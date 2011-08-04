Star Tracks: Thursday, August 4, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

PRESIDENTIAL SWEET

Credit: Fame

Jennifer Hudson wishes President Barack Obama a happy 50th birthday Wednesday at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom for a Democratic National Convention fundraiser with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

PUMPED UP

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

Buffer than ever, Kellan Lutz gets pulses racing Wednesday, doffing his shirt for a beachside run in L.A.

STAR ABOARD

Credit: Fame

After a romantic New York cruise with Leo, Blake Lively gets back to work Wednesday, filming a sundrenched scene for Gossip Girl's fifth season in Santa Monica, Calif.

HERE COMES THE SON

Credit: X17

Carry on! Pete Wentz hits a Beverly Hills shopping mall on Wednesday holding his most valuable possession – two-year-old son Bronx.

JUST BLUE IT

Credit: WENN

Newly single Kate Bosworth has a case of the blues – hair color, that is! – while hitting a Coldplay concert (sponsored by Samsung and ATampT) in L.A. with new beau, director Michael Polish, on Wednesday.

JUICING IT

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Bethenny Frankel brings her own neon spotlight to celebrate the launch of her new SkinnyGirl Sangria cocktail at New York's Gramercy Hotel on Wednesday.

JET SET

Credit: Xposure

Rachel Weisz makes a fast break into New York City's JFK airport with son Henry, 5, and new husband Daniel Craig.

GOT THE MESSAGE?

Credit: National Photo Group

Justin Bieber lets his potty-mouthed tee do the talking Wednesday while shopping on Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue.

CAP IT OFF

Credit: INF

After attending the premiere of The Change-Up, Sandra Bullock attends to her main man, 18-month-old Louis, in L.A. on Wednesday.

STREET CHIC

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Emma Stone stops traffic in another peek-a-boo black dress Wednesday while arriving at the Late Show with David Letterman studios in New York.

TICKLED 'PINK'

Credit: FAme

Leaving her pampered pooch at home, Cowboys and Aliens star Olivia Wilde shows off her Pink Floyd love Wednesday in Los Angeles.

SEAL-ED WITH A KISS

Credit: Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld

Sheryl Crow makes friends with one cuddly critter, sea lion Clyde, during a visit Wednesday to SeaWorld in San Diego, Calif.

AWWW LA CART

Credit: INF

Usher wheels a double bundle of cuteness – sons Naviyd, 2, and Usher V, 3 – during a sunny stroll in New York City on Wednesday.

STAR & STRIPES

Credit: Brian Flannery/Flynet

Amanda Seyfried keeps it casual in flip-flops Wednesday in between shooting scenes for her latest movie, The Wedding, in Greenwich, Conn.

AB-TASTIC ARRIVAL

Credit: National Photo Group

Looks like those workouts are paying off! Ashley Tisdale shows off her fit form as she heads into a West Hollywood gym Wednesday.

By People Staff