J.Lo and A-Rod Bring Their Summer Style to N.Y.C., Plus Magic Johnson, Will & Kate and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
August 06, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 93

Coordinated Couple

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jennfier Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make their way through N.Y.C. on Wednesday in summery outfits and matching black masks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 93

Vacation Mode

Marin Tironi/PIXSELL/SplashNews.com

Magic Johnson smiles as he soaks up the sun on a superyacht in Croatia on Wednesday.

3 of 93

Play Ball

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton have fun playing games at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade during their visit to Barry Island in South Wales on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 93

Shop 'til You Drop

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted with bags full of her eponymous SJP merchandise on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 93

Beach Cruiser

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski rides through The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday wearing a green bikini top and jeans.

6 of 93

On the Go

The Image Direct

Queen Latifah stops to pick up takeout at a taco restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday, casually dressed in a white tee and blue shorts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 93

Walk This Way

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zachary Quinto and his pup go out for a stroll in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 93

Squeaky Clean

Snorlax/MEGA

Terry Crews dusts off his black Escalade while filling his tank at his local gas station in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 93

Done for the Day

BACKGRID

Mindy Kaling heads to her car after a shopping trip at Couture Kids in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 93

Orange You Glad?

Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio adds a pop of color to her ensemble during a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 93

Two to Go

The Image Direct

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo stay close on Wednesday after grabbing smoothies together in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 93

Spot On

Shutterstock

Chris Pine wears a leopard print shirt to pick up coffee from Blue Bottle Coffee on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 93

Helping Hand

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton helps unload supplies during a visit to Baby Basics, a charity that acts as a food bank for baby supplies, in Sheffield, England, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 93

Retail Therapy

The Image Direct

Ashley Benson and new boyfriend G-Eazy stop by Le Labo for an afternoon shop on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 93

Dog Mom

BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber pops into a pet store with her new puppy on Tuesday in Malibu. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 93

No ‘Slacking’

BACKGRID

Patrick Schwarzenegger goes for a walk with friends after picking up a pair of pants in West Hollywood on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 93

Solo Stroll

The Image Direct

Margaret Qualley goes for a walk on Tuesday in sunny L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 93

Making a Splash

Steve Godwin for MilkPEP

Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky swims the length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head for the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 93

Afternoon Outing

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Sam Smith heads to lunch with friends at a local pub on Wednesday in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 93

Super Soaker

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Colin Jost gets ready to hit the road on Tuesday after surfing in The Hamptons, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 93

Beach Bump

The Image Direct

Lea Michele dips her toes in the ocean on Tuesday while strolling along the beach in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 93

No Shirt, No Problem

The Image Direct

A solo Shaun White takes his bike for a spin in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 93

Takeout Treats

BACKGRID

Mom-to-be Katy Perry picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 93

Sea Style

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Christie Brinkley hangs out on a boat on a sunny Monday, wearing a blue suit and a red jumpsuit wrapped around her waist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 93

Casual Cool

MEGA

Jude Law sports a summery, laid-back look while out for a walk on Monday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 93

Walk It Out

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Lucy Hale steps out in a tank top and leggings to take on the day on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 93

Boys' Night

BACKGRID

The Weeknd spends an evening out with friends at Nobu Malibu on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 93

Beach Day

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman goes for a swim on Monday in The Hamptons, New York, to cool off from the heat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 93

Lady & Gent

The Image Direct

Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge walk arm-in-arm through New York City on Sunday after grabbing dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 93

Gone Country

The Image Direct

Chris Pine pops into a Western-themed clothing store in Los Angeles on Monday to pick up some new finds. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 93

Doggie Daycare

Backgrid

Chace Crawford dons a mask to walk his dog around his Los Feliz, California, neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 93

Fresh Faced

MOVI Inc.

Newly minted Neutrogena brand ambassador Jenna
Ortega cleans up with her favorite daily pink grapefruit cleanser at home. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 93

'Hairy' Styles

MEGA

Harry Styles jogs through Rome, Italy on Saturday, sporting a growing mustache. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 93

And the Trophy Goes to ...

Riccardo Giordano/IPA/Shutterstock

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo holds up a trophy in celebration of winning the Serie A title in Turin, Italy, on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 93

Give Him a Hand

Tim Merry/Shutterstock