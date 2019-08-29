Nicholas Hoult Turns Heads in Venice, Plus Amy Adams, Katy Perry & More

Fest Best
Nicholas Hoult dons a tux on Wednesday for the opening ceremony and screening of La Vérité at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Piece by Piece
Also at Wednesday night’s opening ceremony and screening in Venice, Sofia Richie, in her black tie best.
Radio Waves
Fresh off the VMAs and his CMA Award nomination, Lil Nas X visits Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Orange You Glad?
Katy Perry is a total prints-ess on Wednesday while arriving to a screening of fiancé Orlando Bloom’s Carnival Row in London.
Oh, Baby
Amy Adams totes a baby doll on Wednesday while out in Beverly Hills.
Warm Embrace
Alicia Keys and Janelle Monáe have a moment over the weekend at the Afropunk Brooklyn festival.
Brad Boats In
Brad Pitt arrives in style at the 76th annual Venice Film Festival on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Party of Three
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner bring daughter Stormi Webster to the Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly L.A. premiere on Tuesday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Chummy Costars
Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen bond on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Kiss Cam
Gabrielle Union — in a dress covered with photos of husband Dwyane Wade — arrives at the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Wheels Up
Justin Bieber shows off his skills while taking his new motorcycle for a spin in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
Crystal Clear
Hannah John-Kamen and costar Nathalie Emmanuel color-coordinate in deep jewel-tone dresses at The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premiere on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Superb Swing
Justin Timberlake takes practice shots before the start of the Omega European Masters on Monday in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Water Signs
Candice Swanepoel flashes peace signs while frolicking on the beach at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.
Boss Blondes
Judges Heidi Klum and Chiara Ferragni pose together at Amazon Prime Video’s Making the Cut mixer at Cachet Boutique Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
CBD Cosign
Rob Gronkowski flexes his muscles after announcing his partnership with Abacus Health Products, the maker of CBDMEDIC topical pain products, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
On the Mic
Common performs at ACL Live on Tuesday in Austin, Texas.
Walk It Out
Alicia Silverstone and pal Sarah Gilbert go for a hike in L.A. on Tuesday.
Happy Hour
Nina Agdal hosts Sip on Summer with Pura Still for Aperitivo Tuesdays at PHD Terrace Dream Midtown in N.Y.C.
Friends in Fashion
Colin Firth, Iman, Rupert Everett, Derek Blasberg and Livia Firth get together at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards lunch, hosted by CNMI and Eco-Age, on Wednesday at the Belmond Cipriani Hotel in Venice, Italy.
Rose Gold Glow
Mayans M.C. costars J.D. Pardo and Sarah Bolger celebrate at the season 2 premiere afterparty at the Sunset Room on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Country Love
Vince Gill celebrates his new album OKIE with an intimate Q&A and performance for iHeartMedia’s iHeartCountry ICONS series on Tuesday at the iHeartRadio Theater in N.Y.C.
Let's Face It
Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader are face to face on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of IT Chapter Two.
Shine So Bright
Nominees and performers Lizzo and Lil Nas X share a hug on Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.
Moving On
Miley Cyrus makes her first public appearance since announcing her split from husband Liam Hemsworth at Monday’s MTV VMAs, where she performed her new emotional breakup single, “Slide Away.”
Back It Up
Victor Cruz and Adriana Lima have a moment backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday in Newark, New Jersey.
Ride Along
Queen Latifah makes her grand VMAs entrance by bike on Monday during the show’s closing number, a tribute to hip-hop artists from New Jersey.
She's Got Moves
Normani slays on Monday during her VMAs performance of her single, “Motivation.”
Behind the Scenes
Presenter John Travolta poses backstage with award winner Bebe Rexha at the MTV VMAs on Monday at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Swift Sandwich
Taylor Swift finds herself flanked by pals Bella and Gigi Hadid on Monday night at the Republic Records afterparty for the VMAs at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea in N.Y.C.
Working It
Video Vanguard Award honoree Missy Elliott gets some support from Cardi B at her MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, sponsored by Pepsi & Monami Entertainment, on Monday in New York City.
Ciao, Italia!
Brad Pitt touches down in Venice, Italy, on Monday, ahead of the start of the Venice Film Festival.
Cuddled Up
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share a snuggle on Monday night during the opening rounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in N.Y.C.
Grand Slam Style
Natalia Dyer puts a feminine spin on menswear at the USTA 19th annual U.S. Open Opening Night Gala Blue Carpet at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday in N.Y.C.
Busy Bee
Brian Austin Green runs errands in L.A. on Monday.
Casual Cool
Mila Kunis chats on the phone while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.
Split It
Jessie J kicks back on the piano during her performance in Marbella, Spain, on Sunday.
Liquid Luggage
James Van Der Beek stays hydrated with a reusable mug and water bottle on Monday in L.A.
Room Refresh
Gina Rodriguez teams up with RetailMeNot and Bed Bath and Beyond to renovate her living room in L.A. on Tuesday.
Sheer Thing
Cara Delevingne sparkles in a sheer-paneled dress alongside costar Orlando Bloom at the Carnival Row special screening at Astor Film Lounge in Berlin on Tuesday.
Delicate Details
Sarah Hyland dresses up her white bikini top and wrap skirt with a body chain as she leaves a pool party with fiancé Wells Adams on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Hollywood Meets Tokyo
Director Quentin Tarantino and star Leonardo DiCaprio attend a press conference for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the film’s Japan premiere on Tuesday in Tokyo.
Afternoon Outing
Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen heading to do some shopping at a vintage store in N.Y.C. ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.
Blondie in Blue
Debbie Harry strikes a pose in a navy blue ensemble during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Puppy Love
Camila Cabello cozies up to a furry friend while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.
Serving Looks
Writer/Director Lorene Scafaria and costars Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer strike a pose at the STXFilms Hustlers photo call on Sunday in Beverly Hills.