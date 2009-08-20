Star Tracks: Thursday, August 20, 2009
IT'S A SNAP!
A very pregnant – and colorful! – Heidi Klum takes the scenic route while capturing snapshots on a family vacation in Hawaii on Thursday. The soon-to-be mother of four will celebrate the new season of Project Runway when it premieres tonight on Lifetime.
POINT TAKEN
Looks like she's ready to take a bite out of London! After toning down her wild wardrobe during a visit to Israel, Lady Gaga gets back to her playful persona Thursday as she flashes a fierce set of fangs at Heathrow Airport.
REAR VIEW
Talk about a snug fit! Jennifer Aniston takes her mark in the comfort of a car trunk Wednesday alongside costar Gerard Butler on the Long Island, N.Y., set of The Bounty.
SHE'S GOT GAME
Goooo, Sparks! Halle Berry shows her WNBA team spirit in a Los Angeles Sparks jersey during the women's basketball team's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx at L.A.'s Staples Center on Wednesday. The actress was a good-luck charm: The Sparks scooped a 78-63 victory over the Lynx.
ORANGE YOU CHIC?
Renée Zellweger looks ready for the runway in a vibrant Carolina Herrera minidress at the New York City premiere of the fashion documentary The September Issue at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday.
GOING UNDERCOVER
An incognito Eric Dane makes a low-key exit from a Los Angeles gym on Wednesday. The Grey's Anatomy star recently found himself in a compromising position when a nude tape featuring him, wife Rebecca Gayheart and Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche hit the Internet.
CAB CALL
Lindsay Lohan gets a leg up on the New York City traffic as she leaves a yellow taxi Wednesday in a pair of super-short shorts and intricate gladiator sandals.
RAISE THE ROOF
Say cheese! 90210 star Shenae Grimes plays paparazzo – and perfects her wave – on the rooftop set of her CW drama Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.
FEET FIRST
Nope, he's not hitting the friendly skies! A barefoot Ashton Kutcher strolls through Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, filming scenes for his latest flick, Valentine's Day. The romantic ensemble comedy also features Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts.
OUT-OF-TOWNERS
Back on dry land after a sunny day in the water, Jay-Z and Beyoncé dock their yacht for a night out on the town Tuesday while on vacation in Croatia.
GOODIE BAG
Fresh off her summer tour with No Doubt, Gwen Stefani heads to a lunch date at Boa Steakhouse in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, toting a bag from lingerie shop Agent Provocateur.
GOING TO THE MAT
Drew Barrymore finds her focus – with the help of a snazzy pair of shades! – Tuesday after a yoga class with a pal in New York City.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Tyra Banks tapes a trivia segment for her namesake talk show in New York City on Wednesday. Days earlier, the model – and a group of willing women – stripped down in the Big Apple to promote the program, which returns to the CW on Sept. 8.
GAME TIME
Star Trek star Zachary Quinto brings his A-game for a good cause Wednesday, kicking off Stride Gum's new Save the Arcades campaign – which hopes to raise awareness for the disappearing video game emporiums – in Glendale, Calif.
BLACK OUT
A black-clad Mary-Kate Olsen channels her dark side Tuesday after reportedly attending a yoga class in New York's SoHo neighborhood.