Megan Fox Salutes in Seoul, Plus The Property Brothers, Christie Brinkley & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 22, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 105

Battle Star

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Megan Fox is at the ready on Wednesday at a press conference for Battle of Jangsari in Seoul, South Korea. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 105

Brotherly Love

Splash News Online

Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott attend a press conference at Credicard Hall in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday while in South America for a series of press events.

3 of 105

Shall We Dance?

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Newly minted Dancing with the Stars contestant Christie Brinkley stops outside of Good Morning America in New York City on Wednesday after the announcement of the upcoming DWTS cast. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 105

Hands Free

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford take a walk through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 105

'Happy' Face

Dave Benett/Getty

Kate Hudson visits Selfridges in London on Wednesday to launch Happy x Nature in Europe for the first time.

6 of 105

Girl with Curls

Andie MacDowell pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 105

Going Green

SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian fuels up with a green juice while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 105

'Spot' the Difference

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Mandy Moore and Isla Fisher twin in adorable polka-dot looks at a Rothy’s Conscious Cocktails event on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 105

Cracking Up on the Carpet

Kevin Winter/Getty

Gerard Butler and Jada Pinkett Smith share laughs at the L.A. premiere of Angel Has Fallen on Tuesday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 105

Serving Looks

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

Serena Williams strikes a pose at Nike Presents Queens of the Future: Tennis Experience on Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 105

Tea Time

Joey Andrew

Sarah Michelle Gellar earns major mom points during a trip to the American Girl store in L.A. with her daughter Charlotte and a pal on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 105

'Horsing' Around

Andrew Toth/Getty

Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and his co-executive producer Will Arnett goof around at Netflix’s Bojack Horseman screening and reception at Netflix Home Theatre on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 105

Sucker Punch

Theo Wargo/Getty

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — perform on stage during an exclusive concert for Pandora + SiriusXM at New York City’s iconic Webster Hall on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 105

Caught on Film

SplashNews.com

Rachel Brosnahan is seen in full character on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 105

Star of the Show

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Meat Loaf takes the stage as a special guest during his visit to the musical Bat Out of Hell, inspired by his album of the same name, on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 105

Colorful Costars

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky join forces at the HBO For Your Consideration for Veep screening on Tuesday at the Landmark Theater in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 105

Bust a Move

Paras Griffin/Getty

Janelle Monáe breaks it down on the dance floor at Jidenna’s 85 to Africa album listening party at The Basement on Tuesday in Atlanta. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 105

Bright Lights

Ethan Miller/Getty

Kacey Musgraves kicks off the opening night of the second leg of her Oh, What a World: Tour II on Tuesday at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 105

Eating Good

Frazer Harrison/Getty

America’s Got Talent‘s Howie Mandel takes a bite out of his own face (in cake form) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 105

Power Players

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Snoop Dogg and Curtis “50” Cent Jackson perform at the STARZ Madison Square Garden Power season 6 premiere concert and party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 105

Beauty in Black

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the first look screening of Showtime’s Becoming a God in Central Florida on Tuesday at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 105

Merch Man

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber rocks a sweatshirt from his line, Drew House, as he gets into a car on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 105

Walk the Walk

Splash News Online

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in step on Tuesday as they go for a walk in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 105

At the Red-y

Splash News Online

A smiling Anna Faris greets photographers in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 105

Better Together

John Lamparski/Getty

Akon and Omari Hardwick pause for a photo during a visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 105

Big Winner

Dave Benett/Getty

Raindance 2019 Icon Award winner Olivia Colman gives her acceptance speech at the Raindance Film Festival’s Special Soiree at The May Fair Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 105

Dream Team

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel, Norah Weinstein and Sophia Rossi celebrate the donation of 1 million backpacks from Baby2Baby, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers to students across Los Angeles at 107th Street Elementary in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 105

Date Night

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the L.A. screening of Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not on Monday at the ArcLight in Culver City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 105

Fashion Flashback

Rachel Luna/Getty

Costars and longtime BFFs Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth pose together at the Beverly Hills, 90210 Costume Exhibit Event on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 105

Window Shopping

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Omari Hardwick flashes a peace sign outside the Saks Fifth Avenue window display in celebration of Power’s final season on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 105

Fresh Faced

MEGA

Sophie Turner steps out makeup-free after shopping in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 105

Radio Rush

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Snoop Dogg livens things up during his visit to SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 105

Let's Dance

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams arrive at the Fosse/Verdon TV show Awardsline panel on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 105

New Family

Ted S Warren/AP/Shutterstock

Russell Wilson, wife Ciara and Macklemore introduce themselves as new members of the Seattle Sounders’ team ownership group on Monday in Seattle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 105

Traffic Stopper

MEGA

Gigi Hadid secures her AirPods as she sprints across a crosswalk on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 105

City Scene

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan throws up a peace sign as he heads down an N.Y.C. street on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 105

Tall Talent

Jason DeCrow/AP/Shutterstock

Shaquille O’Neal is all smiles at his Big & Tall Model Search presented by JCPenney and Wilhelmina at STK Downtown on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 105

On a Roll

Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com

Zachary Levi rides a skateboard at the Covenant House Sleep Out: Stage and Screen event at the Javits Center in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 105

Music Icon

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Flavor Flav strikes a pose as WE tv celebrates the premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 105

Afternoon Delight

Faith Moran/GC Images

Hugh Jackman is seen leaving Barchetta at Cottesloe Beach after having lunch with friends on Tuesday in Perth, Australia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 105

Beach Bod

Chris Hemsworth hangs out at the beach with friends in Byron Bay, Australia, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 105

In the Bag

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Danielle Jonas and daughter Alena do STEM projects created by Ziploc Brand and KiwiCo as they prepare for back-to-school in Philadelphia on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 105

Crowd Pleaser

Jake West Photo

Rapper Rich Brian performs to a sea of fans at the inaugural Head in the Clouds festival at L.A. State Historic Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 105

Picture Perfect

Splash News Online

Lily Collins has a moment on Monday while shooting a scene for Emily in Paris in the City of Light.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 105

Color Rush

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lindsey Vonn smiles for the crowds while leaving the Today studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 105

VIP Visitor

Splash News Online

Rachel Brosnahan pets a pooch on Monday during a break on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 105

Water World