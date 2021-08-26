Molly Shannon Guest Stars on The Tonight Show, Plus Rachael Leigh Cook, Jamie Chung and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
All Smiles
Molly Shannon guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.
Darling Duo
Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard attend the He's All That special screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in Hollywood.
Outdoor Adventures
Jamie Chung takes her dog Ewok along for a hike in L.A. on Aug. 24.
Benz Buddies
Tunde Oyeneyin and Mercedes-Benz ambassador Sloane Stephens arrive at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan to celebrate the new All-Electric EQS Sedan ahead of the U.S. Open on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.
City Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying a coffee while out in Tribeca on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.
Hello Handsome
Kit Harrington steps out in N.Y.C. with a fresh new haircut and a shaven face on Aug 25.
Vacation Mode
Kendall Jenner soaks up the sun while on vacation with boyfriend Devin Booker on Aug. 25 in Nerano, Italy.
On the Go
Busy Philipps chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Aug. 25.
High Honors
Keith Urban and Ross Copperman take the stage during the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 25 in Nashville.
Cameras Rolling
Mariska Hargitay prepares to shoot scenes for Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in Hudson River Park in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.
Set Smiles
Jeremy Renner is in great spirits filming on the set of his new TV series Mayor of Kingstown in Toronto on Aug. 24.
Back in the City
Dua Lipa arrives back at a hotel in London on Aug. 25.
3 Queens
Bebe Rexha, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kristen Bell attend STX's Queenpins photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Aug. 25 in L.A.
Show Stoppers
Sleepy Brown and Big Boi perform during the MLS All-Star Concert, presented by Heineken, at The Torch L.A. Coliseum on Aug. 24.
Simply Wonderful
Florence Pugh films The Wonder in Wicklow, Ireland, on Aug. 25.
Sing Out
Mickey Guyton performs onstage at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause in Nashville on Aug. 24.
Shopping Spree
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they head to the mall on Aug. 24 in L.A.
Strike a Pose
Justice Smith and Sydney Sweeney attend a screening for The Voyeurs on Aug. 24 in L.A.
Night Shoot
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco film Meet Cute in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.
Pink Princess
Normani steps out in an all-pink outfit in L.A. on Aug. 24.
Mirror, Mirror
Lily Collins poses at the Cartier Clash [Un]limited Launch Event on Aug. 24 in L.A.
Gal Pals
Kelly Clarkson and Kristin Chenoweth film a music video in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.
Football is Life
Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández smiles as he heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 24.
Surf's Up
Chris Hemsworth hits the beach to catch some waves in New South Wales, Australia, on Aug. 25.
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Bryan Cranston cheers on the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta on Aug. 23.
Total Ace
Coco Gauff attends the opening of the American Express Courts in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24 ahead of the US Open.
Do the Wave
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell film a scene from Mission Impossible 7 in Birmingham, England, on Aug. 24.
Cool Collab
Machine Gun Kelly films a scene for a project with Mod Sun on Aug. 23 in L.A.
I Mustache You a Question
Justin Theroux rocks a full mustache as he walks home from the gym in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.
On the Move
Cara Santana wears a beige blazer over her workout set as she arrives for lunch with her dog after hitting the gym on Aug. 24.
Day Party
DJ Tiësto performs to a sold out crowd at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Go For the Gold
Allyson Felix arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line.
'Spot' On
Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on August 23 in N.Y.C.
Monogram Moment
Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood.
Too Hot to Handle
Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of Scream 1 and 2 at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21.
Marvel-ous Moment
Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A.
'Vacation' Vibes
John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie Vacation Friends on August 23 in N.Y.C.
Smiles For Miles
Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together.
Blonde Ambition
Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.
Stay Thirsty
The Office star Brian Baumgartner kicks off the Never Doubt What You Love parody news campaign to dispel misleading messages about real milk in Venice, California on Aug. 23.
Nail Day
Eva Longoria enjoys a coffee after getting her nails done in Beverly Hills on Aug. 23.
Red Alert
A brightly colored Cardi B gets a lift backstage on Aug. 22 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Winding Up
Jamie Foxx gets ready to play on Aug. 22 during a charity softball game in Hollywood.
Hi Times
Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell arrives to a baseball game of his own on Aug. 21 in East Hampton, New York.
Big Moment
Barry Manilow takes the stage on Aug. 21 at We Love NYC: The Homecoming concert in Central Park.
Dinner à Deux
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk hand-in-hand on Aug. 20 while leaving dinner in Los Angeles.
Orange You Glad?
Tiffany Haddish is a bright spot on Aug. 21 at the WWE SummerSlam afterparty at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Happy Faces
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka smile for the cameras on Aug. 20 at a special screening of Amazon Studios' Everybody's Talking About Jamie at their home in The Hamptons, New York.
Film Favorite
Sir Michael Caine accepts the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema on Aug. 20 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.
Prints-ess Diaries
Brightly patterned pals Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza of The Linda Lindas attend the closing night of 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at The Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22.
Guitar Hero
Laura Jane Grace performs at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on Aug. 21.
Fenty Fashion
Rihanna puts her style on display in a slinky slip dress and heels as she steps out for dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.
Center Stage
Jennifer Hudson is all smiles during her performance onstage at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park on Aug. 21.
Pay It Forward
Sofia Vergara makes an appearance during the star-studded Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special on Aug. 21.
Good as Hell
Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals on Aug. 20 after an emotional week following the release of her new song "Rumors."
Date Night
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant on Aug. 20.
Climate Crusaders
Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm on Aug. 20.
City Stroll
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18.
Bright & Early
Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20.
Bling Buddies
Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of Bling Empire on Aug. 19.
Major Views
Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.
On the Trail
Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.
Concert Couple
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY.
Solar Powered
Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.