Star Tracks - Thursday, August 7, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

BABY STEPS

Credit: INF

Mom-to-be Gwen Stefani lets her friend take the lead while heading out for an appointment in Los Angeles on Thursday. Recently, the singer has been enjoying family time, shopping with son Kingston, 2, and hubby Gavin Rossdale.

REBOOT CAMP

Credit: Flynet

Back in Los Angeles after a quick Miami getaway, Lindsay Lohan lets girlfriend Samantha Ronson handle the heavy lifting after picking up some supplies at MelroseMAC on Wednesday.

MOMMY MODE

Credit: Nathanael Jones-Matt Symons/ Pacific Coast News

In one of her first appearances since giving birth, Jamie Lynn Spears hits the town with her 7-week-old daughter Maddie Briann for a trip to Wal-Mart in McComb, Miss., on Wednesday.

EAR MUFFS

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Little Suri Cruise just wants a little peace and quiet as mom Katie Holmes carries her 2-year-old daughter out of a Wednesday performance of Broadway's The Little Mermaid.

TAKE FIVE

Credit: D. Mayer/ Fame Pictures

Eva Longoria Parker and Ricardo Chavira share a light moment Wednesday during a break from filming Desperate Housewives in Burbank, Calif. On the new season of the show (premiering Sept. 28), Longoria's character Gabrielle Solis becomes a harried mom of two.

TALK OF THE TOWN

Credit: INF

Sienna Miller stays connected while strolling Tuesday in Beverly Hills. The actress recently took legal action against two British newspapers and a photo agency for publishing photos of her cavorting with married Brothers amp Sisters star Balthazar Getty.

IT IS A DIFFERENT WORLD

Credit: Mike Disciullo/ Bauer-Griffin

Lisa Bonet is making her television comeback! The Cosby Show star gets busy filming Life on Mars, a police drama based on a BBC show, Wednesday on New York's Lower East Side.

BOWLED AWAY

Credit: Lawrence/Purvey Splash News Online

It's a free for all! Lily Allen takes out the recycling – a toilet (among other items!) – in front of her London home on Thursday.

LAUGH FACTORY

Credit: NM/MS/Finalpixx

Lauren Conrad, who swears she's still single and dating – even though she's been spotted cozying up to actor Kyle Howard – enjoys a good laugh while spending Tuesday afternoon with friends at L.A. eatery Toast .

SUPPER CLUB

Credit: INF

Getting their fill of Japanese eats, Justin Timberlake and girlfriend Jessica Biel leave L.A.'s Katsuya restaurant in good spirits after a dinner date Tuesday night.

COFFEE TALK

Credit: James Ambler/Splash News Online

A casual Ashley Olsen takes her coffee to go while out and about Wednesday in New York. Up next for the fashionista: a – how appropriate! – coffee-table book, Influence, cowritten with sister Mary-Kate, that's due out in October.

FAN FAVORITES

Credit: UPI Photo /Landov

Cameron Diaz enjoys the breeze alongside costar Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore during the Tokyo premiere of their comedy, What Happens in Vegas – a stateside hit – on Wednesday.

BOARD WALK

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Kim Kardashian hangs ten with pal Carmen Electra Tuesday while enjoying the poolside view at the LG Villa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The ladies were at the house promoting their upcoming comedy, Disaster Movie, due in

theaters Aug. 29.

DUET PARTNERS

Credit: Ramey

She may be starring in Hairspray on Broadway – but Aubrey O'Day isn't giving her voice a rest. The singer works the mic – with a little help from designer pal Richie Rich – Tuesday at a New York karaoke bar.

PIMP HER RIDE?

Credit: Shinn/ Bauer-Griffin

Paging Xzibit! Pink rides a lawn mower down L.A.'s Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday, as she continues filming the video for her anticipated single, "So What."

By People Staff