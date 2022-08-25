Idris Elba Brings Beast to London, Plus Jared Leto, Howie Mandel, Colton Underwood and More

01 of 97 Man of the Moment Dave Benett/WireImage Idris Elba shows off his stellar style at a special screening of Beast at Hackney Picturehouse in London on Aug. 24.

02 of 97 In the Club Splash News Online Jared Leto continues his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, with a visit to Club 55 on Aug. 24.

03 of 97 Moves Like Mandel MEGA Howie Mandel makes his way into the America's Got Talent taping in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 24.

04 of 97 On the Run The Image Direct Colton Underwood keeps it moving during a morning jog in L.A. on Aug. 24.

05 of 97 A Momoa Moment Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Jason Momoa looks dapper at the AppleTV+ premiere of See season 3 at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 23.

06 of 97 Fierce Figure Backgrid Kim Kardashian dons head-to-toe Balenciaga while arriving to a taping of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series in L.A. on Aug. 23.

07 of 97 Colorful Crew BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg bring the bright at the Me Time premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

08 of 97 Ring Thing John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Awkwafina makes a grand entrance at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.

09 of 97 Dog Days Steve Granitz/WireImage Simon Cowell has the cutest plus-one at the Aug. 23 America's Got Talent live show red carpet in Pasadena, California.

10 of 97 Rainbow Bright Steve Granitz/WireImage JoJo Siwa has some fun with the girls of XOMGPOP at the America's Got Talent live show red carpet on Aug. 23 in Pasadena, California.

11 of 97 Dinner à Deux Backgrid Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to dinner in New York City on Aug. 23.

12 of 97 Be Patient Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell sport matching smiles on Aug. 23 at the Hollywood premiere of their new limited series The Patient.

13 of 97 Play On Terry Wyatt/Getty TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs during the ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Aug. 23.

14 of 97 A Hand to Hold The Image Direct Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross walk hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

15 of 97 Bottoms Up Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder kick back at the Tennis Channel and Brother's Bond Bourbon pre-US Open kick-off event at N.Y.C.'s at Hole in the Wall Murray Hill on Aug. 23.

16 of 97 Great Group Vivien Killilea/Getty Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wife Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai get together at the global premiere screening of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, California, on Aug. 23.

17 of 97 Pattern Maker Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum is fit to print while arriving to the latest taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 23.

18 of 97 Pregnant Pause The Image Direct Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her growing baby bump following a Pilates class in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 23.

19 of 97 Red-y, Set, Go Dave Benett/WireImage Kelly Macdonald gets dressed up for a London screening of I Came By on Aug. 23.

20 of 97 Set Dressing Splash News online Krysten Ritter hits the set of Orphan Black: Echoes on Aug 23 in Toronto.

21 of 97 Close Crop Backgrid Hailey Bieber runs errands in Beverly Hills on Aug. 15.

22 of 97 Mic Check Jeremychanphotography/Getty Macklemore hits the stage on Aug. 22 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

23 of 97 Purple Reign Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Nathalie Emmanuel takes some snaps on the roof at a photo call for her new film The Invitation on Aug. 22 in London.

24 of 97 Fab Five Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Sterling K. Brown, Adamma Ebo, Jordan Peele, Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall attend the Los Angeles premiere of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul on Aug. 22.

25 of 97 Total Baller Sarah Stier/Getty Pharrell Williams throws out the ceremonial first pitch with son Rocket by his side ahead of the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22.

26 of 97 Business First Backgrid Selena Gomez and Interscope CEO John Janick leave a business lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 21.

27 of 97 Ride Along Michael Tullberg/Getty Jena Malone gets a view from the top at the Los Angeles premiere of Adopting Audrey at Brain Dead Studios on Aug. 22.

28 of 97 New Things Jason Kempin/Getty Maya Hawke takes her vocal talents to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for an Aug. 22 performance.

29 of 97 Twirl, Girl! Backgrid Olivia Culpo jumps for joy while out in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 23.

30 of 97 Summer Suiting JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dave Franco gets to the point while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Aug. 22.

31 of 97 Bright Spot Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Charlotte McKinney brings the sunshine in Los Angeles on Aug. 22.

32 of 97 Record Breaker Bruce Glikas/Getty Debbie Gibson poses with her Out of the Blue album ahead of a 35th anniversary performance at 54 Below in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22.

