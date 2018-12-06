Viola Davis Can't Stop Smiling, Plus Mandy Moore, Halle Berry & More

FOLLOW THE LEADER
Jesse Grant/Getty
LOOKING OUT
Splash News Online
IN THE KNOW
Gary Gershoff/Getty
COLD SHOULDER
Jerod Harris/Getty
SPREADING CHEER
Courtesy
LEGS FOR DAYS
Jacopo Raule/Getty
WHAT'S THE 'BUZZ'
John Phillips/Getty
DINO DELIVERY
Eddie Mulholland/Getty
ROYAL RIVALS
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
LOOKING 'JACKED'
Noel Vasquez/Getty
BOLD ON BEALE
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
BIG PRESENTATION
Mark Metcalfe/Getty
SING IT
Joerg Koch/Getty
TINY TRENDS
Presley Ann/Getty
WELCOME TO MIAMI
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
WILD WILD WEST
David M. Benett/Getty
DENIM DREAM
Shutterstock
ROOM FOR TWO
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
A MARVELOUS TIME
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
'SPARKLE' & SHINE
Ari Perilstein/Getty
MUSIC MAN
Harmony Gerber/Getty
CLASSIC COCO
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
NOT SURE HOW TO COP(E)
Scott Angelheart/NBC
Amanda Edwards/Getty
IN THE RUNNING
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
DOTING DAUGHTERS
Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News/Shutterstock
SAY CHEESE
Dominik Bindl/Getty
STAR POWER
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
CLOSE CAST
Dave Benett/WireImage
BABY'S BACK
Mike Coppola/Getty
NAVY NIGHT
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
POWER TRIO
Dave Benett/Getty
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
STAR OF THE SHOW
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
MEGA SMILES
AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock
JOIN THE CLUB
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
BAD BOY
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
CHANGING 'REALITY'
Shutterstock
BACK IN THE GAME
James Devaney/Getty
DELIVERING SMILES
Michael Simon/Startraks
BACK TOGETHER
Paul Zimmerman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
IT’S IN THE BAG
Raymond Hall/GC Images
MINI MAGIC
Monica Schipper/Getty
A 'DAY' IN THE LIFE
MEGA
CALI COOL
Drew Altizer/Sipa
ON YOUR FEET
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
SITTING ONE OUT
Angela Pham/BFA/Shutterstock
KEEP MOVING
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
PIANO MAN
Terence Patrick/CBS
IN CONVERSATION
Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock
PLAYING A PART
Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
RIGHT TURN
Star Max/GC Images
FUNNY FACES
Star Max/GC Images
RETURN TO ME
Cindy Ord/Getty
SIT BACK & RELAX
Cindy Ord/Getty
JEAN THERAPY
GC Images
BEE NICE
Andreas Rentz/Getty
COSTUME COOL
Splash News Online
MIC CHECK
Vivien Killilea/Getty
FESTIVE FRIENDS
Courtesy of Variety
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS
Courtesy
DRINK UP!
Lauren Cowart
THE BIGGER, THE BETTER
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
FUNNY GIRL
WWD/Shutterstock
GOOD 'CITIZEN'
Kevin Mazur/Getty
RUN THE WORLD
Kevin Mazur/Getty
'DEER' FRIENDS
Michael Simon/Startraks
FUTURE ROCK STAR
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
SPREAD THE LOVE
Broadimage/Shutterstock
BUTTONED UP
Paul Morigi/Getty
TAKE A BOW
Bruce Glikas/Getty
GO BEARS
Al Pereira/Getty
RAIN GEAR
Splash News
STANDING IN
Tom Nicholson/REX/Shutterstock
GAME NIGHT
Allen Berezovsky/Getty
LAID-BACK LOOK
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
NIGHT TO REMEMBER
David M. Benett/Getty
FOR THE WIN(NIE)
John Palmer/MediaPunch
WEEKEND STYLE
REX/Shutterstock
'LIVE' TO THE FULLEST
Andrew Mason/BFA/Shutterstock
DREAM TEAM
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
FIGHTING CHANCE
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
THANK YOU, CHER!
IT TAKES TWO
Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
LISTEN UP
Francis Montoya / SlingShotMenace, LLC
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
GOLDEN GAL
John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
COURTSIDE FAM
London Ent/SplashNews.com
PROFILE TIME
Eugene Hyland/Getty Images
BIG SMILE
Neil Mockford/GC Images
WAVE ON
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
IN THE NAVY
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
WHAT A STAR YOU ARE
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty
BOOKING IT
Drew Angerer/Getty
ALL DOLLYED UP
Splash News Online
WHADDYA TALK?
Cindy Ord/Getty
SHARE A SMILE
Splash News Online
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Jerod Harris/Getty
STAR POWER
Jerod Harris/Getty
SITTING PRETTY
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
SHE'S BACK!
Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
PRACTICALLY PERFECT
GOOD BOYS
Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
(UN)NATURAL BEAUTY
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
TIME TO TALK
PA Images/Sipa
WE ARE THE 'CHAMPIONS'
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
A LIVELY CHAT
Polly Thomas/BAFTA/Shutterstock
TOUCHING DOWN
The Image Direct
ALL HAIL
Splash News
METALLIC MOOD
Vivien Killilea/Getty
CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE
Allen Berezovsky/Getty
RADIO CITY
Cindy Ord/Getty
FRIENDS IN FRONT
Satomi Kokubun/Shutterstock
GET CONNECTED
Fred Hayes/Getty
MAKING HISTORY
Rod Lamkey Jr.
WALK THAT WALK
James Devaney/GC Images
PHOTO FINISH
Cindy Ord/Getty
DENIM DAZE
The Image Direct
SHORT STORY
Backgrid
TRIPLE PLAY
Taylor Hill/WireImage
TALKING SHOP
Michael Simon/StarTraks
WEDDED BLISS
Todd Anderson/Freeform
TRICK OR TREAT
Dave Benett/Getty
OVER THE MOON
Richard Young/Shutterstock
1 of 124
Advertisement