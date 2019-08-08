Bella Thorne Kicks Back in Miami, Plus The Jonas Brothers, Colin Farrell & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 08, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 88

Beachy Bella

MEGA

A smiling Bella Thorne hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 88

Brotherly Love

Splash News Online

Also in Miami, the Jonas Brothers, who head into the American Airlines Arena to kick off night one of their Happiness Begins tour.

3 of 88

Treasure Chest

The Image Direct

A shirtless Colin Farrell works up a sweat in a Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 88

To 'Build' On

Jason Mendez/Getty

Storm Reid and David Oyelowo share a hug on Wednesday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 88

Why So 'Sirius'?

GC Images

Jacob Tremblay looks adorable as always on Wednesday while making his way to SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.

6 of 88

Radio Waves

Mike Coppola/Getty

Comedians Jim Breuer and Whitney Cummings also pop into SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 88

'Power' Pose

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Camila Cabello strikes a pose on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood red carpet at The H Club in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 88

Violet Hour

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Joining her there: singing sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Advertisement

9 of 88

Sitting Pretty

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Michelle Williams chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 88

Family Affair

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Julianne Moore is flanked by son Caleb Freundlich and husband Bart Freundlich at the afterparty for The Cinema Society and Chopard screening of After the Wedding at The Crown at Hotel 50 Bowery in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 88

Mama's Man

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan shares a sweet moment with mom Donna at the David Makes Man premiere at NeueHouse in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 88

True Blue

BACKGRID

Hailey Baldwin leaves Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood wearing a chic oversized blue suit and Virgil Abloh MCA Air Force 1 sneakers on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 88

Christmas Is Coming

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn talks about A Christmas Carol during the FX Networks TCA Summer Press Tour panel on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 88

Vacation Mode

Pacific Coast News

Kate Moss shows off her bikini body while vacationing with friends on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 88

Honeymoon Phase

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster step out on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 88

Tall Tale

Erik Voake/Getty

Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes hit the stage at Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 88

Blue Steel

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Stiller wears a blue T-shirt as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 88

Magic Act

David M. Benett/Getty

On Tuesday night, Channing Tatum and Curtis Pritchard attend a VIP performance of Magic Mike Live London at the Hippodrome Casino.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 88

Generation Next

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ariana Grande joins Barbra Streisand on stage during the latter’s Chicago tour stop on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 88

You GLOW, Girls

Charley Gallay/Getty

Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin attend the GLOW season 3 special screening at The Wing L.A. in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 88

A Royal Welcome

Mike Coppola/Getty

Adam Lambert shows off his moves on Tuesday night as the Queen + Adam Lambert tour stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 88

Mogul Moves

ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Bella Thorne signs copies of her memoir, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, at Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 88

Walk the Walk

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber take their fro-yo to-go in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 88

On a Roll

MEGA

One day before their world tour kicks off, brothers Joe and Nick Jonas hit the links in Miami on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 88

Dog Days

Splash News Online

A green-clad Amanda Seyfried takes pup Finn for a stroll outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 88

Boys of Summer

Jim Spellman/Getty

On Tuesday, costars Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams and Jacob Tremblay attend the Build Series to discuss Good Boys at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 88

Set Dressing

Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber brings the drama on the New York City set of Ray Donovan on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 88

Star Power

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

On Tuesday, Lana Del Rey, Guillermo del Toro and J.J. Abrams attend the ceremony honoring del Toro with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 88

Ring My Bell

Kimberly White/Getty

Macaulay Culkin, co-founder of lifestyle media group Bunny Ears, is the honorary ringer of the Nasdaq Closing Bell at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 88

A Big Deal

Joel Cada/ZapposForGood

Shaq celebrates “Shaq to School” with Amazon and Zappos for Good to donate 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to students in need in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 88

Kitchen Crew

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish coordinate in their black-and-white ensembles on Monday night for the L.A. premiere of their new film, The Kitchen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 88

Work of Art 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Milo Ventimiglia attends The Art of Racing in the Rain New York City premiere at the Whitby Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 88

Friends Forever

Gary Gershoff/Getty

BFFs and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth stop by Build Series to chat about their upcoming series BH90210 on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 88

It's Showtime

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Tamron Hall attends ABC’s TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event for her upcoming talk show on Monday night in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 88

Picture Perfect

MEGA

Katie Holmes pops a squat to photograph a mural in New York City’s West Village neighborhood on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 88

Getting Late

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Geena Davis pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 88

She Had Style! She Had Flair!