33 of 97 Happy Face Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Jon Bon Jovi smiles as he takes a walk in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 22.

34 of 97 Coffee Walk The Image Direct Another day, another outing for Damian Lewis and his girlfriend Alison

Mosshart, who stroll around N.Y.C.'s Lower East Side on Aug. 22.

35 of 97 Deep in Thought MEGA LeBron James films a commercial on the beach on Aug. 22 in Malibu.

36 of 97 London Calling Anthony Jackson/BRAVO Padma Lakshmi gears up for Top Chef London with a stop at the iconic Tower Bridge over the weekend.

37 of 97 Party People Courtesy TAO Brody Jenner celebrates his 39th birthday with Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky at TAO Chicago over the weekend.

38 of 97 World Travelers Jun Sato/WireImage Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt pop up in Tokyo on Aug. 22, the latest stop on their Bullet Train press tour.

39 of 97 In the Pink Spread Pictures/MEGA Jared Leto dons his resort wear as he continues his Saint-Tropez vacation on Aug. 21.

40 of 97 Another Galaxy Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Kid Cudi promotes his Entergalactic album at Oakland Arena in California on Aug. 21.

41 of 97 LBD Look BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid Olivia Rodrigo turns heads on Aug. 19 while leaving her concert at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Ballroom.

42 of 97 Beverly Bliss Backgrid Eiza Gonzalez keeps it moving in Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.

43 of 97 Summer Stylin' The Image Direct Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart show off their stellar street style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 21.

44 of 97 Rocking the Stage Andrew Chin/Getty Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage at Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 20 in Vancouver, Canada.

45 of 97 Love Me Tender eff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Off The Menu Diplo attends Tenderfest Part ll — and meets the star of the event — at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A. on Aug. 20.

46 of 97 Music Man Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Daddy Yankee performs during the La Ultima Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.

47 of 97 Onscreen Friends Charley Gallay/Getty for Netflix Teresa Ruiz, Ramy Youssef and Mohammed Amer attend the Netflix Mo Amer Panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.

48 of 97 Sing Us a Song Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Alison Krauss and Robert Plant perform in support of their Raise the Roof release at Harvey's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Amphitheater on Aug. 20 in Stateline, Nevada.

49 of 97 Superstar Celebration Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe's birthday celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on Aug. 19 in New York City.

50 of 97 Sibling Love Tiffany Rose/Getty Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills.

51 of 97 His Prerogative Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Bobby Brown attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills.

52 of 97 Working the Stage Medios y Media/Getty Rosalía performs during her Motomami tour at Auditorio Citibanamex on Aug. 12 in Monterrey, Mexico.

53 of 97 Rock On Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Demi Lovato has fun with the crowd on Aug. 19 during her performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

54 of 97 Heart You Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson share the love at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of Bullet Train on Aug. 19.

55 of 97 Leader of the Pack The Image Direct Aubrey Plaza and her dogs enjoy a walk around Los Angeles on Aug. 19.

56 of 97 In Your Eyes Courtesy Casamigos Katie Couric has a fangirl moment over cardboard cutouts of George Clooney and Rande Gerber while hosting a Casamigos mixology party at home in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 18.

57 of 97 Helping Hands Adam Bettcher/Getty Olympic Gymnast Sunisa Lee surprises students at Amazon's back-to-school donation event at her alma mater, Battle Creek Elementary School, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

58 of 97 Green Machine Vivien Killilea/Getty Ciara attends a celebration of Pronghorn's inaugural investment in her Ten To One Caribbean rum at The Gathering Spot in L.A. on Aug. 18.

59 of 97 City Slickers Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson almost blend in with the crowds in New York City on Aug. 18.

60 of 97 Feeling Gr8 Kendall Jenner. Sophie Sahara Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her Eight Reserve by 818 tequila at her 8.18 party at Little Beach House in Malibu.

61 of 97 Don't Panic Jackie Brown/Splash News Online Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie performs on Aug. 19 during the Citi Concert Series on Today in N.Y.C.

62 of 97 Something Sweet Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Bullet Train costars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt receive some elaborate cakes on Aug. 19 during a press conference for the film in Seoul, South Korea.

63 of 97 Party People Dave Benett/Getty Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernandez and Kola Bokinni kick back on Aug. 18 at the Bad Sisters post-premiere celebration at BFI Southbank in London.

