the best supporting actress British Independent Film award on behalf of&nbsp;<em>The Favourite</em>&nbsp;costar Rachel Weisz on Sunday in London. Colman won best actress for the same film.</p>
STANDING IN

Olivia Colman accepts the best supporting actress British Independent Film award on behalf of The Favourite costar Rachel Weisz on Sunday in London. Colman won best actress for the same film.

Tom Nicholson/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game on Sunday in L.A.</p>
GAME NIGHT

Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game on Sunday in L.A.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Julianne Hough takes a stroll in neutral hues on Sunday in L.A.</p>
LAID-BACK LOOK

Julianne Hough takes a stroll in neutral hues on Sunday in L.A.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>On Sunday, Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi enjoy each other&#8217;s company at the One Night Only at the Ivy event in London.</p>
NIGHT TO REMEMBER

On Sunday, Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi enjoy each other’s company at the One Night Only at the Ivy event in London.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Model Winnie Harlow comes out for a Victoria&#8217;s Secret Fashion Show viewing party Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
FOR THE WIN(NIE)

Model Winnie Harlow comes out for a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing party Sunday in N.Y.C.

John Palmer/MediaPunch
<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chats at the ELLE Weekender event at Saatchi Gallery in London on Sunday.</p>
WEEKEND STYLE

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chats at the ELLE Weekender event at Saatchi Gallery in London on Sunday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Dan Levy arrives at the TrevorLIVE event Sunday in Los Angeles.</p>
'LIVE' TO THE FULLEST

Dan Levy arrives at the TrevorLIVE event Sunday in Los Angeles.

Andrew Mason/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep strike a pose while attending Montclair Film: An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Saturday.</p>
DREAM TEAM

Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep strike a pose while attending Montclair Film: An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Saturday.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Chadwick Boseman hangs with Desus Nice and Barton Fitzpatrick at the&nbsp;Showtime PPV Presents Wilder vs. Fury Heavyweight Championship of the World in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
FIGHTING CHANCE 

Chadwick Boseman hangs with Desus Nice and Barton Fitzpatrick at the Showtime PPV Presents Wilder vs. Fury Heavyweight Championship of the World in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Cher and chef Sandra Lee smile while attending the State Department dinner acknowledging the icon&#8217;s&nbsp;<br /> lifetime of work and good will.</p>
THANK YOU, CHER!

Cher and chef Sandra Lee smile while attending the State Department dinner acknowledging the icon’s 
lifetime of work and good will.

<p>Regina King and Colman Domingo get cozy at a photo call for film&nbsp;<em>If Beale Street Could Talk&nbsp;</em>in New York City on Saturday.</p>
IT TAKES TWO 

Regina King and Colman Domingo get cozy at a photo call for film If Beale Street Could Talk in New York City on Saturday.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Meek Mill smiles while attending a Spotify Fans First listening event for his new album,&nbsp;<em>Championships</em>, in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
LISTEN UP 

Meek Mill smiles while attending a Spotify Fans First listening event for his new album, Championships, in New York City on Saturday. 

Francis Montoya / SlingShotMenace, LLC
<p>Eva Longoria supports pal Serena Williams on Friday at the tennis star&#8217;s pop-up for The Serena Collection in Los Angeles.</p>
SUPPORT SYSTEM 

Eva Longoria supports pal Serena Williams on Friday at the tennis star’s pop-up for The Serena Collection in Los Angeles.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
<p>Cardi B performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Friday</p>
GOLDEN GAL 

Cardi B performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Friday

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jack Nicholson and son Raymond cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as the team goes on to defeat the Dallas Mavericks.</p>
COURTSIDE FAM

Jack Nicholson and son Raymond cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as the team goes on to defeat the Dallas Mavericks.

London Ent/SplashNews.com
<p>Natalie Portman poses in the&nbsp;Escher x Nendo | Between Two Worlds Exhibition on Saturday in Melbourne, Austraia, ahead of the&nbsp;NGV Gala 2018 at National Gallery of Victoria.</p>
PROFILE TIME

Natalie Portman poses in the Escher x Nendo | Between Two Worlds Exhibition on Saturday in Melbourne, Austraia, ahead of the NGV Gala 2018 at National Gallery of Victoria.

