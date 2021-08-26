Molly Shannon Guest Stars on The Tonight Show, Plus Rachael Leigh Cook, Jamie Chung and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated August 26, 2021 11:37 AM

All Smiles

Credit: Kristen Hurlock-Jones/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Molly Shannon guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

Darling Duo

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard attend the He's All That special screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in Hollywood.

Outdoor Adventures

Credit: The Image Direct

Jamie Chung takes her dog Ewok along for a hike in L.A. on Aug. 24.

Benz Buddies

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Tunde Oyeneyin and Mercedes-Benz ambassador Sloane Stephens arrive at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan to celebrate the new All-Electric EQS Sedan ahead of the U.S. Open on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

City Stroll

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying a coffee while out in Tribeca on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

Hello Handsome

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Kit Harrington steps out in N.Y.C. with a fresh new haircut and a shaven face on Aug 25. 

Vacation Mode

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner soaks up the sun while on vacation with boyfriend Devin Booker on Aug. 25 in Nerano, Italy.

On the Go

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Aug. 25.

High Honors

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Keith Urban and Ross Copperman take the stage during the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 25 in Nashville.

Cameras Rolling

Credit: MEGA

Mariska Hargitay prepares to shoot scenes for Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in Hudson River Park in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

Set Smiles

Credit: The Image Direct

Jeremy Renner is in great spirits filming on the set of his new TV series Mayor of Kingstown in Toronto on Aug. 24. 

Back in the City

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Dua Lipa arrives back at a hotel in London on Aug. 25.

3 Queens

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Bebe Rexha, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kristen Bell attend STX's Queenpins photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Aug. 25 in L.A.

Show Stoppers

Credit: Christopher Polk

Sleepy Brown and Big Boi perform during the MLS All-Star Concert, presented by Heineken, at The Torch L.A. Coliseum on Aug. 24.

Simply Wonderful

Credit: Mark Doyle / SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh films The Wonder in Wicklow, Ireland, on Aug. 25. 

Sing Out

Credit: Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Mickey Guyton performs onstage at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause in Nashville on Aug. 24. 

Shopping Spree

Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they head to the mall on Aug. 24 in L.A. 

Strike a Pose

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Justice Smith and Sydney Sweeney attend a screening for The Voyeurs on Aug. 24 in L.A. 

Night Shoot

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco film Meet Cute in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

Pink Princess

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Normani steps out in an all-pink outfit in L.A. on Aug. 24. 

Mirror, Mirror

Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Lily Collins poses at the Cartier Clash [Un]limited Launch Event on Aug. 24 in L.A. 

Gal Pals

Credit: The Image Direct

Kelly Clarkson and Kristin Chenoweth film a music video in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24. 

Football is Life

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández smiles as he heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 24. 

Surf's Up

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth hits the beach to catch some waves in New South Wales, Australia, on Aug. 25. 

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Credit: Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves

Bryan Cranston cheers on the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta on Aug. 23. 

Total Ace

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Coco Gauff attends the opening of the American Express Courts in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24 ahead of the US Open. 

Do the Wave

Credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell film a scene from Mission Impossible 7 in Birmingham, England, on Aug. 24. 

Cool Collab

Credit: The Image Direct

Machine Gun Kelly films a scene for a project with Mod Sun on Aug. 23 in L.A.

I Mustache You a Question

Credit: Backgrid

Justin Theroux rocks a full mustache as he walks home from the gym in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.

On the Move

Credit: Backgrid

Cara Santana wears a beige blazer over her workout set as she arrives for lunch with her dog after hitting the gym on Aug. 24.

Day Party

Credit: Ocean Casino Resort

DJ Tiësto performs to a sold out crowd at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Go For the Gold

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Allyson Felix arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line. 

'Spot' On

Credit: Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on August 23 in N.Y.C. 

Monogram Moment

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood. 

Too Hot to Handle

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of Scream 1 and 2 at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21. 

Marvel-ous Moment 

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A. 

'Vacation' Vibes 

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie Vacation Friends on August 23 in N.Y.C. 

Smiles For Miles 

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together. 

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.

Stay Thirsty

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

The Office star Brian Baumgartner kicks off the Never Doubt What You Love parody news campaign to dispel misleading messages about real milk in Venice, California on Aug. 23.

Nail Day

Credit: Backgrid

Eva Longoria enjoys a coffee after getting her nails done in Beverly Hills on Aug. 23.

Red Alert

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

A brightly colored Cardi B gets a lift backstage on Aug. 22 at the Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Winding Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Jamie Foxx gets ready to play on Aug. 22 during a charity softball game in Hollywood.

Hi Times

Credit: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, Jerry O'Connell arrives to a baseball game of his own on Aug. 21 in East Hampton, New York.

Big Moment

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Barry Manilow takes the stage on Aug. 21 at We Love NYC: The Homecoming concert in Central Park. 

Dinner à Deux

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk hand-in-hand on Aug. 20 while leaving dinner in Los Angeles. 

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty

Tiffany Haddish is a bright spot on Aug. 21 at the WWE SummerSlam afterparty at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Happy Faces

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka smile for the cameras on Aug. 20 at a special screening of Amazon Studios' Everybody's Talking About Jamie at their home in The Hamptons, New York.

Film Favorite

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Sir Michael Caine accepts the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema on Aug. 20 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

Prints-ess Diaries

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Brightly patterned pals Bela Salazar, Eloise Wong, Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza of The Linda Lindas attend the closing night of 2021 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival at The Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22.

Guitar Hero

Credit: Derek Call

Laura Jane Grace performs at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia on Aug. 21.

Fenty Fashion

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Rihanna puts her style on display in a slinky slip dress and heels as she steps out for dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 20.

Center Stage

Credit: Gotham/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson is all smiles during her performance onstage at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park on Aug. 21.

Pay It Forward

Credit: ABC via Getty

Sofia Vergara makes an appearance during the star-studded Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special on Aug. 21.

Good as Hell

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Lizzo flashes a giant smile while arriving at Catch LA restaurant in Hollywood for dinner with pals on Aug. 20 after an emotional week following the release of her new song "Rumors."

Date Night

Credit: APEX/MEGA

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber step out with leftovers after a date night at Il Pastaio restaurant on Aug. 20.

Climate Crusaders

Credit: IBL/Shutterstock

Greta Thunberg and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer hold signs while attending a Fridays for Future Climate Strike in Stockholm on Aug. 20.

City Stroll

Credit: The IMage Direct

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz hang out together in N.Y.C.'s East Village on Aug. 18. 

Bright & Early

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Garner takes a morning walk with a friend out in Brentwood, California on Aug. 20. 

Bling Buddies

Credit: MEGA

Heart Evangelista and Kane Lim are seen filming new episodes of Bling Empire on Aug. 19.

Major Views

Credit: Splash News Online

Chrissy Teigen soaks in the views of the city in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20.

On the Trail

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale grabs an iced coffee before a hike in L.A. on Aug. 19.

Concert Couple

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend SiriusXM and Pandora's 'Small Stage Series' featuring Dave Matthews on Aug. 19 in Amagansett, NY. 

Solar Powered

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lorde performs at the Good Morning America Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Aug. 20. 

True Blue