Star Tracks: Thursday, August 25, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

BUMP IT

Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner shows off a burgeoning baby bump Wednesday while running errands with 5-year-old daughter Violet in Brentwood, Calif.

JUST THE TWO OF US

Kim Kardashian and husband Kris Humphries dine à deux on their balcony Tuesday while honeymooning in Italy's Amalfi Coast. "It was like we were in heaven," the newlywed told PEOPLE of her lavish wedding.

SHORT STOP

Love was a battlefield for Pat Benatar, but Miley Cyrus is happy as can be (after all, her beau is Aussie hunk Liam Hemsworth) while stepping out for casual bite in L.A on Thursday.

BLACK MAGIC

Despite balmy New York temps, Ashley Olsen has it covered in an all-black ensemble while out and about on Thursday.

STAGE HAND

So that's how she stays in shape! Tyra Banks gets a leg up from some costumed performers while attending Cirque Du Soleil's "Zarkana" in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

MAN OVER BOARD

Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson makes a splash on Thursday while vacationing in Hawaii with partner Justin Mikita. Mitch, Cam and the rest of the gang return on Sept. 21 on ABC.

HANDY CONNECTION

Wonder what she's saying! Leighton Meester looks on while getting her palm read Wednesday during a launch event for new Vera Wang fragrance Lovestruck at The James New York hotel.

FREE WHEELING

Vroom, vroom! Keanu Reeves revs up his ride before taking off from Beverly Hills Wednesday.

ROYAL TOUCH

Hello, handsome! Prince Harry teams up with The Suffolk Foundation Wednesday to meet with participants of the Englandvaarders rowing exhibition in Sizewell, England. The kayak trip followed the course of 32 Dutchmen who rowed across the North Sea to escape Nazi-occupied Holland 70 years ago.

GEARED UP

True Blood Alexander Skarsgard sticks to an all-black wardrobe – how very vampire-appropriate! – Wednesday as he heads to a New York City gym.

PICKLE PUCKER

Ew! Selena Gomez may love pickles, but the juice? Not so much. The singer makes a sour face after sipping pickle juice on a dare during a visit to Canada's New Music Live in Toronto Wednesday.

ICE CREAM QUEEN

Who can say no to an icy treat while on vacation? Rihanna cools off with a creamy treat during a Wednesday outing in Portofino, Italy.

CURL POWER

Talk about a hairy situation! A scruffy Gerard Butler keeps it moving before heading into an office building in Beverly Hills Wednesday.

TUNED IN

New mom Tia Mowry stays motivated with some music Wednesday while working out near her Studio City, Calif., home.

SCRUFF TALK

A bearded Ashton Kutcher waves hello before heading to a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday in New York, where the actor talked up his new role on Two and a Half Men.