Eugene Hyland/Getty Images
<p>Leslie Mann gives a wave on Friday while stopping by BBC Radio 2 in London.</p>
BIG SMILE

Leslie Mann gives a wave on Friday while stopping by BBC Radio 2 in London.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Dakota Johnson sparkles on Friday night at the opening ceremony of the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.&nbsp;</p>
WAVE ON

Dakota Johnson sparkles on Friday night at the opening ceremony of the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco. 

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Also there, a dapper Robert Pattinson.</p>
IN THE NAVY

Also there, a dapper Robert Pattinson.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates his latest milestone &mdash; a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! &mdash; on Friday.</p>
WHAT A STAR YOU ARE

Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates his latest milestone — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! — on Friday.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty
<p>A smiley Michelle Obama greets fans on Friday during a book signing of her tome <em>Becoming&nbsp;</em>in New York City.</p>
BOOKING IT

A smiley Michelle Obama greets fans on Friday during a book signing of her tome Becoming in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty
<p>Dolly Parton goofs off for the cameras before performing on&nbsp;<em>Today&nbsp;</em>in New York City on Friday.</p>
ALL DOLLYED UP

Dolly Parton goofs off for the cameras before performing on Today in New York City on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>Dennis Quaid visits <em>Sway in the Morning</em>&nbsp;at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
WHADDYA TALK?

Dennis Quaid visits Sway in the Morning at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Hailey Baldwin goes casual while leaving her hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday.</p>
SHARE A SMILE

Hailey Baldwin goes casual while leaving her hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>A smiling Jennifer Garner arrives to the 32nd American Cinematheque Awards Presentation in former <em>Alias</em> costar&nbsp;Bradley Cooper&#8217;s honor on Thursday in Beverly Hills.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

A smiling Jennifer Garner arrives to the 32nd American Cinematheque Awards Presentation in former Alias costar Bradley Cooper’s honor on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Jerod Harris/Getty
<p>Also there: <em>A Star Is Born</em> costars Sam Elliott, Cooper and Lady Gaga, who come together to celebrate the actor and director.</p>
STAR POWER

Also there: A Star Is Born costars Sam Elliott, Cooper and Lady Gaga, who come together to celebrate the actor and director.

Jerod Harris/Getty
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross attends Kevin Sharkley and Martha Stewart&#8217;s celebration of Stewart&#8217;s new book <em>Martha&#8217;s Flowers</em> at Michael Smith&#8217;s showroom in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
SITTING PRETTY

Tracee Ellis Ross attends Kevin Sharkley and Martha Stewart’s celebration of Stewart’s new book Martha’s Flowers at Michael Smith’s showroom in L.A. on Thursday.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Rachel Brosnahan poses at the season 2 premiere of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
SHE'S BACK!

Rachel Brosnahan poses at the season 2 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt are adorable as always at the L.A. premiere of her new film <em>Mary Poppins Returns</em> on Thursday.</p>
PRACTICALLY PERFECT

John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt are adorable as always at the L.A. premiere of her new film Mary Poppins Returns on Thursday.

<p>Liev Schreiber feeds his furry friend at the Watches of Switzerland SoHo Flagship Store Opening in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
GOOD BOYS

Liev Schreiber feeds his furry friend at the Watches of Switzerland SoHo Flagship Store Opening in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Julia Roberts shows off her enhanced figure in a joking attempt to channel her inner Kardashian and gain more Instagram followers on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show </em>in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
(UN)NATURAL BEAUTY

Julia Roberts shows off her enhanced figure in a joking attempt to channel her inner Kardashian and gain more Instagram followers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Thursday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Steve Carell chats on the <em>Graham Norton Show</em> at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London on Thursday.</p>
TIME TO TALK

Steve Carell chats on the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London on Thursday.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>Thursday in N.Y.C., Meek Mill and Rick Ross attend Mill&#8217;s celebration with PUMA for his Championships album release party.</p>
WE ARE THE 'CHAMPIONS'

Thursday in N.Y.C., Meek Mill and Rick Ross attend Mill’s celebration with PUMA for his Championships album release party.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Luke Evans speaks at a BAFTA Cymru event in Wales on Thursday.</p>
A LIVELY CHAT

Luke Evans speaks at a BAFTA Cymru event in Wales on Thursday.

