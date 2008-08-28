Star Tracks - Thursday, August 28, 2008
RETURN TRIP
Hands-on dad Brad Pitt leads sons Maddox, 7, and Pax, 4, on a boat Thursday after a whirlwind trip to the Venice Film Festival. At the event, the actor premiered his film Burn After Reading, collected the award he left behind last year and raved about his newborn twins.
PICK-UP ARTIST
Fresh from a visit to London, Kate Hudson spends quality time with son Ryder, 4, giving him a lift around New York's Greenwich Village on Wednesday.
CHARITABLE CAUSE
Jennifer Lopez keeps everyone smiling while hosting a benefit honoring Marian Wright Edelman, president of the Children's Defense Fund, at the Denver Art Museum on Wednesday. In town for the Democratic National Convention, Lopez also stepped out that night for the Vote Latino party at Vinyl.
LEADER OF THE 'PACK'
With packing tape in hand, Ben Affleck goes right to work Wednesday at the America's Second Harvest "Send Hunger Packing" event in Denver. In town for the Democratic National Convention, the actor also hosted a charitable poker event.
HEAVY MEDAL
Gold medal-winning Olympic decathlete Bryan Clay models his hardware – and his rock-hard abs – Wednesday at an event for Win sport detergent at the W Hotel Times Square's Blue Fin restaurant in New York City. Clay was the first American since Dan O'Brien in 1996 to win gold in the decathlon.
FASHION FAN
Ashley Tisdale – who recently debuted her shorter, darker 'do – takes her fashion reading on the road Wednesday after visiting InStyle magazine's Los Angeles office.
BIRTHDAY SUIT?
Michael Jackson (who will turn 50 on Friday) gets a jump on the festivities in Las Vegas, stopping at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in a tuxedo jacket – and pajama bottoms! During his Sin City trip, the king of pop also took his children to see Cirque du Soleil's KÀ.
SPEED DEMONS
Friendly competitors Pharrell Williams and Jeff Gordon show off their mini racecars Wednesday at the Pepsi 500 Running Wide Open event in Los Angeles. The musician – who also performed with his group N.E.R.D. – and the NASCAR star put their customized vehicles to the test as they went head-to-head on a tiny raceway.
SET DRESSING
Filming Ugly Betty in Queens, N.Y., on Wednesday, Lindsay Lohan takes a shine to her role as Betty's nemesis Kimberly, sporting a super-short patent leather skirt and shades. Lohan is scheduled to appear in five episodes of the hit show, which returns on Sept. 25.
COP ROCK
Joe Jonas pays homage to another famous trio – the Police – as he unites with fellow Jonas Brothers Kevin (left) and Nick at a press event Wednesday in Philadelphia. Recently, Joe supported country star – and girlfriend – Taylor Swift when he showed up at her West Palm Beach, Fla., concert.
PLAID ABOUT YOU
Sticking with her signature plaid style, Mary-Kate Olsen makes a shady retreat to her SUV after running errands in Hollywood on Wednesday.
WINDOW SHOPPING
Feeling the need for speed, Chris Brown and Rihanna cruise into a Beverly Hills Ferrari dealership, where Brown checked out the latest models, on Tuesday.
HOT OFF THE PRESSES!
The Entourage crew – Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon and Adrian Grenier – scope out the headlines of their local paper Wednesday, while on the New York City set of their hit show, returning Sept. 7.
COMPARISON SHOPPING
My, what large melons she has! Heidi Montag and boyfriend Spencer Pratt handle the produce Wednesday on a shopping trip to a Pacific Palisades, Calif., grocery store. The Hills star recently debuted the '80s-inspired video for her song "Overdosin.'"
IN THE NAVY
Pamela Anderson gets up close and personal with a member of the Royal Australian Navy during a visit Thursday with sons Brandon, 12, and Dylan, 10 (not pictured), to the HMAS Tobruk naval ship in Sydney, Australia. The actress has been Down Under to promote her E! reality show Pam: Girl on the Loose.