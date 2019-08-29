Nicholas Hoult Turns Heads in Venice, Plus Amy Adams, Katy Perry & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 29, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 83

Fest Best

Tristan Fewings/Getty

Nicholas Hoult dons a tux on Wednesday for the opening ceremony and screening of La Vérité at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

2 of 83

Piece by Piece

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Also at Wednesday night’s opening ceremony and screening in Venice, Sofia Richie, in her black tie best.

3 of 83

Radio Waves

Noam Galai/Getty

Fresh off the VMAs and his CMA Award nomination, Lil Nas X visits Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

4 of 83

Orange You Glad?

Splash News Online

Katy Perry is a total prints-ess on Wednesday while arriving to a screening of fiancé Orlando Bloom’s Carnival Row in London.

5 of 83

Oh, Baby

MEGA

Amy Adams totes a baby doll on Wednesday while out in Beverly Hills.

6 of 83

Warm Embrace

Courtesy

Alicia Keys and Janelle Monáe have a moment over the weekend at the Afropunk Brooklyn festival.

7 of 83

Brad Boats In

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Brad Pitt arrives in style at the 76th annual Venice Film Festival on Wednesday in Venice, Italy. 

8 of 83

Party of Three

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner bring daughter Stormi Webster to the Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly L.A. premiere on Tuesday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

9 of 83

Chummy Costars

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen bond on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

10 of 83

Kiss Cam

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gabrielle Union — in a dress covered with photos of husband Dwyane Wade — arrives at the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

11 of 83

Wheels Up

MEGA

Justin Bieber shows off his skills while taking his new motorcycle for a spin in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

12 of 83

Crystal Clear

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hannah John-Kamen and costar Nathalie Emmanuel color-coordinate in deep jewel-tone dresses at The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premiere on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

13 of 83

Superb Swing

stuart franklin/getty

Justin Timberlake takes practice shots before the start of the Omega European Masters on Monday in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

14 of 83

Water Signs

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Candice Swanepoel flashes peace signs while frolicking on the beach at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

15 of 83

Boss Blondes

Jacqueline Romano/January Images/Shutterstock

Judges Heidi Klum and Chiara Ferragni pose together at Amazon Prime Video’s Making the Cut mixer at Cachet Boutique Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

16 of 83

CBD Cosign

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Rob Gronkowski flexes his muscles after announcing his partnership with Abacus Health Products, the maker of CBDMEDIC topical pain products, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

17 of 83

On the Mic

Gary Miller/Getty

Common performs at ACL Live on Tuesday in Austin, Texas.

18 of 83

Walk It Out

SplashNews.com

Alicia Silverstone and pal Sarah Gilbert go for a hike in L.A. on Tuesday. 

19 of 83

Happy Hour

Chance Yeh/Getty

Nina Agdal hosts Sip on Summer with Pura Still for Aperitivo Tuesdays at PHD Terrace Dream Midtown in N.Y.C.

20 of 83

Friends in Fashion

David M. Benett/Getty

Colin Firth, Iman, Rupert Everett, Derek Blasberg and Livia Firth get together at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards lunch, hosted by CNMI and Eco-Age, on Wednesday at the Belmond Cipriani Hotel in Venice, Italy.

21 of 83

Rose Gold Glow

Kevin Winter/Getty

Mayans M.C. costars J.D. Pardo and Sarah Bolger celebrate at the season 2 premiere afterparty at the Sunset Room on Tuesday in Hollywood. 

22 of 83

Country Love

Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

Vince Gill celebrates his new album OKIE with an intimate Q&A and performance for iHeartMedia’s iHeartCountry ICONS series on Tuesday at the iHeartRadio Theater in N.Y.C.

23 of 83

Let's Face It

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader are face to face on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of IT Chapter Two.

24 of 83

Shine So Bright

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nominees and performers Lizzo and Lil Nas X share a hug on Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

25 of 83

Moving On

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus makes her first public appearance since announcing her split from husband Liam Hemsworth at Monday’s MTV VMAs, where she performed her new emotional breakup single, “Slide Away.” 

26 of 83

Back It Up

Astrid Stawiarz /VMN19/Getty

Victor Cruz and Adriana Lima have a moment backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday in Newark, New Jersey.

27 of 83

Ride Along

John Shearer/Getty

Queen Latifah makes her grand VMAs entrance by bike on Monday during the show’s closing number, a tribute to hip-hop artists from New Jersey.

28 of 83

She's Got Moves

Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Normani slays on Monday during her VMAs performance of her single, “Motivation.”

29 of 83

Behind the Scenes

Astrid Stawiarz /VMN19/Getty

Presenter John Travolta poses backstage with award winner Bebe Rexha at the MTV VMAs on Monday at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. 

30 of 83

Swift Sandwich

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Taylor Swift finds herself flanked by pals Bella and Gigi Hadid on Monday night at the Republic Records afterparty for the VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea in N.Y.C.

31 of 83

Working It

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott gets some support from Cardi B at her MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, sponsored by Pepsi & Monami Entertainment, on Monday in New York City. 

32 of 83

Ciao, Italia!

Simone Comi/Venezia/IPA/INSTARimages.com

Brad Pitt touches down in Venice, Italy, on Monday, ahead of the start of the Venice Film Festival.

33 of 83

Cuddled Up

MediaPunch

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share a snuggle on Monday night during the opening rounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in N.Y.C.

34 of 83

Grand Slam Style

John Lamparski/Getty

Natalia Dyer puts a feminine spin on menswear at the USTA 19th annual U.S. Open Opening Night Gala Blue Carpet at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

35 of 83

Busy Bee

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Brian Austin Green runs errands in L.A. on Monday. 

36 of 83

Casual Cool

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Mila Kunis chats on the phone while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday. 

37 of 83

Split It

BACKGRID

Jessie J kicks back on the piano during her performance in Marbella, Spain, on Sunday. 

38 of 83

Liquid Luggage

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

James Van Der Beek stays hydrated with a reusable mug and water bottle on Monday in L.A.

39 of 83

Room Refresh

Sara Jaye Weiss

Gina Rodriguez teams up with RetailMeNot and Bed Bath and Beyond to renovate her living room in L.A. on Tuesday.

40 of 83

Sheer Thing

Christian Marquardt/WireImage

Cara Delevingne sparkles in a sheer-paneled dress alongside costar Orlando Bloom at the Carnival Row special screening at Astor Film Lounge in Berlin on Tuesday. 

41 of 83

Delicate Details

The Image Direct

Sarah Hyland dresses up her white bikini top and wrap skirt with a body chain as she leaves a pool party with fiancé Wells Adams on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

42 of 83

Hollywood Meets Tokyo 

Jun Sato/WireImage

Director Quentin Tarantino and star Leonardo DiCaprio attend a press conference for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the film’s Japan premiere on Tuesday in Tokyo.

43 of 83

Afternoon Outing

Splash News Online

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen heading to do some shopping at a vintage store in N.Y.C. ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

44 of 83

Blondie in Blue

John Lamparski/Getty

Debbie Harry strikes a pose in a navy blue ensemble during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

45 of 83

Puppy Love

Splash News Online

Camila Cabello cozies up to a furry friend while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

46 of 83

Serving Looks

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Writer/Director Lorene Scafaria and costars Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer strike a pose at the STXFilms Hustlers photo call on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

47 of 83

Crowd Pleaser