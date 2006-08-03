Star Tracks - Thursday, August 3, 2006
QUICK CHANGE
Brad Pitt is a debonair vision on his first day of filming Ocean's Thirteen in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Later, the actor gets back into motorcycle-man mode for the ride home.
GREEN THUMB
Halle Berry gets her flower fix at a Hollywood greenhouse on Wednesday. The actress has been busy decorating her new West Hollywood home.
LOVE TRAIN
Former Destiny's Child singers Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé get in a group hug with Beyoncé's sister Solange at a special hometown screening Wednesday of her DVD release Bring It On: All or Nothing in Houston.
PAYING TRIBUTE
Nicolas Cage and wife Alice salute the Big Apple's police and firefighters who helped director Oliver Stone on his 9-11 drama World Trade Center at a party Wednesday at Italian eatery Osteria Del Circo. Cage stars in the movie, out Aug. 9.
MILLION DOLLAR SMILE
Hilary Swank, who is in the process of divorcing husband Chad Lowe, makes a sweet appearance Wednesday in Santa Monica, where she met a pal for lunch.
X-TREME AFFECTION
Pink gets the squeeze on husband Carey Hart at the Saturn VUE Green Line X-Games kickoff party in Hollywood on Wednesday. The singer will cheer from the sidelines while her motocross-star spouse competes in the 45-lap Supermoto race.
SINGLE IN THE CITY
Carmen Electra, who separated from her rocker husband Dave Navarro in July after nearly three years of marriage, steps out for dinner at Beverly Hills eatery Mr. Chow on Wednesday.
MUSIC LESSON
It begins with baby steps: Gwen Stefani brings slumbering 2-month-old Kingston to a Los Angeles recording studio Tuesday, where the singer's reportedly been laying down tracks.
TAKING OFF
Newlyweds Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley, who've been honeymooning in Italy since their July 15 nuptials, stop to capture a Kodak moment on the isle of Capri before takeoff on Wednesday.
GIRL ABOUT TOWN
She loves the nightlife: Jessica Simpson hits the town looking lean in green in a Michelle Jonas dress (this time without sister Ashlee) in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
ODDS & ENDS
Sienna Miller takes pride in getting her freak on with banged and bruised costar James Franco while shooting retakes of their haunted honeymoon love story Camille in Niagara Falls on Tuesday.
BLACK & WHITE
Eva Mendes and Jane Fonda make a fashionable contrast at a special West Hollywood screening of the acclaimed international film Innocent Voices to benefit the anti-youth-violence group Homies Unidos on Tuesday.
SINGULAR SENSATION
RampB star Toni Braxton – who opens her Las Vegas show Toni Braxton: Revealed on Thursday – gets back in the spotlight during an advance performance Tuesday at Harrah's Flamingo resort.
THE 'BOY' NEXT DOOR
Hugh Jackman shakes his maracas Wednesday while rehearsing a number from The Boy From Oz. The award-winning musical about the late Peter Allen, which garnered Jackman a Tony, opens in Sydney tonight.
SEXY MAMA
Heidi Klum gets a primping from fellow Victoria's Secret model Gisele Bundchen recently while filming a commercial in New York for the lingerie company's new Very Sexy Makeup line. Klum is expecting her third child later this year.