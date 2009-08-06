Star Tracks: Thursday, August 6, 2009

BADA-BLING

Credit: David Kaminski/Splash News Online

Newly engaged True Blood star Anna Paquin positively sparkles while flashing her engagement ring while in Venice, Calif., on Thursday. No wedding date has been set yet for

the HBO star and her fiancé Stephen Moyer.

'WHITE' HOT

Credit: Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo

Kelly's all grown up! Tiffani Thiessen – who recently reunited with her Saved by the Bell castmates on the cover of PEOPLE – promotes her new TV series, White Collar, at the Television Critics Association's summer press day Wednesday at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

SAYING GOODBYE

Credit: Daniel/INF

One day after announcing she was leaving American Idol, Paula Abdul is all packed up – and beaming – as she catches her flight out of New York's John

F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday. Abdul's destination? Atlanta, where she is set to film a guest-starring role on Lifetime's comedy-drama Drop Dead Diva.

CANINE CONNECTION

Credit: Ramey

With her talk show on summer hiatus, Ellen DeGeneres spends some quality time with wife Portia De Rossi and their pups Wolf and Mabel during a stroll Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

COLOR ME BEAUTIFUL

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Pucker up! Kim Kardashian primps Project Runway winner Christian Siriano Wednesday at the launch of the designer's limited-edition makeup collection for Victoria's Secret in West Hollywood shopping center The Grove.

WATER BABE

Credit: David Kaminski/Splash News Online

Unlike his True Blood alter ego, Stephen Moyer enjoys a day of sun and surf in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday – the same day he announced his engagement to costar Anna Paquin.

ROAD WARRIOR

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Ryan Gosling channels a rugged rider while straddling his motorcycle outside of L.A.'s Silverlake Conservatory of Music on Wednesday. The actor is currently recording his debut album (out Oct. 6), which will feature the conservatory's children's choir.

ASHTON'S LADIES

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Demi Moore stays close to hubby Ashton Kutcher's onscreen love Anne Heche at the Las Vegas premiere of their new romantic comedy Spread at the Palms Resort amp Casino Wednesday night.

WET & WILD

Credit: Hellmuth Dominguez/Pacific Coast News

Is she paying homage to Michael Jackson? Lindsay Lohan tips her hat to the paparazzi – and gives them a squirt from a water bottle – while heading home from nightspot Bardot Hollywood on Wednesday.

SMOOTH SAILING

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News Online

Zac Efron continues to show off his maritime skills, sharing a laugh with friends while yachting on Wednesday. The actor was sailing onto a nearby bay in Vancouver, Canada, to film scenes for his latest movie, The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud.

TRAVELING MAN

Credit: INF

Who's ready to fly the friendly skies? New Moon hunk Taylor Lautner gets set to jet Wednesday, arriving for a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport.

PEC-TACULAR

Credit: Beetham/Whittle/Splash News Online

Meanwhile, Lautner's costar Kellan Lutz muscles his way through the day, showing off his toned torso as he heads to a local gym Wednesday in Vancouver, where the third film in the Twilight saga, Eclipse, is set to begin filming.

PAMPERED POOCH

Credit: Pacific Coast News

She's armed and ready! Gossip Girl star Blake Lively cradles the cutest accessory – teacup maltipoo Penny! – while strolling through her show's New York City set on Wednesday.

STAY GOLD

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Also spotted on the Manhattan Gossip Girl set? Actress Hilary Duff, who's set to appear on several episodes of the hit show. The devious drama returns to the CW on Sept. 14.

GOING SOLO

Credit: Flynet

Balenciaga bag in hand, recently separated singer LeAnn Rimes steps out Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. – without her wedding ring – to do some shopping.

HORSE PLAY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

What a knight! Russell Crowe saddles up for action while filming his upcoming film, Robin Hood, in Dovedale, England on Wednesday. The film, which also stars Cate Blanchett, is slated to be released in 2010.

