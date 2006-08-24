Star Tracks - Thursday, August 24, 2006
HOLDING STEADY
After wrapping Georgia Rule on Monday, Lindsay Lohan and boyfriend Harry Morton continue celebrating with a night of clubbing in Hollywood on Wednesday.
DYNAMIC DUO
Mariah Carey's multi-octave voice stops Jay-Z in his tracks during their duet of "Heartbreaker" at her sold-out show at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The Jigga Man wasn't the only special guest at the concert: Sean "Diddy" Combs and a gospel choir from True Worship Church of East New York also hit the stage.
SUPPORTING ACT
Ashlee Simpson drops in on Usher backstage at his Broadway theater on Wednesday before he heads out to razzle-dazzle the audience as slick lawyer Billy Flynn in Chicago.
WRAP STAR
Penelope Cruz, who checked out Usher's opening-night performance on Tuesday, continues her fashionable tour of New York City the following day.
SEA OF LOVE
Elizabeth Hurley, who recently revealed she plans on marrying longtime beau Arun Nayar in the near future, gets in on the lounge act with her man while the couple vacationed in Italy on Wednesday.
REVVED TO GO
Uma Thurman and her on-again beau Andre Balazs kick their relationship into high gear as they go for a cozy ride Wednesday in New York City.
POINT AND SHOOT
For a guy who's used to life in front of the cameras, Tobey Maguire picks up the helm behind the scenes outside his West Hollywood home on Wednesday.
'SPECIAL' GUESTS
New mom Mariska Hargitay (son August turns 2 months old on Aug. 28) and Chris Meloni are close costars at a Law amp Order pre-Emmys party Wednesday in L.A. Both actors are up for trophies for their work on LampO: Special Victims Unit at Sunday's Emmy Awards.
MAMA'S BOY
With new constant companion Nicole Richie by his side, Brody Jenner gets some hand-holding from another important woman in his life, mom Linda, as they head to Hollywood club Privilege to celebrate Jenner's 23rd birthday Tuesday.
FUNNY FACE
Jenner's ex Kristin Cavallari – who told PEOPLE that despite their recent breakup, they're "still good friends" – arrives at club Privilege to help her onetime Malibu Prince celebrate his birthday bash.
MAN ABOUT TOWN
Jake Gyllenhaal, who partied the night away at celeb hangout Butter with Jamie Lynn Sigler and her pals two nights earlier, shops for some new duds at New York clothing store James Perse on Wednesday .
VILLAGE PEOPLE
Meanwhile, in another part of town Wednesday morning, Jake's sis Maggie and her fiancé Peter Sarsgaard take a sun-dappled stroll around their West Village neighborhood. The couple is expecting their first child this fall.
ON THE FENCE?
Not Johnny Depp, who gives his fans a handy aye-to-aye as he leaves the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Tuesday.
DOUBLES MATCH
Maria Sharapova makes every shot a glamour op as she goes head-to-head with her print double at the launch of her new TAG Heuer watch in New York City on Tuesday. The tennis superstar is in town for the U.S. Open grand slam championship, which kicks off Aug. 28.
GENTLEMAN PREFERS BLONDES
Rod Stewart gets a hold of fiancée Penny Lancaster and another blonde best friend at the opening of the Pet Pawtraits exhibit at London's Mall Galleries on Wednesday. Later Lancaster mugged with the displayed portrait of her man and his other companion (inset).