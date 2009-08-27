Star Tracks: Thursday, August 27, 2009
SHOW TIME!
They're ready to rock 'n' roll! Gwen Stefani and son Kingston, 3, step out to support dad Gavin Rossdale during a live performance at the Donate Life Concert Series at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
TENDER KISSES
Spotted smooching on the streets of Manhattan: Hilary Duff and Penn Badgley, who find themselves lip-locked while filming a scene for Gossip Girl Wednesday in New York City. The CW drama returns Sept. 14.
WHAT A HANDFUL!
It's really all about Bradley Cooper! Sandra Bullock playfully makes a grab for her coy costar's pecs at the world premiere of their new romantic comedy, All About Steve, at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday.
SCHOOL TIES
With school back in session, Kate Gosselin escorts twin daughters Cara and Mady, 9, back to school Thursday near their home in Pennsylvania. Dad Jon (not pictured) was also on hand to see his girls off.
THORNY ISSUES
Does every rose has its thorn? Just ask Anne Heche, who called her ex-husband Coley Laffoon a "lazy ass" among other things during a sit-down with David Letterman in New York City on Wednesday to promote her new HBO series, Hung.
DOUBLE THE FUN
They're really enjoying their trip up north! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen laugh it up during an appearance on MuchMusic in Toronto to promote their Elizabeth and James clothing line on Wednesday.
SPIN CYCLE
After showing off her hot-dogging skills on set earlier this week, Ugly Betty star America Ferrera finds herself spinning her wheels in a New York City pedicab during a photo shoot in Manhattan with costar Michael Urie on Wednesday.
FEELING BLUE
Julia Roberts gets down to business Wednesday, filming scenes for the movie adaptation of Eat, Pray, Love in Rome's famed Piazza Navona.
WHAT A MATCH
Tennis superstars Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal flash their winning smiles Wednesday during a promotional event in New York City, where the duo will hit the courts starting Monday for the U.S. Open.
BOSTON COMMONER
Ben Affleck dons a bus driver's uniform while filming The Town in Boston on Wednesday. The film, which also stars Blake Lively and Jon Hamm, examines a love triangle between a thief, a bank manager and an FBI agent.
WORK IT OUT
Is she ready to flash her fangs? The newly cast Bryce Dallas Howard gears up for a workout Tuesday in Vancouver, where she's stepping into the role of rebel vampire Victoria in the Twilight saga's third installment, Eclipse.
BALLROOM BONDING
Dancing With the Stars pros Mark Ballas and Derek Hough cozy up to their season 9 partners, model Joanna Krupa and actress Melissa Joan Hart, outside a cast party at Coco de Ville in West Hollywood on Tuesday. The twosomes – along with 14 other couples – return to the dance floor on Sept. 21.
ROCKING OUT
30 Rock stars Jane Krakowski and Tracy Morgan look like they're stirring up some trouble while filming in New York City on Wednesday. The quirky comedy – up for 22 Emmy Awards Sept. 20 – returns to NBC on Oct. 15.
HAT HEAD
That's a wrap! Paris Hilton snags herself a souvenir Wednesday after filming a guest-starring role for the CW drama Supernatural in Vancouver.