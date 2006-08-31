Star Tracks - Thursday, August 31, 2006
WHEELS OF FORTUNE
The night's awards haven't even been handed out, but VMA presenter Jessica Simpson gets the surprise of her life Thursday morning when she stopped by the VMA Style Villa in New York City's Bryant Park Hotel. The pop star beat out 70 other celebs, including ex Nick Lachey and 50 Cent, for the winning key to a new Chrysler Crossfire SRT8 parked outside of the hotel.
IN DA CLUB
It's her birthday: A brunette Cameron Diaz gets a hand from boyfriend Justin Timberlake in celebrating her 34th at a pre-VMA bash at G-Spa in New York City's Gansvoort Hotel on Wednesday. Earlier, the party duo stopped by Timbaland's bash at hot spot Nikki Beach, where they hung out with Rachel Bilson, JC Chasez and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
MIMI TAKES OVER
Mariah Carey works her look at BMI's Urban Music Awards in New York City on Wednesday. The singer – who's currently on a sold-out tour in support of her multiplatinum The Emancipation of Mimi – collected six trophies, including song and songwriter of the year for her hit single "We Belong Together."
SOLO ACTS
They might be a couple, but Nick Lachey and gal pal Vanessa Minnillo make separate red-carpet arrivals at the singer's What's Left of Me album bash at the Cellar Bar in New York City's Bryant Park Hotel on Wednesday. The couple finished the night at new hot spot Tenjune.
ALL NIGHT LONG
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony get a kick out of Kanye West at a pre-VMA bash Wednesday at New York City lounge The Manor, where the A-listers partied together until 2:30 a.m.
MUSCLING IN
They might be giants, but Pharrell Williams does his best to pump himself up while posing next to larger-than-life figures Hulk Hogan and his pop-singer daughter Brooke Wednesday at New York's Radio City Music Hall, where the trio made the scene before Thursday's VMAs. Later, Williams hosted a bash at hip Chinatown Brasserie.
BUDDY SYSTEM
Gwyneth Paltrow and rocker pal Michael Stipe get in the swing of fall shopping during an excursion to London's trendy Notting Hill neighborhood on Tuesday.
WATER SPORT
Ben Affleck gives his regards to the landlubbers as he's transported to Lido, Italy – home to the Venice Film Festival – on Thursday. The actor is at the fest promoting his new film Hollywoodland, which is based on the mysterious death of the original Superman, George Reeves.
FAMOUS FACE
Sandra Bullock reaches out to her fans at a Venice Film Festival event for her movie Infamous. The actress plays To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee in the film.
THE CAT'S MEOW
Scarlett Johansson positively glows at the premiere of her film The Black Dahlia, which kicked off the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. The Brian de Palma true-crime drama is competing with 21 other films for the coveted Golden Lion prize.
MAN IN 'BLACK'
Meanwhile, Johansson's costar – and dashing real-life beau – Josh Hartnett also works the red carpet at the Black Dahlia premiere.
STAR ATTRACTIONS
All must be forgiven: Owen Wilson, who once played real-life Dupree to pal Woody Harrelson, has a ball hanging out with his buddy at the Libertas Film Festival in the seaside Croatian town of Dubrovnik on Tuesday.
DIALED IN
Let's just hope they're not talking to each other: Eva Longoria and beau Tony Parker phone in during an al fresco lunch Tuesday at Café Midi in Beverly Hills.
MATERNITY LEAVE
A pregnant Britney Spears, looking like she has no regrets about skipping the MTV Video Music Awards festivities in New York City, chills out in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
SISTER SPLIT
While sis Jessica was on a (silent) roll at her album release party uptown, Ashlee Simpson gets her own party started downtown at a pre-VMA bash in New York City’s West Village on Tuesday.
ABOVE IT ALL
Her self-titled album may have only sold 77,000 copies in its first week, but Paris Hilton still manages to have a "hot" night Tuesday with an adoring crowd at her CD release party at Las Vegas’s Pure nightclub.
PREGNANT PAUSE
Soon-to-be new mom Maggie Gyllenhaal continues to show off her stylish bump Tuesday at the New York City premiere of her film Sherrybaby, for which the actress is already earning early Oscar buzz.
MAKING A SPLASH
It takes two to tango – even in the surf! Harry Hamlin, who's following wife Lisa Rinna's lead and joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars, gets a hand from the Mrs. in Malibu on Tuesday.