Star Tracks - Thursday, August 21, 2008

Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

PICTURE THIS!

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

It's a tennis match! Maria Sharapova really clicks with a team of look-alike models Wednesday during a promotional event for Canon PowerShot at New York's Pier 17. The Russian tennis champ (and Canon spokesperson) is in town for the U.S. Open, which kicks off Aug. 25.

FULL 'HOUSE'

Credit: Devan/INF

Demi Moore steals a mother-daughter moment with her eldest daughter Rumer Willis Wednesday at the L.A. premiere of The House Bunny at the Mann Village Theater in Westwood, Calif. The whole family, including dad Bruce and her sisters Tallulah and Scout, came out to celebrate Rumer's first major movie role.

COLORFUL CLUTCH

Credit: Carlos Vila/Gardiner Anderson/ Bauer-Griffin

Katie Holmes keeps a tight hold of Suri, 2, Wednesday as the mother-daughter duo head out for an afternoon playdate at Make, a paint-your-own pottery destination on New York's Upper East Side.

JUST FOR SPORT

Credit: Revolutionpix/ Bauer-Griffin

After numerous wardrobe changes at Sunday's ALMA awards, hostess with the mostest outfits Eva Longoria Parker sticks to a simple sundress while shopping Wednesday at a Los Angeles Sport Chalet.

BABY MAMA

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/ Pacific Coast News

Amy Poehler, who's expecting her first child in the fall, shows off her growing bump while strolling through New York's West Village Wednesday afternoon. Poehler reportedly met up with her SNL Weekend Update co-anchor Seth Meyers.

AFTERNOON AMUSEMENT

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Days after picking up an ALMA award with her Ugly Betty castmates, America Ferrera happily slips back in character while filming Wednesday on New York's Coney Island amusement park boardwalk.

LOW RIDER

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Showing off her gothic engagement ring, Carmen Electra goes for a spin on a low-riding bike during a late-night photo shoot Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

RUNNING MAN

Credit: Flynet

Fitness buff Matthew McConaughey makes a run for it while jogging through Malibu's streets on Wednesday.

PLAY TIME

Credit: Dan Steinberg/ AP

Jennifer Garner, who confirmed that she's expecting a second child with husband Ben Affleck, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Baby Einstein line Wednesday in Los Angeles. Garner cohosted the event, arriving at the Walt Disney Concert Hall with a very special date – 2-year-old daughter Violet!

FLIGHT PATTERN

Credit: David Dyson / Camera Press / Retna

Setting their travel plans in motion, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and son James Wilkie, 5, stay in step as they make their way through London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.

HELLO, DOLLY

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Brandy takes a break from promoting her new single, "Right Here (Departed)," to shop for a loveable doll Tuesday at the American Girl Place in New York City.

LEGO MAN

Credit: Eamon-James Clarke/EMPICS Entertainment/ABACA

Currently on tour with his band N.E.R.D., Pharrell Williams gets playful with a Lego-style mask while shopping at trendy Manchester, England shop Life Clothing Ltd. on Wednesday.

BLACK OUT

Credit: Fame Pictures

Setting her own rules for the dating game, Anne Hathaway embraces her dark side Tuesday while leaving a West Hollywood office building.

By People Staff