Polly Thomas/BAFTA/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Momoa looks laid back as he arrives at an airport in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
TOUCHING DOWN

Jason Momoa looks laid back as he arrives at an airport in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Paris Jackson rocks a &#8220;God Save the Queen&#8221; shirt while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
ALL HAIL

Paris Jackson rocks a “God Save the Queen” shirt while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cozy up against a silver backdrop at the Lanc&ocirc;me x <em>Vogue</em> Holiday Event in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
METALLIC MOOD

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cozy up against a silver backdrop at the Lancôme x Vogue Holiday Event in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Kate Beckinsale and BFF Stephen Simbari catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE

Kate Beckinsale and BFF Stephen Simbari catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers in L.A. on Thursday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by the<em> Morning Mash Up</em> radio show at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in New York City.</p>
RADIO CITY

Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by the Morning Mash Up radio show at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid and David Beckham reunite in the front row at the Dior Homme show in Tokyo on Friday.</p>
FRIENDS IN FRONT

Bella Hadid and David Beckham reunite in the front row at the Dior Homme show in Tokyo on Friday.

Satomi Kokubun/Shutterstock
<p>Lance Bass joins members of the Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to celebrate Tru by Hilton&#8217;s growth in Utah.</p>
GET CONNECTED

Lance Bass joins members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to celebrate Tru by Hilton’s growth in Utah.

Fred Hayes/Getty
<p>Thursday in Washington, D.C., The Elizabeth Dole Foundation puts on a Heroes and History Makers Event with Elizabeth and Bob Dole, featuring Tom Hanks on the panel and Savannah Guthrie moderating and named an Ambassador for the foundation.</p>
MAKING HISTORY

Thursday in Washington, D.C., The Elizabeth Dole Foundation puts on a Heroes and History Makers Event with Elizabeth and Bob Dole, featuring Tom Hanks on the panel and Savannah Guthrie moderating and named an Ambassador for the foundation.

Rod Lamkey Jr.
<p>Tyra Banks turns heads on Thursday while leaving Build Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
WALK THAT WALK

Tyra Banks turns heads on Thursday while leaving Build Studios in N.Y.C.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Jenny McCarthy and Garth Brooks snap a selfie on Thursday during the country singer&#8217;s visit to McCarthy&#8217;s SiriusXM show in New York City.</p>
PHOTO FINISH

Jenny McCarthy and Garth Brooks snap a selfie on Thursday during the country singer’s visit to McCarthy’s SiriusXM show in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Kylie Jenner goes for all-blue everything during a New York City outing on Thursday.</p>
DENIM DAZE

Kylie Jenner goes for all-blue everything during a New York City outing on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Millie Bobby Brown gets into costume on the Oahu set of&nbsp;<em>Godzilla vs. Kong</em> on Thursday.</p>
SHORT STORY

Millie Bobby Brown gets into costume on the Oahu set of Godzilla vs. Kong on Thursday.

Backgrid
<p>Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes attend the 2018 Victoria&#8217;s Secret Shop the Show Event at Victoria&#8217;s Secret Fifth Ave. in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
TRIPLE PLAY

Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes attend the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Shop the Show Event at Victoria’s Secret Fifth Ave. in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
<p>Nate Berkus shops for Hum by Verizon as a holiday gift in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
TALKING SHOP

Nate Berkus shops for Hum by Verizon as a holiday gift in Los Angeles. 

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Martina McBride celebrates a happy couple on an episode of&nbsp;<em>Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic</em>&nbsp;at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The show premieres on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.</p>
WEDDED BLISS

Martina McBride celebrates a happy couple on an episode of Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The show premieres on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Todd Anderson/Freeform
<p>David Blaine performs for designer Gareth Pugh at Claridge&#8217;s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.</p>
TRICK OR TREAT

David Blaine performs for designer Gareth Pugh at Claridge’s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Also there: Alexa Chung, who lounges on a crescent moon at Claridge&rsquo;s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.</p>
OVER THE MOON

Also there: Alexa Chung, who lounges on a crescent moon at Claridge’s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