Linnea Stephan / BFA

Fran Drescher has a ball and some pizza at Edie Parker Flower’s The Garden of Edie Party at Eric Buterbaugh Perfumery in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 88

Downtown Detour

Rich Fury/Getty

Post Malone headlines Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour along with Sublime with Rome in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 88

Hannah's Here!

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown strikes a pose at ABC’s Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour Carpet Event on Monday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 88

Rozay All Day

Courtesy Daylight

Rick Ross celebrates his upcoming album Port of Miami 2  at Daylight Beach Club’s Eclipse pool party at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 88

Double Talk

Chelsea Lauren/Deadline/Shutterstock

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford get chatty on Monday at the Deadline Awardsline Fleabag TV series screening and panel in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 88

Glamour Girl

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Eva Longoria steps out looking pretty in peach on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 88

Rolling Along

Taylor Hill/Getty

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards keep it moving on Monday night at The Rolling Stones’ latest tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 88

Work It Out

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Hyland steps out in athleisure on a sunny Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 88

Going Green

SplashNews.com

A smiling Ciara looks ready for fall weather on Monday while heading to the L.A. set of America’s Most Musical Family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 88

About Time

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Rob Tannenbaum and David Byrne get candid during TimesTalks: David Byrne on American Utopia at TheTimesCenter in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 88

Meet the Press

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty

Stumptown cast members Tantoo Cardinal, Adrian Martinez, Jake Johnson and Cobie Smulders speak at the ABC Summer Television Critics Association 2019 panel at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 88

On a Roll

The Image Direct

Elle Fanning sports a pink Marilyn Monroe sweatshirt as she arrives at an airport in Toronto. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 88

Helping Hands

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Chris Kirkpatrick and his family join Scott Stapp, his wife and CHARM Foundation founder Jaclyn Stapp and two of their children at The CHARM Foundation Back to School Bash at Kirkpatrick Center in Nashville on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 88

Fine Feathered Friend

MEGA

Rihanna stands out from the crowd at the Crop Over carnival in her Barbados hometown on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 88

Back to Back

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Matt Damon and Chewbacca have a picture-perfect moment on Monday as the actor visits the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 88

Flower Power

Splash News Online

Amanda Seyfried keeps it moving on Monday after a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 88

Morning Glory

GC Images

Famous daughters Sistine Stallone and Corinne Foxx stop for the cameras outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 88

Taking Flight

Remy Steiner/Getty

IWC brand ambassador Rosamund Pike attends the celebration of the official start of the Silver Spitfire — The Longest Flight expedition at Goodwood in Chichester, England, on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 88

Let's Taco 'Bout It

Courtesy

Danny Trejo and Rob Zombie of the new film 3 From Hell hang backstage at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, on Saturday to talk about Trejo’s Tacos’ partnership with Live Nation venues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 88

Surf Dudes

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Liam and Chris Hemsworth spend their Monday surfing together in Byron Bay, Australia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 88

Purple Haze

Kevin Mazur/Getty

A violet-clad Ariana Grande closes out the final night of Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 88

Sunday Stroll

Lastarpix/BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin get their steps in during a sunny walk through Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 88

Opposites Attract

George Pimentel/Getty

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James hangs with pal and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake at the Uninterrupted Canada Launch on Friday in Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 88

Setting the Mood

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Mark Ronson hypes up the Hamptons crowd as he turns tables at The Surf Lodge on Sunday in Montauk, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 88

To the Point

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Woody Harrelson and Don Johnson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019, hosted by Ronald O. Perelman, at The Creeks in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 88

Story Teller

James Devaney/GC Images

Director Steven Spielberg is seen in action on the set of West Side Story in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 88

Shop Along

Rachpoot/MEGA

Sofia Richie keeps it casual for a shopping trip in L.A. on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 88

Raise a Glass

Lintao Zhang/Getty

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham continue their Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw press tour with a meet-and-greet on Monday in Beijing, China.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 88

Bedazzled Beauty

Mark Horton/Getty

Normani wows the crowd in a bedazzled blue ensemble during her performance at the Osheaga Music and Art Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Sunday in Montreal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 88

End of the Road