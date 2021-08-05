Team USA's Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan Celebrate in Tokyo, Plus Gina Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson and More

By People Staff
Updated August 05, 2021 11:27 AM

Sweet Victory

Credit: Grace Hollars/USA Today Sports

Team USA's Megan Rapinoe embraces Lindsey Horan after scoring a goal against Australia during their bronze medal match at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Tokyo on August 5.

Lady in Red

Credit: Gotham/GC

Gina Rodriguez is seen filming on the set of Players on August 5 in N.Y.C.

Daily Routine

Credit: Backgrid

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heads to his morning workout in L.A. on August 4.

Candy Girl

Credit: Andrew toth/Getty

Paris Hilton poses with a wall of candy at the Netflix Food Event at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 4 in West Hollywood.

Date Night

Credit: Spread Pictures/Splash

Matt Pokora and Christina Milian are seen leaving Opera Restaurant in Saint Tropez on August 3.

Summery in the City

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC

Karlie Kloss sports a lavender matching set in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on August 4.

It's Showtime!

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Robert Lindsay and Sutton Foster share a hug during press night of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.

Inside Scoop

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/Shutterstock

Co-creator Taika Waititi of FX's Reservation Dogs chats at the Summer TCA Session in L.A. on August 4.

Virtual Date

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Mariska Hargitay FaceTimes with Debra Messing while filming in N.Y.C. on August 4.

City Style

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Lady Gaga steps out in a statement-making blue dress with large sleeves and lace-up white platform boots in N.Y.C. on August 4.

Photo Ready

Credit: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

John David Washington attends a photocall during the 74th Locarno Film Festival on August 4 in Locarno, Switzerland.

Beauty in Blue

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Hannah Waddingham arrives at the press night of Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.

Drinks on Me

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Nick Jonas is seen getting a Joe & the Juice drink with a friend in Notting Hill on August 4.

Glammed Up

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds heat up the red carpet at the Free Guy premiere in N.Y.C. on August 3.

Sweetest Surprise 

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Jennifer Hudson makes a surprise appearance at the Respect fan screening on August 3 in Atlanta. 

Low-Key Look

Credit: BACKGRID

Robert Pattinson is seen out and about in Los Feliz, California after a tennis lesson on August 3.

Read All About It

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Tommy Dorfman is spotted carrying the book Afterparties while out and about in N.Y.C. on August 3.

Evening Out 

Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katharine McPhee shows off her summer style in a scalloped cut-out dress on August 3 in L.A.

Under the Radar

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Lady Gaga keeps it casual in a matching black hoodie and sweatpants on August 3 in N.Y.C. 

Milestone Moment

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Carly Pearce is all smiles as she's inducted to the Grand Ole Opry on August 3 in Nashville. 

Premiere Prep 

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ashley Greene signs autographs at the premiere of Aftermath on August 3 in L.A. 

90s Style

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Zoey Deutch sips an iced coffee while filming Not Okay in N.Y.C. on August 3. 

Curtain Call

Credit: The Image Direct

Emma Corrin is seen leaving the Harold Pinter Theatre dressed casually and with their dog after performing in Anna X on August 2 in London.

Putting in Work

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Derulo heads to a training session in Tarzana, California on August 3.

On the Move

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rachel Weisz films Dead Ringers in Chelsea on August 3 in N.Y.C.

Stage Presence

Credit: Joshua Mellin

Tyler the Creator takes the stage in front of a huge crowd at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago.

London Love

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Ronnie and Sally Wood pose beside Rolling Stones artwork as Ronnie opens the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town on August 3 in London.

Swim Stars

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Olympic swimmers Regan Smith, Abby Weitzeil, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy visit the Empire State Building upon returning from the 2020 Tokyo Games on August 3 in N.Y.C.

Brotherly Love

Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas show off their street style as they step out together in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

A Hand to Hold

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are seen enjoying a romantic stroll in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Best Dressed 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Margot Robbie and John Cena steal the show on The Suicide Squad red carpet on August 2 in L.A. 

