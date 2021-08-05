Team USA's Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan Celebrate in Tokyo, Plus Gina Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson and More
Sweet Victory
Team USA's Megan Rapinoe embraces Lindsey Horan after scoring a goal against Australia during their bronze medal match at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Tokyo on August 5.
Lady in Red
Gina Rodriguez is seen filming on the set of Players on August 5 in N.Y.C.
Daily Routine
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heads to his morning workout in L.A. on August 4.
Candy Girl
Paris Hilton poses with a wall of candy at the Netflix Food Event at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 4 in West Hollywood.
Date Night
Matt Pokora and Christina Milian are seen leaving Opera Restaurant in Saint Tropez on August 3.
Summery in the City
Karlie Kloss sports a lavender matching set in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on August 4.
It's Showtime!
Robert Lindsay and Sutton Foster share a hug during press night of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.
Inside Scoop
Co-creator Taika Waititi of FX's Reservation Dogs chats at the Summer TCA Session in L.A. on August 4.
Virtual Date
Mariska Hargitay FaceTimes with Debra Messing while filming in N.Y.C. on August 4.
City Style
Lady Gaga steps out in a statement-making blue dress with large sleeves and lace-up white platform boots in N.Y.C. on August 4.
Photo Ready
John David Washington attends a photocall during the 74th Locarno Film Festival on August 4 in Locarno, Switzerland.
Beauty in Blue
Hannah Waddingham arrives at the press night of Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.
Drinks on Me
Nick Jonas is seen getting a Joe & the Juice drink with a friend in Notting Hill on August 4.
Glammed Up
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds heat up the red carpet at the Free Guy premiere in N.Y.C. on August 3.
Sweetest Surprise
Jennifer Hudson makes a surprise appearance at the Respect fan screening on August 3 in Atlanta.
Low-Key Look
Robert Pattinson is seen out and about in Los Feliz, California after a tennis lesson on August 3.
Read All About It
Tommy Dorfman is spotted carrying the book Afterparties while out and about in N.Y.C. on August 3.
Evening Out
Katharine McPhee shows off her summer style in a scalloped cut-out dress on August 3 in L.A.
Under the Radar
Lady Gaga keeps it casual in a matching black hoodie and sweatpants on August 3 in N.Y.C.
Milestone Moment
Carly Pearce is all smiles as she's inducted to the Grand Ole Opry on August 3 in Nashville.
Premiere Prep
Ashley Greene signs autographs at the premiere of Aftermath on August 3 in L.A.
90s Style
Zoey Deutch sips an iced coffee while filming Not Okay in N.Y.C. on August 3.
Curtain Call
Emma Corrin is seen leaving the Harold Pinter Theatre dressed casually and with their dog after performing in Anna X on August 2 in London.
Putting in Work
Jason Derulo heads to a training session in Tarzana, California on August 3.
On the Move
Rachel Weisz films Dead Ringers in Chelsea on August 3 in N.Y.C.
Stage Presence
Tyler the Creator takes the stage in front of a huge crowd at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago.
London Love
Ronnie and Sally Wood pose beside Rolling Stones artwork as Ronnie opens the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town on August 3 in London.
Swim Stars
Olympic swimmers Regan Smith, Abby Weitzeil, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy visit the Empire State Building upon returning from the 2020 Tokyo Games on August 3 in N.Y.C.
Brotherly Love
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas show off their street style as they step out together in N.Y.C. on August 2.
A Hand to Hold
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are seen enjoying a romantic stroll in N.Y.C. on August 2.
Best Dressed
Margot Robbie and John Cena steal the show on The Suicide Squad red carpet on August 2 in L.A.
'Squad' Goals
Also at The Suicide Squad premiere: a loved-up Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.
Traffic Stopper
Rachel Weisz crosses the street while filming a scene for Dead Ringers in N.Y.C. on August 2.
Mini Moment
Mila Kunia wears a mini skirt while filming scenes for Luckiest Girl Alive on August 2 in Toronto.
Sip & Share
Jamie Chung attends Plant Botanical's 'Share a Plant, Plant a Tree' Campaign Kickoff Event in N.Y.C. on August 2.
Double Trouble
Liza Koshy and Gina Rodriguez pose together while filming Players on August 2.
Broadway's Best
Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker and Betsy Wolfe are all smiles at Bryant Park's Broadway-Bound Initiative with Broadway Evolved Kickoff Event on August 2 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are seen on the set of WeCrashed in N.Y.C. on August 2.
Lovely Host
Maisie Williams hosts a private dinner at Gymkhana London to celebrate the launch of the new film production company Rapt on August 2 in London.
Iconic Duo
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth are seen filming And Just Like That in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea on August 2.
Main Character Energy
The Crown's Imelda Staunton is seen filming scenes in Scotland as Queen Elizabeth II on August 2.
Family Affair
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their daughter Harper Grace attend the Naomi Watts and Lizzie Tisch Host Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Dinner in Bridgehampton, New York on July 30.
Shopping Trip
Minnie Driver shops at Westerlind in N.Y.C.'s Soho on August 1.
Hot Girl Summer
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31 in Chicago.
Fashion Statement
Lady Gaga leaves rehearsals at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on August 1, wearing all purple with Marc Jacobs sunglasses.
Movie Night
Lena Dunham and boyfriend Luis Felber attend the Zola special screening at Picturehouse Central on August 1 in London.
City Chic
Bella Hadid steps out in Tribeca on August 1 in N.Y.C.
Out of Office
Jennifer Lopez vacations in Portofino with friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean on July 31.
Homeward Bound
Norman Reedus walks home after taking a bike ride through downtown N.Y.C. on July 31.
On the Green
Luke Wilson plays a round of golf with friends in the Hamptons on July 31.
Ambassador Arrival
Ambassador Caeleb Dressel visits the OMEGA Showcasing in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics.
Surprise, Surprise
Machine Gun Kelly surprises fans with a secret performance on the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
In the Village
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the New York screening of his new Netflix movie Vivo at Village East.
Made the Cut
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz walk the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala red carpet in Capri, Italy.
I'll Be Bike
Arnold Schwarzenegger is spotted enjoying a cruiser bicycle outing with friends in Los Angeles.
Hollywood Nine-Nine
Terry Crews jumps for joy while getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood.
Super, Girl
Melissa Benoist goofs off in full costume on the set of Supergirl in Vancouver.
All of Them
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy a sunny SoHo stroll in New York City.
She Said, She Said
Carey Mulligan is spotted in character in the first look at her new movie She Said in New York City.
Carbo Loading
Zoey Deutch gets goofy while filming her latest project on July 30 in N.Y.C.
View from the Top
JD Pardo hits the set of The Terminal List in Los Angeles on July 30.
Special Moment
Terry Crews brings his grandmother Eremelle Williams to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 30 as he receives his star in Los Angeles.
Look of Love
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford share a sweet moment while shopping in West Hollywood on July 29.
A Dress to Impress
Jennifer Hudson poses with a dress once worn by Aretha Franklin on July 29 while promoting her biopic Respect at the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival in Edgartown, Massachusetts.
Moving Along
Mariska Hargitay continues to nurse her broken ankle on July 29 on the New York City set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.