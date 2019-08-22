Megan Fox Salutes in Seoul, Plus The Property Brothers, Christie Brinkley & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Battle Star
Megan Fox is at the ready on Wednesday at a press conference for Battle of Jangsari in Seoul, South Korea.
Brotherly Love
Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott attend a press conference at Credicard Hall in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday while in South America for a series of press events.
Shall We Dance?
Newly minted Dancing with the Stars contestant Christie Brinkley stops outside of Good Morning America in New York City on Wednesday after the announcement of the upcoming DWTS cast.
Hands Free
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford take a walk through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
'Happy' Face
Kate Hudson visits Selfridges in London on Wednesday to launch Happy x Nature in Europe for the first time.
Girl with Curls
Andie MacDowell pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Going Green
Kourtney Kardashian fuels up with a green juice while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
'Spot' the Difference
Mandy Moore and Isla Fisher twin in adorable polka-dot looks at a Rothy’s Conscious Cocktails event on Tuesday in L.A.
Cracking Up on the Carpet
Gerard Butler and Jada Pinkett Smith share laughs at the L.A. premiere of Angel Has Fallen on Tuesday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.
Serving Looks
Serena Williams strikes a pose at Nike Presents Queens of the Future: Tennis Experience on Tuesday in New York City.
Tea Time
Sarah Michelle Gellar earns major mom points during a trip to the American Girl store in L.A. with her daughter Charlotte and a pal on Tuesday.
'Horsing' Around
Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and his co-executive producer Will Arnett goof around at Netflix’s Bojack Horseman screening and reception at Netflix Home Theatre on Tuesday in L.A.
Sucker Punch
The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — perform on stage during an exclusive concert for Pandora + SiriusXM at New York City’s iconic Webster Hall on Tuesday night.
Caught on Film
Rachel Brosnahan is seen in full character on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Star of the Show
Meat Loaf takes the stage as a special guest during his visit to the musical Bat Out of Hell, inspired by his album of the same name, on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday.
Colorful Costars
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky join forces at the HBO For Your Consideration for Veep screening on Tuesday at the Landmark Theater in L.A.
Bust a Move
Janelle Monáe breaks it down on the dance floor at Jidenna’s 85 to Africa album listening party at The Basement on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Bright Lights
Kacey Musgraves kicks off the opening night of the second leg of her Oh, What a World: Tour II on Tuesday at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
Eating Good
America’s Got Talent‘s Howie Mandel takes a bite out of his own face (in cake form) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Power Players
Snoop Dogg and Curtis “50” Cent Jackson perform at the STARZ Madison Square Garden Power season 6 premiere concert and party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Beauty in Black
Kirsten Dunst arrives at the first look screening of Showtime’s Becoming a God in Central Florida on Tuesday at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California.
Merch Man
Justin Bieber rocks a sweatshirt from his line, Drew House, as he gets into a car on Tuesday in L.A.
Walk the Walk
Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in step on Tuesday as they go for a walk in N.Y.C.
At the Red-y
A smiling Anna Faris greets photographers in New York City on Tuesday.
Better Together
Akon and Omari Hardwick pause for a photo during a visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Big Winner
Raindance 2019 Icon Award winner Olivia Colman gives her acceptance speech at the Raindance Film Festival’s Special Soiree at The May Fair Hotel in London on Tuesday night.
Dream Team
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel, Norah Weinstein and Sophia Rossi celebrate the donation of 1 million backpacks from Baby2Baby, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers to students across Los Angeles at 107th Street Elementary in L.A. on Tuesday.
Date Night
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the L.A. screening of Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not on Monday at the ArcLight in Culver City, California.
Fashion Flashback
Costars and longtime BFFs Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth pose together at the Beverly Hills, 90210 Costume Exhibit Event on Monday in Los Angeles.
Window Shopping
Omari Hardwick flashes a peace sign outside the Saks Fifth Avenue window display in celebration of Power’s final season on Monday in N.Y.C.
Fresh Faced
Sophie Turner steps out makeup-free after shopping in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.
Radio Rush
Snoop Dogg livens things up during his visit to SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
Let's Dance
Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams arrive at the Fosse/Verdon TV show Awardsline panel on Monday in L.A.
New Family
Russell Wilson, wife Ciara and Macklemore introduce themselves as new members of the Seattle Sounders’ team ownership group on Monday in Seattle.
Traffic Stopper
Gigi Hadid secures her AirPods as she sprints across a crosswalk on Monday in N.Y.C.
City Scene
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan throws up a peace sign as he heads down an N.Y.C. street on Monday.
Tall Talent
Shaquille O’Neal is all smiles at his Big & Tall Model Search presented by JCPenney and Wilhelmina at STK Downtown on Monday in N.Y.C.
On a Roll
Zachary Levi rides a skateboard at the Covenant House Sleep Out: Stage and Screen event at the Javits Center in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Music Icon
Flavor Flav strikes a pose as WE tv celebrates the premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop on Monday in N.Y.C.
Afternoon Delight
Hugh Jackman is seen leaving Barchetta at Cottesloe Beach after having lunch with friends on Tuesday in Perth, Australia.
Beach Bod
Chris Hemsworth hangs out at the beach with friends in Byron Bay, Australia, on Monday.
In the Bag
Danielle Jonas and daughter Alena do STEM projects created by Ziploc Brand and KiwiCo as they prepare for back-to-school in Philadelphia on Monday.
Crowd Pleaser
Rapper Rich Brian performs to a sea of fans at the inaugural Head in the Clouds festival at L.A. State Historic Park.
Picture Perfect
Lily Collins has a moment on Monday while shooting a scene for Emily in Paris in the City of Light.
Color Rush
Lindsey Vonn smiles for the crowds while leaving the Today studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
VIP Visitor
Rachel Brosnahan pets a pooch on Monday during a break on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C.