'Squad' Goals

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also at The Suicide Squad premiere: a loved-up Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

Traffic Stopper 

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Rachel Weisz crosses the street while filming a scene for Dead Ringers in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Mini Moment

Credit: Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

Mila Kunia wears a mini skirt while filming scenes for Luckiest Girl Alive on August 2 in Toronto.

Sip & Share 

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Jamie Chung attends Plant Botanical's 'Share a Plant, Plant a Tree' Campaign Kickoff Event in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Double Trouble 

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Liza Koshy and Gina Rodriguez pose together while filming Players on August 2. 

Broadway's Best

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker and Betsy Wolfe are all smiles at Bryant Park's Broadway-Bound Initiative with Broadway Evolved Kickoff Event on August 2 in N.Y.C. 

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are seen on the set of WeCrashed in N.Y.C. on August 2.

Lovely Host

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Maisie Williams hosts a private dinner at Gymkhana London to celebrate the launch of the new film production company Rapt on August 2 in London.

Iconic Duo

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth are seen filming And Just Like That in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea on August 2.

Main Character Energy

Credit: SplashNews.com

The Crown's Imelda Staunton is seen filming scenes in Scotland as Queen Elizabeth II on August 2.

Family Affair

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their daughter Harper Grace attend the Naomi Watts and Lizzie Tisch Host Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Dinner in Bridgehampton, New York on July 30.

Shopping Trip

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Minnie Driver shops at Westerlind in N.Y.C.'s Soho on August 1. 

Hot Girl Summer

Credit: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31 in Chicago.

Fashion Statement

Credit: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Lady Gaga leaves rehearsals at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on August 1, wearing all purple with Marc Jacobs sunglasses.

Movie Night

Credit: John Phillips/Getty

Lena Dunham and boyfriend Luis Felber attend the Zola special screening at Picturehouse Central on August 1 in London.

City Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid steps out in Tribeca on August 1 in N.Y.C.

Out of Office

Credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez vacations in Portofino with friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean on July 31.

Homeward Bound

Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Norman Reedus walks home after taking a bike ride through downtown N.Y.C. on July 31.

On the Green

Credit: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Luke Wilson plays a round of golf with friends in the Hamptons on July 31.

Ambassador Arrival

Credit: OMEGA

Ambassador Caeleb Dressel visits the OMEGA Showcasing in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics.

Surprise, Surprise

Credit: Bud Light

Machine Gun Kelly surprises fans with a secret performance on the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

In the Village

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the New York screening of his new Netflix movie Vivo at Village East.

Made the Cut

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz walk the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala red carpet in Capri, Italy.

I'll Be Bike

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is spotted enjoying a cruiser bicycle outing with friends in Los Angeles.

Hollywood Nine-Nine

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Terry Crews jumps for joy while getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

Super, Girl

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Melissa Benoist goofs off in full costume on the set of Supergirl in Vancouver.

All of Them

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy a sunny SoHo stroll in New York City.

She Said, She Said

Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Carey Mulligan is spotted in character in the first look at her new movie She Said in New York City.

Carbo Loading

Credit: The Image Direct

Zoey Deutch gets goofy while filming her latest project on July 30 in N.Y.C.

View from the Top

Credit: The Image Direct

JD Pardo hits the set of The Terminal List in Los Angeles on July 30.

Special Moment

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Terry Crews brings his grandmother Eremelle Williams to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 30 as he receives his star in Los Angeles. 

Look of Love

Credit: backgrid

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford share a sweet moment while shopping in West Hollywood on July 29.

A Dress to Impress

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Jennifer Hudson poses with a dress once worn by Aretha Franklin on July 29 while promoting her biopic Respect at the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival in Edgartown, Massachusetts. 

Moving Along

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash

Mariska Hargitay continues to nurse her broken ankle on July 29 on the New York City set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

