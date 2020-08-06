J.Lo and A-Rod Bring Their Summer Style to N.Y.C., Plus Magic Johnson, Will & Kate and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Coordinated Couple
Jennfier Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make their way through N.Y.C. on Wednesday in summery outfits and matching black masks.
Vacation Mode
Magic Johnson smiles as he soaks up the sun on a superyacht in Croatia on Wednesday.
Play Ball
Prince William and Kate Middleton have fun playing games at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade during their visit to Barry Island in South Wales on Wednesday.
Shop 'til You Drop
Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted with bags full of her eponymous SJP merchandise on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Beach Cruiser
Emily Ratajkowski rides through The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday wearing a green bikini top and jeans.
On the Go
Queen Latifah stops to pick up takeout at a taco restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday, casually dressed in a white tee and blue shorts.
Walk This Way
Zachary Quinto and his pup go out for a stroll in L.A. on Wednesday.
Squeaky Clean
Terry Crews dusts off his black Escalade while filling his tank at his local gas station in L.A. on Wednesday.
Done for the Day
Mindy Kaling heads to her car after a shopping trip at Couture Kids in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
Orange You Glad?
Alessandra Ambrósio adds a pop of color to her ensemble during a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Two to Go
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo stay close on Wednesday after grabbing smoothies together in L.A.
Spot On
Chris Pine wears a leopard print shirt to pick up coffee from Blue Bottle Coffee on Tuesday in L.A.
Helping Hand
Kate Middleton helps unload supplies during a visit to Baby Basics, a charity that acts as a food bank for baby supplies, in Sheffield, England, on Tuesday.
Retail Therapy
Ashley Benson and new boyfriend G-Eazy stop by Le Labo for an afternoon shop on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Dog Mom
Kaia Gerber pops into a pet store with her new puppy on Tuesday in Malibu.
No ‘Slacking’
Patrick Schwarzenegger goes for a walk with friends after picking up a pair of pants in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Solo Stroll
Margaret Qualley goes for a walk on Tuesday in sunny L.A.
Making a Splash
Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky swims the length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head for the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok on Monday.
Afternoon Outing
Sam Smith heads to lunch with friends at a local pub on Wednesday in London.
Super Soaker
Colin Jost gets ready to hit the road on Tuesday after surfing in The Hamptons, New York.
Beach Bump
Lea Michele dips her toes in the ocean on Tuesday while strolling along the beach in L.A.
No Shirt, No Problem
A solo Shaun White takes his bike for a spin in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Takeout Treats
Mom-to-be Katy Perry picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning.
Sea Style
Christie Brinkley hangs out on a boat on a sunny Monday, wearing a blue suit and a red jumpsuit wrapped around her waist.
Casual Cool
Jude Law sports a summery, laid-back look while out for a walk on Monday in London.
Walk It Out
Lucy Hale steps out in a tank top and leggings to take on the day on Monday in L.A.
Boys' Night
The Weeknd spends an evening out with friends at Nobu Malibu on Monday night.
Beach Day
Hugh Jackman goes for a swim on Monday in The Hamptons, New York, to cool off from the heat.
Lady & Gent
Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge walk arm-in-arm through New York City on Sunday after grabbing dinner.
Gone Country
Chris Pine pops into a Western-themed clothing store in Los Angeles on Monday to pick up some new finds.
Doggie Daycare
Chace Crawford dons a mask to walk his dog around his Los Feliz, California, neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
Fresh Faced
Newly minted Neutrogena brand ambassador Jenna
Ortega cleans up with her favorite daily pink grapefruit cleanser at home.
'Hairy' Styles
Harry Styles jogs through Rome, Italy on Saturday, sporting a growing mustache.
And the Trophy Goes to ...
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo holds up a trophy in celebration of winning the Serie A title in Turin, Italy, on Sunday.