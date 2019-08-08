Bella Thorne Kicks Back in Miami, Plus The Jonas Brothers, Colin Farrell & More

Beachy Bella
A smiling Bella Thorne hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday.
Brotherly Love
Also in Miami, the Jonas Brothers, who head into the American Airlines Arena to kick off night one of their Happiness Begins tour.
Treasure Chest
A shirtless Colin Farrell works up a sweat in a Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.
To 'Build' On
Storm Reid and David Oyelowo share a hug on Wednesday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Why So 'Sirius'?
Jacob Tremblay looks adorable as always on Wednesday while making his way to SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.
Radio Waves
Comedians Jim Breuer and Whitney Cummings also pop into SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.
'Power' Pose
Camila Cabello strikes a pose on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood red carpet at The H Club in L.A. on Tuesday.
Violet Hour
Joining her there: singing sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.
Sitting Pretty
Michelle Williams chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Julianne Moore is flanked by son Caleb Freundlich and husband Bart Freundlich at the afterparty for The Cinema Society and Chopard screening of After the Wedding at The Crown at Hotel 50 Bowery in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Mama's Man
Michael B. Jordan shares a sweet moment with mom Donna at the David Makes Man premiere at NeueHouse in L.A. on Tuesday.
True Blue
Hailey Baldwin leaves Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood wearing a chic oversized blue suit and Virgil Abloh MCA Air Force 1 sneakers on Tuesday.
Christmas Is Coming
Joe Alwyn talks about A Christmas Carol during the FX Networks TCA Summer Press Tour panel on Tuesday in L.A.
Vacation Mode
Kate Moss shows off her bikini body while vacationing with friends on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, on Tuesday.
Honeymoon Phase
Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster step out on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Tall Tale
Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes hit the stage at Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Tuesday.
Blue Steel
Ben Stiller wears a blue T-shirt as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in L.A.
Magic Act
On Tuesday night, Channing Tatum and Curtis Pritchard attend a VIP performance of Magic Mike Live London at the Hippodrome Casino.
Generation Next
Ariana Grande joins Barbra Streisand on stage during the latter’s Chicago tour stop on Tuesday night.
You GLOW, Girls
Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin attend the GLOW season 3 special screening at The Wing L.A. in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
A Royal Welcome
Adam Lambert shows off his moves on Tuesday night as the Queen + Adam Lambert tour stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Mogul Moves
Bella Thorne signs copies of her memoir, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, at Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday.
Walk the Walk
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber take their fro-yo to-go in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
On a Roll
One day before their world tour kicks off, brothers Joe and Nick Jonas hit the links in Miami on Tuesday.
Dog Days
A green-clad Amanda Seyfried takes pup Finn for a stroll outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Boys of Summer
On Tuesday, costars Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams and Jacob Tremblay attend the Build Series to discuss Good Boys at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Set Dressing
Liev Schreiber brings the drama on the New York City set of Ray Donovan on Tuesday.
Star Power
On Tuesday, Lana Del Rey, Guillermo del Toro and J.J. Abrams attend the ceremony honoring del Toro with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ring My Bell
Macaulay Culkin, co-founder of lifestyle media group Bunny Ears, is the honorary ringer of the Nasdaq Closing Bell at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco on Tuesday.
A Big Deal
Shaq celebrates “Shaq to School” with Amazon and Zappos for Good to donate 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to students in need in L.A. on Monday.
Kitchen Crew
Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish coordinate in their black-and-white ensembles on Monday night for the L.A. premiere of their new film, The Kitchen.
Work of Art
Milo Ventimiglia attends The Art of Racing in the Rain New York City premiere at the Whitby Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Friends Forever
BFFs and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth stop by Build Series to chat about their upcoming series BH90210 on Monday in N.Y.C.
It's Showtime
Tamron Hall attends ABC’s TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event for her upcoming talk show on Monday night in West Hollywood.
Picture Perfect
Katie Holmes pops a squat to photograph a mural in New York City’s West Village neighborhood on Monday.
Getting Late
Geena Davis pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday in N.Y.C.
She Had Style! She Had Flair!
Fran Drescher has a ball and some pizza at Edie Parker Flower’s The Garden of Edie Party at Eric Buterbaugh Perfumery in Los Angeles.
Downtown Detour
Post Malone headlines Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour along with Sublime with Rome in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Hannah's Here!
The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown strikes a pose at ABC’s Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour Carpet Event on Monday in West Hollywood.
Rozay All Day
Rick Ross celebrates his upcoming album Port of Miami 2 at Daylight Beach Club’s Eclipse pool party at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Double Talk
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford get chatty on Monday at the Deadline Awardsline Fleabag TV series screening and panel in L.A.
Glamour Girl
Eva Longoria steps out looking pretty in peach on Monday in N.Y.C.
Rolling Along
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards keep it moving on Monday night at The Rolling Stones’ latest tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Work It Out
Sarah Hyland steps out in athleisure on a sunny Monday in Los Angeles.
Going Green
A smiling Ciara looks ready for fall weather on Monday while heading to the L.A. set of America’s Most Musical Family.
About Time
Rob Tannenbaum and David Byrne get candid during TimesTalks: David Byrne on American Utopia at TheTimesCenter in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Meet the Press
Stumptown cast members Tantoo Cardinal, Adrian Martinez, Jake Johnson and Cobie Smulders speak at the ABC Summer Television Critics Association 2019 panel at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Monday.
On a Roll
Elle Fanning sports a pink Marilyn Monroe sweatshirt as she arrives at an airport in Toronto.
Helping Hands
Chris Kirkpatrick and his family join Scott Stapp, his wife and CHARM Foundation founder Jaclyn Stapp and two of their children at The CHARM Foundation Back to School Bash at Kirkpatrick Center in Nashville on Sunday.
Fine Feathered Friend
Rihanna stands out from the crowd at the Crop Over carnival in her Barbados hometown on Monday.
Back to Back
Matt Damon and Chewbacca have a picture-perfect moment on Monday as the actor visits the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.
Flower Power
Amanda Seyfried keeps it moving on Monday after a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Morning Glory
Famous daughters Sistine Stallone and Corinne Foxx stop for the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Taking Flight
IWC brand ambassador Rosamund Pike attends the celebration of the official start of the Silver Spitfire — The Longest Flight expedition at Goodwood in Chichester, England, on Monday.
Let's Taco 'Bout It
Danny Trejo and Rob Zombie of the new film 3 From Hell hang backstage at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, on Saturday to talk about Trejo’s Tacos’ partnership with Live Nation venues.
Surf Dudes
Liam and Chris Hemsworth spend their Monday surfing together in Byron Bay, Australia.
Purple Haze
A violet-clad Ariana Grande closes out the final night of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday.
Sunday Stroll
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin get their steps in during a sunny walk through Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Opposites Attract
L.A. Lakers star LeBron James hangs with pal and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake at the Uninterrupted Canada Launch on Friday in Toronto.
Setting the Mood
Mark Ronson hypes up the Hamptons crowd as he turns tables at The Surf Lodge on Sunday in Montauk, New York.
To the Point
Woody Harrelson and Don Johnson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019, hosted by Ronald O. Perelman, at The Creeks in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday night.
Story Teller
Director Steven Spielberg is seen in action on the set of West Side Story in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday.
Shop Along
Sofia Richie keeps it casual for a shopping trip in L.A. on Saturday.
Raise a Glass
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham continue their Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw press tour with a meet-and-greet on Monday in Beijing, China.
Bedazzled Beauty
Normani wows the crowd in a bedazzled blue ensemble during her performance at the Osheaga Music and Art Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sunday in Montreal.