64 of 97 Support System Jesse Grant/Getty Kimora Lee Simmons is flanked by her kids — sons Kenzo, Gary and Wolfe and daughters Aoki and Ming — during a back-to-school giveaway with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Family Dollar and Crayola in Carson, California, on Aug. 18.

65 of 97 Beer Here Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Martin Short and Jimmy Fallon cheers on Aug. 18 during a sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

66 of 97 Hands Full The Image Direct Hilary Duff makes an errand run in Los Angeles on Aug. 18.

67 of 97 Happy Couple Backgrid Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart have a laugh in New York City on Aug. 18.

68 of 97 Tied Up Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rachel Brosnahan hits the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.

69 of 97 Squad Goals Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Hugh Jackman is a squad of one in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 18.

70 of 97 Bump in the Road Backgrid Mom-to-be Ashley Greene steps out after lunch in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.

71 of 97 Happy to Be Here The Image Direct JoJo Siwa sports a smile while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 16.

72 of 97 Cracking Wise Michael Simon/startraks T-Pain brings the laughs while celebrating Laffy Taffy's 'Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper' contest on National Tell a Joke Day, Aug. 15, at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago.

73 of 97 Hot Date Backgrid Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get glammed up for dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Aug. 17.

74 of 97 Barbie Girl The Image Direct Karlie Kloss is model-perfect on Aug. 17 in New York City.

75 of 97 One Cute Couple Kevin Winter/Getty Alison Brie and Dave Franco get all dressed up on Aug. 17 for the Los Angeles premiere of Spin Me Round at The London West Hollywood.

76 of 97 Going Green Backgrid Doja Cat totes her new purchase on Aug. 17 after a shopping trip in Calabasas, California.

77 of 97 In the Bag The IMage Direct Sarah Hyland has her hands full on Aug. 17 after a workout in Los Angeles.

78 of 97 Coming to a Head Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Demi Lovato cracks up as Kenan Thompson pops up during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

79 of 97 Peace Out Gotham/GC Images John Boyega gives a sign on Aug. 17 while out on New York City's Upper West Side.

80 of 97 Driver's Seat The Image Direct Eiza Gonzalez makes a coffee run in Los Angeles on Aug. 17.

81 of 97 No Sweat Backgrid Tom Holland keeps it casual for a lunch outing in N.Y.C. on Aug. 17.

82 of 97 Happy Hour Courtesy Kendall Jenner celebrates the second annual 8.18 week with the 818 Tequila team at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles.

83 of 97 Star in Stripes Jamie McCarthy/Getty Macklemore visits SiriusXM Studios on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

84 of 97 Lunch Bunch Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Yara Shahidi and her brother Sayeed stay close on Aug. 17 after grabbing lunch in N.Y.C.

85 of 97 So Pumped Jamie McCarthy/Getty Jax shows off her excitement on Aug. 17 while visiting SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

86 of 97 Happy Faces Robin L Marshall/Getty Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, Rhea L. Combs, joins Ava DuVernay at a preview for the Academy Museum of Motion Picture's new exhibit, Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971, in L.A. on Aug. 17.

87 of 97 Guitar Hero Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Demi Lovato hits the stage during a visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

88 of 97 The National Bryan Bedder/Getty Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin attend National Geographic Documentary Films' premiere screening of The Territory at the CPC Summer Film Festival in N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

89 of 97 Smooth Operator Anayancy Gonzalez Leon Bridges slows it down during the first of two shows on his Boundless tour on Aug. 16 at the Roadrunner Boston.

90 of 97 Puppy Love Courtesy Sydney Sweeney gets cuddles from a furry new friend during the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California, in partnership with Petco Love

91 of 97 Shine On Aisha Dee and Lili Reinhart sparkle (literally!) at a screening of Netflix's Look Both Ways at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood on Aug. 16.

92 of 97 Raise a Glass Dave Kotinsky/Getty Giveon kicks off his Give or Take tour at the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia on Aug. 16.

93 of 97 Fur Real Backgrid Aubrey Plaza takes her pups for a walk around L.A. on Aug. 16.

94 of 97 Mom & Me Amy Sussman/Getty Terri Seymour brings daughter Coco Seymour-Mallon to the America's Got Talent live show in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 16.

95 of 97 Get Down Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Singer Aimee Interruptur of The Interrupters performs live on stage during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin on Aug. 16.

96 of 97 Carry On Splash news online Jacob Batalon and girlfriend Brooke Reyna tote their pup through N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.